Good morning! Our late season warmth wave continues for 3 more days! A cold front arrives by Thursday morning with north winds and cooler 80s within the forecast for Thursday! In the meantime right here’s the hour by hour temp forecast for OKC right this moment. After a nice begin look for highs within the mid to higher 90s this afternoon with gusty south winds. Our common excessive is 83 in OKC so we will likely be approach above common for this time of 12 months. Our subsequent cold front arrives on Thursday with north winds and cooler temps! It will get scorching once more by Saturday after which one other cold front arrives late Sunday into subsequent week. So cling in there of us there’s cooler air on the best way ultimately!

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 21 HOURS AGO