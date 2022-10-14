ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Airbnb take defense against parties during holidays

By Jessie House
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NZtD7_0iZ1lrSg00

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Airbnb announced its platform of defenses aimed at reducing disruptive parties over Halloween weekend. This Halloween, Airbnb will take action on certain local reservations made by guests without a history of positive reviews, as part of its ongoing mission to promote responsible behavior and crack down on parties.

New York and Pennsylvania are deadliest states in horror movies, analysis finds

Airbnb announced a temporary ban on all parties and events globally in August 2020. After the temporary ban was proved effective, Airbnb officially codified the ban as its policy in June 2022. Airbnb is also implementing a system that “looks at factors like history of positive reviews (or lack of positive reviews), length of time the guest has been on Airbnb, length of the trip, distance to the listing, weekend vs. weekday, among many others. The primary objective is attempting to reduce the ability of bad actors to throw unauthorized parties which negatively impact our Hosts, neighbors, and the communities we serve.”

How things will work:

  • For one-night reservations — Guests without a history of positive reviews on Airbnb will be prohibited from making one-night reservations in entire home listings.
  • For two-night reservations — Guests attempting to book entire home listings without a history of positive reviews, within a certain locale, and/or last-minute reservations, will be redirected to listings that are not entire home listings or blocked altogether.
  • Guests who have a history of positive reviews on Airbnb will not be subject to these restrictions.
  • For all guests attempting to make local reservations during the Halloween weekend, they must affirmatively attest that they understand that Airbnb bans parties and if they break that rule, they may be subject to legal action from the company.
Airbnb to test new tech that could prevent your reservation if it’s deemed ‘high-risk’

Airbnb introduced the holiday systems for Halloween 2021 and felt incidents such as unauthorized parties dropped by around 37 percent for Halloween 2021 in the US and Canada. Airbnb takes measures like these to partner with hosts to combat disruptive parties. Airbnb reports that after the ban in 2020, there was a 62 percent year-over-year reduction in party reports in New York.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 1

Related
975thefanatic.com

Pennsylvania Residents Have Peak Life Satisfaction at This Age

At what age do you think Pennsylvania residents are the happiest? There’s a new study out that tells all when it comes to the age that those living in the Keystone State are at peak life satisfaction. Mixbook.com has released an interactive map showing peak life satisfaction in each...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
paonlinecasino.com

Casino Employees’ Anti-Smoking Efforts Expand Into Pennsylvania

Casino workers are speaking up about how they feel when it comes to indoor smoking at their workplace. Casino Employees Against Smoking Effects (CEASE), which started in New Jersey, announced Wednesday that it’s expanding with new chapters for Rhode Island and Pennsylvania casinos. The announcement came at the industry’s...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Pennsylvania

If you live in Pennsylvania and you love eating seafood, then keep on reading to find out about four amazing seafood spots in Pennsylvania that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for making absolutely delicious food and also for proving amazing atmosphere, every day of the week.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Travel Maven

This Historic Mountain Town in Pennsylvania is the Perfect Fall Getaway

Autumn is a beautiful season that provides endless opportunities to take in the stunning natural landscape as it lights up in bright yellow, red, and orange hues. From Pennyslvania's charming small villages to big cities, there are so many places to explore in the Keystone State during the fall months but this mountainside town is home to a little bit of everything.
LIGONIER, PA
WETM 18 News

Rainbow Fentanyl: What it looks like & what you should do to protect kids

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Multi-colored fentanyl pills, nicknamed “rainbow fentanyl,” have seen an increasing seizure in New York state and across the country.  On Oct. 12th, New York announced a significant seizure of fentanyl, approximately 300,000 rainbow fentanyl pills in white and blue powder form. Oneida County Opioid Task Force as well as the Center […]
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
wtae.com

What is Delta-8 THC?

PITTSBURGH — You may have seen signs advertising Delta 8 at CBD and vape shops. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 has heard from viewers with concerns about what it is, what it can do and if it's legal. What is Delta-8? Watch the report above. "Delta-9 THC is the main...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pocono Update

Pennsylvania Encourages Use Of Addiction Treatment Platform

Substance abuse is an issue that plagues many Pennsylvanians, however, a recent program might be the answer that people have been looking for. PENNSYLVANIA STATE | Open enrollment for 2022 licensed substance use disorder (SUD) is now underway. Treatment providers in the commonwealth are asked to submit information to be included in ATLAS, the Addiction Treatment Locator, Assessment, and Standards Platform.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Warehouse plans to bring up to 550 jobs to the Poconos

MOUNT POCONO, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A new 1.2-million-square-foot warehouse is breaking ground in the Poconos. Route 940 in Mount Pocono is home to shopping plazas and big-box stores. Now breaking ground this month, it will also house a new 1.2 million square foot warehouse behind the Walmart on Oak Street. The company in charge […]
MOUNT POCONO, PA
975thefanatic.com

Pennsylvania’s Top 10 Most Burglarized Cities

If you’re looking to buy a home or rent an apartment, perhaps crime is on your mind. So, what Pennsylvania cities are the most burglarized in the state?. The crew at GVLock.com has put together a study to determine the top 10 most burglarized cities in Pennsylvania. They have some positive things to say about Pennsylvania law enforcement. “If you feel safer as a homeowner in Pennsylvania these days, the truth is that you are,” they state. “Police and law enforcement have focused on bringing the rate of violence in the state down. In recent years, like the national trend, violent crime in Pennsylvania has dropped; this is especially true for the western part of the state.” The article adds, “Since 2017, non-violent crimes, however, seem to be on the rise in many areas. An increase in burglary, theft and property crimes in some cities has been blamed on drug problems and the opioid epidemic which is currently affecting the entire nation. Using the latest statistics, we have updated our list to show the top 10 most burglarized and crime-ridden cities in Pennsylvania in 2019.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

Last day for voter registration in New York

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–October 14th is the voter registration deadline. If you plan on casting a ballot on November 8th and you’re not registered to vote here in New York State, time is running out for you to do so. “You can register in person at your local board of elections, you can register online if […]
ELECTIONS
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy