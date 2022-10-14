Airbnb take defense against parties during holidays

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Airbnb announced its platform of defenses aimed at reducing disruptive parties over Halloween weekend. This Halloween, Airbnb will take action on certain local reservations made by guests without a history of positive reviews, as part of its ongoing mission to promote responsible behavior and crack down on parties.

Airbnb announced a temporary ban on all parties and events globally in August 2020. After the temporary ban was proved effective, Airbnb officially codified the ban as its policy in June 2022. Airbnb is also implementing a system that “looks at factors like history of positive reviews (or lack of positive reviews), length of time the guest has been on Airbnb, length of the trip, distance to the listing, weekend vs. weekday, among many others. The primary objective is attempting to reduce the ability of bad actors to throw unauthorized parties which negatively impact our Hosts, neighbors, and the communities we serve.”

How things will work:

For one-night reservations — Guests without a history of positive reviews on Airbnb will be prohibited from making one-night reservations in entire home listings.

For two-night reservations — Guests attempting to book entire home listings without a history of positive reviews, within a certain locale, and/or last-minute reservations, will be redirected to listings that are not entire home listings or blocked altogether.

Guests who have a history of positive reviews on Airbnb will not be subject to these restrictions.

For all guests attempting to make local reservations during the Halloween weekend, they must affirmatively attest that they understand that Airbnb bans parties and if they break that rule, they may be subject to legal action from the company.

Airbnb introduced the holiday systems for Halloween 2021 and felt incidents such as unauthorized parties dropped by around 37 percent for Halloween 2021 in the US and Canada. Airbnb takes measures like these to partner with hosts to combat disruptive parties. Airbnb reports that after the ban in 2020, there was a 62 percent year-over-year reduction in party reports in New York.

