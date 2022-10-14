ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wflx.com

Could Parkland case change Florida's parameters for death penalty?

Death penalty sentences are rare in Florida, especially after 2016 when the state revised the law requiring a unanimous decision by the jury. WPTV examined state records to see how often death penalty sentences have been handed down and what are the challenges that make these rare. The shock was...
FLORIDA STATE
wflx.com

Driver accused of killing family of 4 in Delray Beach goes on trial

A driver charged with hitting and killing a family of four in Delray Beach more than four years ago is set to go on trial. Delray Beach police said Paul Streater was driving about 107 mph in a Chevy Silverado on April 28, 2018, when he hit a car, killing two adults and two children. The speed limit is 45 mph where the wreck occurred on South Federal Highway near Lamat Avenue.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Motorcyclist dies after high-speed crash in Delray Beach

A motorcyclist died Thursday from injuries he sustained during a head-on collision Wednesday in Delray Beach. On Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at 9:18 a.m., the driver of a 2012 Lincoln MKZ was stopped on Military Trail, northbound in the left turn lane, at the intersection with Beechwood Road waiting to make a U-turn.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Social Security benefits rise, but seniors say it's not enough

Social Security beneficiaries will see an 8.7% increase in monthly payments in 2023, according to the U.S. government. The adjustment represents the largest one-time increase since 1981. It comes as inflations hits households across the country. But seniors in Delray Beach said 8.7% is still not going to be enough...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Parkland juror threat claim to be investigated by law enforcement

The defense and prosecution teams in the Nikolas Cruz sentencing trial were back in court Friday to discuss allegations that a juror in the case was threatened by a fellow juror. Broward County Assistant State Attorneys Carolyn McCann and Carolyn Bandklayder filed a motion Thursday requesting that Judge Elizabeth Scherer...
PARKLAND, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy