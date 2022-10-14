ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport Beach, CA

Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates' Daughter Phoebe Thanks British 'Vogue' for 'Internship of a Lifetime'

"It was an honor to work with some of the best in the business and learn from you all," said the 20-year-old student Phoebe Gates has fond memories from her time with British Vogue. Phoebe, the youngest child of Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share that she had the "internship of a lifetime" with the respected publication.  "Thank you @britishvogue," the 20-year-old Stanford University student wrote alongside a series of snaps from her time across the pond, some of which showed her...
BEAUTY & FASHION
techunwrapped.com

This is Loab, the creepy woman created by an AI that appears everywhere

Artificial intelligence is designed to help us in certain tasks or add value. It is expected that it can be easily used in the generation of images and text. At the moment, we are working on teaching you things and this is achieved by introducing instructions for content generation. A...
TECHNOLOGY
ohmymag.co.uk

This unwanted dog got adopted after a heartbreaking video showing his loneliness went viral (VIDEO)

Social media can change lives, and it did for this lonely pup. Sarge, the longest resident of Orange County Animal Services in Orlando, Florida, was struggling to find a forever home. It seemed, no one wanted him. But when a TikTok video documenting his sadness took the Internet by storm, Sarge was up for his happily ever after with a perfect new family.
ORLANDO, FL
Maya Devi

Video of Bear Cub Dancing In Forest Melts 4.7 Million Hearts

A video of a Bear cub dancing has created a huge sensation on the internet. Nowadays, social media is the window to stories and other events happening in different parts of the world. People make unique and attractive content, like this one. In this video, it is seen that the bear is dancing as if he owns the forest.
J.R. Heimbigner

Great white shark soars out of the water right in front of camera

great white sharkPhoto by Alex Steyn (Creative Commons) Imagine seeing a great white shark leap out of the water and soar right in front of you. That's exactly what happened to Bewildering Nature in the following video. Keep in mind that the average weight of a great white shark is 5,000 pounds (2,268 kg) according to What Things Weigh. Great whites are capable of producing a bite force of up to 4,000 psi. For comparison, polar bears have the strongest bite force of all bears, with a bite force of 1200 PSI.
Smith Johnson

A video of a chimpanzee meeting his family and hugging family members went viral over internet

Grab Screenshot from a twitter user Buitengebieden. Family is a crucial part of who we are and what makes us. For all of us, the family can be the most important thing in our lives. We may have lost touch with our family members over time, but it's easy to remember them as they are consistently in our thoughts. Distance doesn't change the love that we have for them. But When we meet our family after a long time, their love is something we should not take for granted.
iheart.com

Watch: Eerie Vanishing Figure Appears in Background of Camping IVideo

A YouTuber filming a camping instructional video was taken aback when he reviewed his footage and noticed a man briefly appears in the background of the scene before seemingly vanishing into thin air. The spooky incident reportedly occurred at a lake in Northern Ontario during the making of what was meant to be a demonstration of how to cook S'mores using a Swedish stove. In the video, as the outdoorsman prepares a spot outside of his cabin for filming and his dog wanders around in front of the camera, a man can be seen off in the distance walking towards the shore of the lake. However, before he completely moves out of frame, the mysterious stranger inexplicably fades into nothing and disappears from sight.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Tri-City Herald

Mama June Looks Unrecognizable in New Makeup Photo, According to Fans: ‘You Don’t Need Photoshop’

Filtered? Mama June Shannon looked unrecognizable according to fans in a stunning new makeup photo, with many accusing her of using “filters” in the glam snapshot. “You don’t need so much Photoshop!!!” one person commented under the Mama June: From Not to Hot star’s Saturday, October 15, Instagram post. “Filters work miracles,” another alleged, whereas a third wrote, “Girl used faceapp lmao I see you June [sic].”
CELEBRITIES
Smith Johnson

A funny video of a dog playing a cup game went viral

Grab Screenshot from a twitter user Buitengebieden. Dogs are man's best friend and furriest family member. They show unconditional love, provide non-judgmental companionship, and give us a reason to live every time we look into their innocent eyes. The dog is the most prevalent pet in American households, with nearly 39% of all homes owning at least one.

