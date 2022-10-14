Read full article on original website
Related
fox4news.com
Man dies after being shot while driving in Old East Dallas, 1 other injured
DALLAS - Dallas police said a man died at a local hospital after he and another person were shot while in a vehicle in Old East Dallas Friday night. This happened just before 10 p.m., in the 600 block of Graham Avenue. Responding officers found 19-year-old Marco Alonso and a...
fox4news.com
Man found shot in vehicle in Pleasant Grove dies from injuries
DALLAS - Dallas police said a man died from his injuries after officers found him with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle in Pleasant Grove early Saturday morning. This happened just before 5 a.m., in the 4800 block of South Buckner Boulevard. Officers responded to a shooting call and found...
Officer fatally shoots man after 911 call from his mother, Fort Worth police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police say an officer shot and killed a man during a standoff late Saturday night. In a press release, police say the scene started with a 911 call at around 11 p.m. on Oct. 15 on the 4000 block of Wiman Drive. Tijuana...
Fort Worth mother mourns losing her son after officer-involved shooting
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — A Fort Worth mother is mourning the loss of her son after calling police for help when things quickly escalated Saturday night. "I knew what the outcome was going to be, and I had already lost two sons and I didn't want to lose another one."Tijuana Bryant is still trying to wrap her around losing her son, 29-year-old Taylor Grimes. "It's tough losing a child, but I mean I tried to help him."Grimes was shot and killed by Fort Worth police after a stand-off with SWAT and hostage negotiators. Bryant said her son started to break her car's taillights...
fox4news.com
Man killed after pointing gun at officer, Fort Worth police say
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police said a man was fatally shot by an officer Saturday night after he reportedly pointed a gun at the officer. This incident started at about 11 p.m., when a woman called 911 and said her adult son was damaging her home with a hammer.
fox4news.com
Dallas police officer arrested for DWI in Plano
DALLAS - A Dallas police officer was arrested for suspected drunken driving over the weekend. Austin Marshall was charged with DWI in Plano early Sunday. Marshall has been with the Dallas Police Department for nearly four years. He was placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation.
fox4news.com
Dallas police officer killed: 31-year-old woman charged with intoxication manslaughter
DALLAS - Dallas police have charged Mayra Rebollar with intoxication manslaughter in connection to the fatal crash on Tuesday night that killed Dallas police officer Jacob Arellano. Police said Rebollar was traveling in the wrong direction on Spur 408 near Kiest Boulevard in south Dallas when she crashed into Arellano's...
KSAT 12
Fort Worth man called ‘Edward Scissorhands’ after secretly trimming neighbors’ trees, report says
FORT WORTH, Texas – A man in a Fort Worth neighborhood is reportedly sneaking around in the middle of the night wrecking havoc, but maybe not in a way you would expect. Neighbors told CBS DFW last week that he is secretly trimming their trees, and they’re referring to him as “Edward Scissorhands.”
dallasexpress.com
Man Dies After Being Tased by Local Police
A man identified as Genesis Hicks, 26, died on September 29, two weeks after being tased by police. The incident transpired on September 14 after Frisco police received a report of a man attempting to buy a car at a local dealership using a false identity. Officers responded to the dealership in the 9600 block of State Highway 121 at about 3:15 p.m., according to police officials.
fox4news.com
Search for hit-and-run drivers who hit elderly man pushing wheelchair in Lewisville
LEWISVILLE, Texas - Lewisville police are looking for two drivers who took off after hitting an elderly man who was pushing a wheelchair across the street on Wednesday. The vehicles were traveling east on Lake Park Road, not far from I-35E, when both cars hit 73-year-old M.T. Daniels. Both vehicles...
blackchronicle.com
There was not a shooting Friday night at State Fair of Texas, Dallas police say￼
Dallas Police discovered that no photographs have been fired at the State Fair of Texas on Friday night after receiving information about a shooting at Fair Park. Dallas police stated officers responded about 8:50 p.m. after receiving information about a shooting at Fair Park. But it was discovered that no...
fox4news.com
Man wanted for mail theft arrested in Dallas after high speed chase
DALLAS - Police in Dalworthington Gardens said a man wanted for mail theft was arrested in Dallas after leading officers on a chase through several cities that topped 100 miles per hour. The incident started at about 2 a.m. Saturday, when Dalworthington Gardens PD officers tried to pull the suspect...
fox4news.com
Multiple people critically injured in Haltom City crash
HALTOM CITY, Texas - Crews are on scene of a crash in Haltom City that left multiple people with critical injuries Saturday afternoon. According to MedStar, the wreck happened on the service road of eastbound Airport Freeway. Haltom City Fire Department and MedStar crews responded to the scene, where there...
fox4news.com
Gun recovered after 2 people led state troopers on high speed chase that end in Grand Prairie
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - Authorities arrested a man and woman in Grand Prairie who reportedly led state troopers on a high speed chase with their motorcycle late Friday night. Few details were released about what led up to the chase, but it started just before 11 p.m. and involved DPS troopers.
Funeral services set for Dallas police officer Jacob Arellano
DALLAS — Funeral arrangements for fallen Dallas police officer Jacob Arellano were announced by police officials Saturday. Two funeral mass services, both open to the public, will be held for Arellano: One in Richardson on Wednesday and one in his hometown of El Paso on Friday. The Richardson service...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Mother of Dallas Officer Killed by Suspected Drunk Driver Prepares to Walk Alongside Another Family Facing Similar Tragedy
For 20 months, Kathy Penton has watched holidays and celebrations come and go weighed down by the absence of her son. “You keep waiting and looking at the door and you realize that he's not coming back through that door,” said Penton. It was Feb. 13, 2021, when she...
Woman Secretly Called 911 After This Las Vegas Man Kidnapped Her and Her Children: Police
Police say a Las Vegas man kidnapped a woman and her three children, according to The Las Vegas Review Journal. The mother, who was publicly unidentified, managed to get this on law enforcement radar by secretly calling 911 while in the car with defendant Justin Junius Carter, 34, police claim.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on S. Buckner Blvd
On October 16, 2022, at around 4:30 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 8100 block of Moberly Avenue. The preliminary investigation determined Eddi Lopez, 20, was shot while driving in the 4800 block of S. Buckner Blvd. Dallas Fire and Rescue responded and took Lopez to a local hospital where he died.
WFAA
After 2nd conviction for Dallas serial killer, will Collin County try case and seek death penalty?
"Amongst themselves they're having a vigorous debate. They're also wanting to be inclusive of the families of the victims," said attorney Scott J. Becker.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Woman Faces Intoxication Manslaughter in Wrong-Way Crash That Left Dallas Officer Dead
Dallas police say a woman faces charges in the death of a Dallas police officer who died after being hit during a crash on Spur 408 Tuesday night. Officer Jacob Arellano was on his way to work after police said a wrong-way driver hit him near Keist Boulevard just before midnight. He died Wednesday morning of unspecified injuries from the crash.
Comments / 9