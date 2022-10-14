ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wcbi.com

18-wheeler catches fire on Highway 45 South in Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An 18-wheeler hauling scrap metal went up in flames this afternoon in Lowndes County. The fire happened on Highway 45 South, near Highway 182, at about noon. Lowndes County Fire Coordinator Neil Austin says the trailer on the big rig was saved. However, the...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
CBS 42

13-year-old murder victim being remembered in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Family, friends and schoolteachers paid tribute Friday to Kei’lan Allen, who was an 8th-grade student at Westlawn Middle School. The school released balloons to remember the 13-year-old who was shot and killed a year ago. Allen’s grandmother Georgia Black says she wants everyone to remember her precious grandson who died too soon. “When […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WRBL News 3

Alabama: Jefferson County Coroner’s Office looking for family of inmate who died at Donaldson prison

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is asking the public for help to locate the family of an inmate who recently died at William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer. Joseph Paul Mitchell, 60, was found dead by correctional staff Sunday night. Mitchell is originally from Huntsville and has multiple family members still […]
BESSEMER, AL
alreporter.com

65-year-old incarcerated man at the Bibb County facility dies

A spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed on Friday that an incarcerated individual at Bibb Correctional Facility died on Thursday. Henry Royal, a 65-year-old incarcerated man at the Bibb County facility, was found unresponsive in the dorm he slept in by a correctional officer on Thursday, the spokesperson said in a statement provided to APR on Friday.
BIBB COUNTY, AL
Andalusia Star News

Former Opp Fire Department captain remembered at Alabama Firefighters Memorial

Captain Jonathan Wayne Burgess of the Opp Fire Department and South Alabama Regional Airport Fire was remembered Saturday, Oct. 1, as his name was placed at the Alabama Firefighters Memorial in Tuscaloosa. The firefighter memorial ceremony at the Alabama Fire College campus, where Burgess was remembered, was held for the...
OPP, AL
WTOK-TV

Man wanted for questioning in Lauderdale County

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Local law enforcement is needing the public’s help in finding someone wanted for questioning. The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department released surveillance images of a man buying items from a local sports store. Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun didn’t say much about exactly what the...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, MS
wbrc.com

Major highway news for I-20/59 travelers in Tuscaloosa County

TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) -We have important information for you if you often travel I-20/59 in Tuscaloosa County. ALDOT says it plans to close Covered Bridge Road that goes over the interstate starting from October 17 until Friday, November 18. The I-20/59 westbound center lane and right lanes be closed...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
wtva.com

Driver killed in Lowndes County wreck to be identified

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A man was killed in a wreck Sunday morning in Lowndes County. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant said the wreck happened on Steens-Vernon Road. He said a pickup truck left the road in a curve, hit a mailbox and a road sign, then crashed into trees.
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
Commercial Dispatch

J5’s Jabari Edwards seeks dismissal of asset forfeitures

Jabari Edwards is asking a federal judge to dismiss asset forfeiture claims against his businesses arising from his June arrest by the Federal Bureau of Investigation for wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering and making false statements. Edwards and his business partner, Antwann Richardson, were arrested in...
COLUMBUS, MS
WTOK-TV

Best Buy to close Meridian store

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian’s Best Buy store is closing. The technology chain announced it will be leaving as of Oct. 29. That will give shoppers a little over two weeks left to get their favorite tech. There was no official announcement of why the store would be closed.
MERIDIAN, MS
wtva.com

Funeral set for Saturday for former New Hope football star

NEW HOPE, Miss. (WTVA) — Family and friends will come together in the gym at New Hope High School this weekend to remember a former football star killed last month in Columbus. Tae'Kion Reed, 24, of Columbus, died September 25 after being shot the night before at the Country...
COLUMBUS, MS
Praise 93.3

Alabama Student Becomes Tik Tok Star With Over 50 Million Likes

A young Alabama student, living in Tuscaloosa, is quickly becoming a social media "influencer". According to ziprecruiter.com, the average annual "salary" for a Tiktok influencer is $52,681. Ziprecruiter.com says some are making almost $100k. That's not bad money for making short videos all day long. Alabama tiktok sensation uses the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL

