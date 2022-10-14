Read full article on original website
Everything Lance Leipold said after KU’s loss to Oklahoma
NORMAN, Okla. — No. 19 Kansas soccer dropped to 5-2 (2-2 Big 12) on Saturday with a 52-42 loss to Oklahoma. Both groups traded a pair of scores within the first quarter earlier than Oklahoma fumbled and KU subsequently punted. Oklahoma was subsequent to rating and the Sooners did not look again from there. Oklahoma led by as many as 21 factors within the sport however KU continued to battle to keep within the sport.
Oklahoma defensive back makes acrobatic interception
Oklahoma defensive back CJ Coldon made among the finest interceptions of the 2022 season through the first half of its sport Saturday towards Kansas. The switch from Wyoming picked off Quinn Ewers final week and adopted it up with the interception. Coming into the sport, Coldon had simply seven tackles...
Oklahoma plummets in latest AP Poll following loss to K-State
After suffering their first loss of the season at the hands of Big 12 foe Kansas State, Oklahoma took a steep nose dive in the AP Poll released Sunday afternoon. Oklahoma fell 12 spots in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 from 6th to 18th after losing 41-34 at home to Chris Kleiman’s Wildcats. Oklahoma fell 10 spots in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches poll earlier today.
Bob Stoops left ‘disappointed’ after Oklahoma football’s worst loss in series history to Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma was blown out by Texas 49-0 final week, and it left former Sooners coach Bob Stoops disillusioned. OU was shutout for the primary time since 1998, whereas the competition snapped a 168-game streak of scoring a landing. Stoops tried to put it into perspective as to the place this system goes from right here below first-year head coach Brent Venables, a former assistant below Stoops.
After Three Straight Losses, Leadership is More Important Than Ever for Oklahoma
Players expressed their thoughts about this week's leadership council meeting and how vital strong leadership is in hard times like this.
Live Updates: Severe Weather Updates Across Oklahoma
Severe storms moved through the Oklahoma City metro area after 10 p.m. Saturday, bringing strong winds and some hail. The storms pushed off to the south and east by 11. (UPDATE 12:01 a.m.) Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Caddo and Comanche counties until 12:45 a.m. (UPDATE 11:33 p.m.) A severe...
Reunion held before Oklahoma’s first Islamic school and mosque is torn down
OKLAHOMA CITY — Former students gathered over the weekend for a reunion before the first Islamic school and mosque in Oklahoma is torn down. The Mu'min Academy was founded in the 1960s. The academy's reunion in northwest Oklahoma City included former students and teachers remembering some of their favorite times there.
Oklahoma manslaughter suspect arrested in Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police arrested a man wanted for manslaughter in Oklahoma. According to the Wichita County Jail inmate roster, Jose Manuel Garcia III, of Duncan, Ok, was arrested in Wichita Falls Saturday on a manslaughter warrant from Stephens County. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said on February 13, 2022, troopers responded to an […]
Oklahoma oil rig worker killed on job in McClain County
MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. — Another Oklahoma oil rig worker was killed on the job in McClain County. KOCO 5 spoke with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, and they said in 2021, they reported the percentage of worker fatalities in the oil industry was 13%. For this year, it has increased.
New law gives hope to solving State Fair Murders
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Friday, September 23, marks 35 years since Oklahoma’s high-profile “State Fair Murders” occurred. “This is probably one of the top unsolved cases in the state of Oklahoma’s history,” said Dorian Quillen, a private investigator. Quillen was also a journalist at the time of the murders and covered the case.
Oklahoma, NOAA researchers: Climate change will cause extreme flooding to become more widespread, frequent, unpredictable
With extreme floods all over the world filling headlines, researchers at the University of Oklahoma predict things will only get worse. OU researchers partnering with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration used computer modeling to predict just how much climate change will affect extreme flooding — and the outlook is wet.
Late season Heat Wave continues for 3 more days! Tracking a cold front to arrive on Thursday!
Good morning! Our late season warmth wave continues for 3 more days! A cold front arrives by Thursday morning with north winds and cooler 80s within the forecast for Thursday! In the meantime right here’s the hour by hour temp forecast for OKC right this moment. After a nice begin look for highs within the mid to higher 90s this afternoon with gusty south winds. Our common excessive is 83 in OKC so we will likely be approach above common for this time of 12 months. Our subsequent cold front arrives on Thursday with north winds and cooler temps! It will get scorching once more by Saturday after which one other cold front arrives late Sunday into subsequent week. So cling in there of us there’s cooler air on the best way ultimately!
13 Best Restaurants in Midwest City, OK
Midwest City is a great place to enjoy some delicious food! There are plenty of wonderful restaurants to choose from, whether you’re looking for a casual meal or something more upscale. We tried and reviewed our favorite restaurants in Midwest City, so you can make your dining decision with...
Police: Shooting near NW 10th Street
Police have responded to a shooting near Northwest 10th Street in Oklahoma City Saturday afternoon.
Stitt Looks to Build New Governor’s Mansion
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — According to KFOR, an affiliate of News Channel 8’s in Oklahoma City, Governor Kevin Stitt has plans to build a new governor’s mansion on the grounds of the capitol complex, saying the current governor’s mansion has fallen into disrepair. Stitt’s office said...
Photos: Dozens of adoptable dogs, cats in need of loving homes in OKC
Workers at Oklahoma City Animal Welfare are searching for loving homes for dozens of adorable dogs and cats.
Winter Weather Is On The Way Later This Week
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Tuesday might be cool with some clearing. Highs will solely attain the mid to higher 40s, 15 levels under common. Lows will drop to the higher 20s Tuesday night time below largely clear skies. Wednesday might be sunny and hotter with highs within the mid...
Mother says she found son 2 miles from elementary school during dismissal
MOORE, Okla. (KOKH) — An Oklahoma mother was shocked after arriving at Winding Creek Elementary School to pick up her son, Elyjah, on Thursday -- only to find that her son's whereabouts were unknown. Dajia Rogers told KOKH she eventually found him unharmed two miles from the school. But...
Bureau of narcotics executes search warrants for illegal marijuana farms in 8 counties
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics is investigating criminal marijuana cultivation businesses in Oklahoma. For the past two weeks, the bureau has served search warrants at ten marijuana businesses and one residential location in Canadian, Cleveland, Garvin, Kay, Okfuskee, Payne, Pontotoc and Seminole counties. “For over...
OKCPD: Man violently attacked in bar parking lot, most facial bones broken
Oklahoma City Police are currently investigating a case of aggravated assault after a man was viciously attacked in a bar parking lot early Sunday morning.
