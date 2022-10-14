Read full article on original website
Police search for suspects in 2 robberies caught on tape in Riverside
Police Sunday continued to look for suspected thieves connected to two unrelated robberies in Riverside that were caught on tape. The first incident unfolded on October 1st at a Smart and Final store where an employee attempted to stop the suspects from taking the merchandise. She even tried to block the exit, but was pushed aside. The second incident unfolded on October 10th at a Nordstrom Rack where purses to taken after the suspects cut off the security tags and then used their scissors as weapons. Anyone with further information about the two incidents was asked to contact the Riverside Police Department.
NBC Los Angeles
Man Arrested in Connection With Car-to-Car Shooting in Long Beach
A driver was arrested Sunday on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly firing shots into another vehicle in Long Beach. Officers were sent to the area of 20th Street and Pacific Avenue at 3:15 a.m. Sunday on a report of a shooting. They located evidence, including casings, that a shooting had occurred, the Long Beach Police Department.
2urbangirls.com
Deputies arrest West Hollywood burglary suspect
WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – Sheriff’s deputies arrested a burglary suspect Sunday in West Hollywood. The burglary happened in the 1000 block of Fairfax Avenue Sunday afternoon, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Local residents called the West Hollywood sheriff’s department and reported seeing a man...
California police arrest intoxicated resident ‘galloping through traffic’ on horse
WHITTIER, Calif. — Police in California detained a resident for riding under the influence on Friday. Nay, that is not a misprint. But galloping under the influence is a new broken law for police in Whittier. A person is accused of “galloping through traffic” on a horse while intoxicated,...
crimevoice.com
Costa Mesa Man Arrested for Carjacking near Fashion Island
A 26-year-old Costa Mesa man has been arrested on suspicion of carjacking two vehicles near Fashion Island before leading police on a pursuit for several miles. Alfredo M. Hopgood finally surrendered to Newport Beach police at nearly 9 PM on October 4th, over five hours after the initial incident occurred. He was booked on a number of charges, including robbery, carjacking, felon in possession of a firearm, assault with a deadly weapon, recklessly evading police, violating parole, and other firearm and ammunition charges.
Homicide investigation underway after man’s body found in Hemet street
The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a man was found dead in the middle of the road in Hemet Saturday morning. Deputies from the Hemet Sheriff station responded to the 200 block of Soboba Road around 3:10 a.m. for a report of an unconscious man in the road. When they arrived on scene, […]
'She hurt us,' says family of driver in deadly hit-and-run at taco stand
The heartbroken family of Gilberto Cazares Payan, a man killed while waiting in line at a taco stand, is speaking out about their devastating loss. Payan was struck by a car that slammed into a crowd, killing him, and injuring 12 others near Dudley Street and Holt Avenue at around 7:45 p.m. Friday. The 52-year-old Payan had gone to get tacos for his family. He leaves behind his wife and four children. In Spanish, his grieving widow, Adis Morales, explained that Payan was supposed to come home to take their youngest to the park. Now, she doesn't know how to share that he won't ever be returning. Police say a 26-year-old woman from Pomona driving eastbound suddenly veered onto the opposite side of the road, crashing into a crowd of people, killing Payan and injuring a dozen people. After the crash, police say the driver fled on foot, but later surrendered. "These situations you are never prepared for," said Francisco Rivas, who is the godfather to Payan's children. He says the family is torn apart. "I don't know what that person was thinking," he said. "She hurt us. She hurt the family." Vendors in the area say all sales will go directly to the Payan family through Sunday.
Father of 4 is ID'd as victim killed in hit-and-run crash at Pomona taco stand; 12 others injured
Officials released the name of a man who was killed when a hit-and-run driver slammed into a popular taco stand in Pomona, injuring 12 others.
KTLA.com
Driver dead, passenger injured after car collides with tree in Montebello
A man died and his passenger was seriously injured after the driver lost control of his car and struck a tree in Montebello Sunday evening. The crash at Olympic Boulevard and Taylor Avenue was reported at about 7:40 p.m., according to the Montebello Police Department. After losing control and hitting...
Would-be thieves blow up ATM in Palmdale, but fail to get any cash
Someone blew up an ATM in Palmdale but apparently was unable to get any of the cash inside, officials say.
2urbangirls.com
Man, woman shot during argument in Hyde Park
LOS ANGELES – A man and a woman were shot during an argument in the Hyde Park neighborhood near Inglewood. Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to a shots fired call at approximately 6:50 p.m. near a liquor store at 60th Street and Eighth Avenue, east of Crenshaw Boulevard, and upon their arrival they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, LAPD Officer Tony Im told City News Service.
newsantaana.com
A man died in a possibly gang related shooting in Santa Ana early this morning
On Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 2:40 AM, Santa Ana Police Communications received a report of a shooting victim down at Warren/Lyon Street, a residential neighborhood just south of the Santa Ana Zoo. Will you still vote for Sarmiento even though his family is suing the City of Santa Ana?
Santa Ana man killed during gang-related shooting
Authorities are investigating a fatal gang-related shooting that left one man dead in Santa Ana on Saturday. According to Santa Ana Police Department, the incident was reported at around 2:40 a.m. near Warren and South Lyon streets. When they arrived, they found a man, since identified as 25-year-old Abelino Fredi Vigueras, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Police have indicated that circumstances surrounding the shooting have led them to believe the incident was gang-related, but did not provide further information. They're urging anyone who may know more to contact them at (714) 245-8390.
Man shot and killed in Gardena
A man was fatally shot Saturday in an unincorporated area near Gardena early Saturday morning.Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies responded to the scene of the shooting around 2 a.m. to the 2300 block of El Segundo Boulevard, west of Van Ness Avenue. When deputies arrive, they found the male victim suffering from a gun shot wound, the Sheriff's Information Bureau said.The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The man's identity has not been released at this moment.There is no information at this moment about the suspect or what the motive behind the shooting may have been.Anyone with information about this shooting was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.
crimevoice.com
8 Hour Standoff in Costa Mesa Leads to Arrest for Attempted Homicide
A Whittier man has been arrested for assault, attempted homicide, and firearms charges following a more than eight-hour standoff with law enforcements agents in Costa Mesa. Luis Mendez Jr., 49, had a prior misdemeanor conviction for domestic violence and an active misdemeanor arrest warrant. Following the incident, Mendez faces charges of multiple counts of attempted homicide of a law enforcement officer, assault with a firearm upon a law enforcement officer, and prohibited person in possession of a firearm.
Somber vigil honors father killed in chaotic hit-and-run crash at Pomona taco stand
A somber vigil honored a 52-year-old father of 4 who was killed when a hit-and-run driver plowed into a taco stand in Pomona.
foxla.com
Teenager arrested for allegedly killing Highland Park store employee
One teenager was arrested Thursday for allegedly killing a liquor store clerk in Highland Park. Police are still searching for additional suspects.
Police arrest robbery, carjack, double-murder suspect in Inglewood
A murder suspect was taken into custody Thursday evening after carjacking a vehicle and dragging a man for nearly a mile before crashing in Inglewood. The male suspect was wanted for allegedly killing a person while robbing a Topanga-area jewelry store a few months ago, and police attempted to arrest him at his residence in South LA, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. He fled the home and entered a vehicle with another suspect, but it crashed in the area of Florence and Haas Avenues.
orangecountytribune.com
Man killed in gang incident
A 25-year-old Santa Ana man was fatally shot in Santa Ana early Saturday morning. According to the SAPD, the incident took place in the area of Warren and Lyon streets. A report of a shooting was made at 2:40 a.m. Arriving officers found an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his torso.
