reviewofoptometry.com
Seven Nonretinal Diabetic Ocular Complications
This month in Review of Optometry, multiple ODs explain the connection between the eye and various systemic conditions, including hypertension, stroke, sleep disorders, COVID-19, diabetes, thyroid eye disease and more. Check out the other articles featured in the October issue:. Comanaging Outside of Eye Care:. Making the Connection:. Diabetes, as...
Medical News Today
Types of connective tissue disease
Connective tissue provides the framework and support for tissues throughout the body, including bones, muscles, blood vessels, and organs. It consists of a variety of proteins, such as collagen and elastin, which give the tissue its strength and flexibility. Diseases that affect the function or structure of connective tissue are...
The coronavirus infects fat cells, study shows
Research shows that SARS-CoV-2 infects fat cells and certain immune cells in fat.
nypressnews.com
Vitamin B12 deficiency symptoms may include ataxia
One of the greatest risks of vitamin B12 deficiency is damage to the nervous system, due to low myelin levels. Failure to treat the signs within six months could result in permanent damage, so symptoms like ataxia should never be ignored. Here’s what to look for:. Yellow skin, anaemia,...
Healthline
Understanding Idiopathic Postprandial Syndrome (IPS)
People with IPS often experience symptoms of low blood sugar even though their blood sugar levels are within a normal range. A doctor may recommend making changes to your diet to ease symptoms. You frequently feel out of energy or shaky after a meal. You think you might have low...
L.A. Weekly
How CBD Might Help With Autoimmune Disorders
View the original article about How CBD Might Help With Autoimmune Disorders at Safe CBD For Me. Autoimmune disorders can disrupt the quality of a person’s life throughout his/her lifetime. These conditions develop as a result of abnormalities in the functioning of the immune system. The immune system plays a significant role in maintaining your health by destroying pathogens and other harmful foreign agents entering the body. But in people with autoimmune disorders, the immune system attacks the body’s own tissues thereby causing their destruction.
scitechdaily.com
Even Low Doses of Alcohol Cause Changes in Brain Circuitry
According to a recent rodent study, even tiny amounts of alcohol may cause epigenomic and transcriptomic changes in brain circuitry in a region that is essential for the development of addiction. The pathways that are involved in setting the brain up for addiction, according to researchers at the University of...
Medical News Today
What to know about cervical spinal stenosis
Cervical spinal stenosis refers to a narrowing of the spinal canal. If the canal narrows significantly, it can become too small for the spinal cord and nerve roots. This can cause pressure and result in damage to the spinal cord, which may lead to pain, weakness, and sensory changes. Cervical...
boldsky.com
What Is Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP)? Causes And Treatment
Chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyradiculoneuropathy (CIDP) is an autoimmune disorder in which the body attacks its tissues. In CIDP, the body attacks the myelin sheaths, fatty coatings on nerve fibres that serve as insulation and protection [1]. The more commonly known disease, Guillain-Barre syndrome (GBS), is believed to be related to...
scitechdaily.com
Repeated Infections Linked With Increased Risk of Neurodegenerative Diseases
People with hospital-treated infections in early- and mid-life had the greatest risk of Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases later in life. Infections treated with specialty hospital care in early- and mid-life are associated with an increased subsequent risk of Alzheimer’s (AD) and Parkinson’s diseases (PD), but not amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). This is according to a new study published recently in the open-access journal PLOS Medicine by Jiangwei Sun of Karolinska Institute, Sweden, and colleagues.
MedicalXpress
Findings support repurposing rheumatoid arthritis drug auranofin for diabetes
Researchers at Baylor College of Medicine and collaborating institutions discovered that the rheumatoid arthritis drug auranofin can potentially be repurposed to improve diabetes-associated symptoms. The study, which was conducted in mice, appeared today in the journal Cell Metabolism. Although scientists have identified definitive associations between inflammation in white adipose tissue...
Healthline
Immunoglobulins and Immunoglobulin Blood Tests: Function and Purpose
Immunoglobulins, also called antibodies, are molecules produced by white blood cells that help your body defend against infections and cancer. Their primary function is to bind to foreign cells like bacteria and viruses. This binding helps neutralize the foreign cell and signals to your white blood cells to destroy them.
scitechdaily.com
Small Mammals Can Be Reservoirs for a Life-Threatening Disease
Rodents are reservoirs of fungal pathogens. Because fungal infections are on the rise in the human population, it is critical for health officials to understand where these pathogens originate. A new study, published in Frontiers in Fungal Biology, has revealed that small mammals could act as a reservoir for these...
Medical News Today
What to know about Wallenberg syndrome
Wallenberg syndrome refers to a condition that may affect the nervous system. It typically results from a stroke in the brain stem and can impair a person’s coordination, causing rapid involuntary eye movement and difficulty swallowing. Doctors also refer to Wallenberg syndrome as lateral medullary syndrome, posterior inferior cerebellar...
scitechdaily.com
Antibiotics Can Worsen Skin Cancer
According to a new study, antibiotic use may worsen melanoma by damaging the gut microbiome. According to a recent study by researchers at Emory University in Atlanta, the use of broad-spectrum antibiotics in mice with malignant melanoma, an aggressive type of skin cancer, accelerated their metastatic bone growth. This was most likely because the drugs depleted the mice’s intestinal flora and weakened their immune response.
Healthline
Types of Neuromuscular Disorders: Their Symptoms and Treatments
Neuromuscular disorders affect the nerves that control certain muscles in your body. These muscles are called your voluntary muscles — they’re the muscles you can choose to move such as the ones in your arms, legs, or face. Disorders that affect voluntary muscles can be genetically inherited (passed...
News-Medical.net
A rare case of Hashimoto encephalopathy after COVID vaccination
In a recent ‘Letter to the Editor’ published in the English edition of the journal Neurologandiacute, researchers reported the rare occurrence of Hashimoto encephalopathy in a recipient of the (COVID-19) vaccine Spikevax. Spikevax, research name mRNA-1273, is a COVID-19 vaccine based on the messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) technology.
msn.com
How Dehydration Can Affect Your Symptoms Of Rheumatoid Arthritis
When you have rheumatoid arthritis (RA), it's important to stay hydrated. Dehydration can make your symptoms worse and can even lead to hospitalization. Symptoms of dehydration include feeling thirsty, having a dry mouth, urinating less often, having dark yellow urine, and feeling tired, dizzy, or lightheaded (via Mayo Clinic). If you experience any of these symptoms, it's important to drink more fluids and see your doctor.
scitechdaily.com
Not Always Bad – Could Stress Actually Protect Your Body?
New research suggests that it might. Numerous serious health problems, including heart disease, high blood pressure, obesity, and even sleeplessness, have been related to stress. However, it is generally acknowledged that certain stress can be beneficial, such as when a person is trying to meet a deadline at work. But what if certain levels of stress can actually protect the body?
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Reconstruct the Genome of the 180-Million-Year-Old Common Ancestor of All Mammals
University of California, Davis scientists help reveal the genome of the common ancestor of all mammals. From a platypus to a blue whale, all living mammals today are descended from a common ancestor that existed some 180 million years ago. Although we don’t know a lot about this animal, a global team of experts has recently computationally reconstructed the organization of its genome. The findings were recently published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
