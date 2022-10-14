Read full article on original website
Second Victim Dies After Two-Vehicle Wreck Near Forkland, Alabama
A two-vehicle wreck in Greene County, Alabama already responsible for the death of a 13-year-old has claimed a second life, State Troopers said Friday night. The deadly accident, first reported Thursday, took place near Forkland Wednesday afternoon. Corporal Regional King, a spokesperson for the Troopers in West Alabama, said 36-year-old...
13-Year-Old Killed, 3 Hospitalized in Greene County Collision Wednesday
A young teenager was killed in a two-vehicle collision in Greene County Wednesday afternoon, State Troopers have confirmed. Corporal Reginal King, a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, said the victim was the passenger in a 2019 Honda Accord that was struck by a 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe on U.S. Highway 43.
wcbi.com
18-wheeler catches fire on Highway 45 South in Lowndes County
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An 18-wheeler hauling scrap metal went up in flames this afternoon in Lowndes County. The fire happened on Highway 45 South, near Highway 182, at about noon. Lowndes County Fire Coordinator Neil Austin says the trailer on the big rig was saved. However, the...
13-year-old murder victim being remembered in Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Family, friends and schoolteachers paid tribute Friday to Kei’lan Allen, who was an 8th-grade student at Westlawn Middle School. The school released balloons to remember the 13-year-old who was shot and killed a year ago. Allen’s grandmother Georgia Black says she wants everyone to remember her precious grandson who died too soon. “When […]
Alabama: Jefferson County Coroner’s Office looking for family of inmate who died at Donaldson prison
BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is asking the public for help to locate the family of an inmate who recently died at William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer. Joseph Paul Mitchell, 60, was found dead by correctional staff Sunday night. Mitchell is originally from Huntsville and has multiple family members still […]
alreporter.com
65-year-old incarcerated man at the Bibb County facility dies
A spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed on Friday that an incarcerated individual at Bibb Correctional Facility died on Thursday. Henry Royal, a 65-year-old incarcerated man at the Bibb County facility, was found unresponsive in the dorm he slept in by a correctional officer on Thursday, the spokesperson said in a statement provided to APR on Friday.
Andalusia Star News
Former Opp Fire Department captain remembered at Alabama Firefighters Memorial
Captain Jonathan Wayne Burgess of the Opp Fire Department and South Alabama Regional Airport Fire was remembered Saturday, Oct. 1, as his name was placed at the Alabama Firefighters Memorial in Tuscaloosa. The firefighter memorial ceremony at the Alabama Fire College campus, where Burgess was remembered, was held for the...
Andalusia Star News
Family seeks answers after Covington County man killed in state prison
The family of a man who was murdered while serving a sentence in an Alabama correctional facility are seeking answers and accountability, according to their lawyers who held a press conference in front of the Covington County Courthouse Friday. Denarieya “DL” Smith was beaten and stabbed to death by another...
Capital murder charge in 2001 killing of young father at Birmingham gas station sent to grand jury
The capital murder charge against a Bessemer man in a fatal shooting that happened 21 years ago will go to a grand jury for indictment consideration. Birmingham police in August announced the arrest of Rickey Ricardo Witherspoon in the killing of a young father at a gas station. Killed in the Dec. 5, 2001, shooting was 20-year-old Wesley Powell III.
WTOK-TV
Man wanted for questioning in Lauderdale County
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Local law enforcement is needing the public’s help in finding someone wanted for questioning. The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department released surveillance images of a man buying items from a local sports store. Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun didn’t say much about exactly what the...
wbrc.com
Major highway news for I-20/59 travelers in Tuscaloosa County
TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) -We have important information for you if you often travel I-20/59 in Tuscaloosa County. ALDOT says it plans to close Covered Bridge Road that goes over the interstate starting from October 17 until Friday, November 18. The I-20/59 westbound center lane and right lanes be closed...
Alabama inmate’s death at Bessemer prison one of ‘32 too many’ this year, attorney says
Denarieya “DL” Smith’s brutal death in a Bessemer prison this month was “one of 32 deaths at this facility, this year alone,” Alabama attorney Joe Caldwell said Friday. “That is 32 too many in this horrifying trend,” Caldwell told a Friday press conference on the...
selmasun.com
Selma man grazed on the head by a bullet while eating lunch at Bosco Nutrition Center
A Selma man was grazed by a bullet on the head in a shooting at the Edmundite Mission's Bosco Nutrition Center at lunch Thursday. Chad McEachern, President & CEO of Edmundite Mission, said the shooting involved two regular visitors to Bosco. "Today, during the lunch service, two regular visitors to...
ABC 33/40 News
I-20/59 lanes, Covered Bridge Road in Tuscaloosa to close for repair after issue found
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBMA) — The Alabama Department of Transportation announced plans Friday to temporarily close Covered Bridge Road and two lanes on Interstate 20/59 in Tuscaloosa County after a bridge inspection revealed a structural issue. ALDOT said an inspection took place on September 28 after a large piece of...
wtva.com
Driver killed in Lowndes County wreck to be identified
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A man was killed in a wreck Sunday morning in Lowndes County. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant said the wreck happened on Steens-Vernon Road. He said a pickup truck left the road in a curve, hit a mailbox and a road sign, then crashed into trees.
Commercial Dispatch
J5’s Jabari Edwards seeks dismissal of asset forfeitures
Jabari Edwards is asking a federal judge to dismiss asset forfeiture claims against his businesses arising from his June arrest by the Federal Bureau of Investigation for wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering and making false statements. Edwards and his business partner, Antwann Richardson, were arrested in...
WTOK-TV
Best Buy to close Meridian store
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian’s Best Buy store is closing. The technology chain announced it will be leaving as of Oct. 29. That will give shoppers a little over two weeks left to get their favorite tech. There was no official announcement of why the store would be closed.
wtva.com
Funeral set for Saturday for former New Hope football star
NEW HOPE, Miss. (WTVA) — Family and friends will come together in the gym at New Hope High School this weekend to remember a former football star killed last month in Columbus. Tae'Kion Reed, 24, of Columbus, died September 25 after being shot the night before at the Country...
Alabama Student Becomes Tik Tok Star With Over 50 Million Likes
A young Alabama student, living in Tuscaloosa, is quickly becoming a social media "influencer". According to ziprecruiter.com, the average annual "salary" for a Tiktok influencer is $52,681. Ziprecruiter.com says some are making almost $100k. That's not bad money for making short videos all day long. Alabama tiktok sensation uses the...
Famous Burger Joint Coming to Downtown Tuscaloosa in Early 2023
One of the state's most beloved burger restaurants is coming to downtown Tuscaloosa early next year, a manager confirmed to the Thread Monday afternoon. Jack Brown's Beer & Burger Joint is already a local favorite in Birmingham, Huntsville and a dozen other cities in Virginia, Tennessee, the Carolinas and Ohio.
