Newport Beach, CA

Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates' Daughter Phoebe Thanks British 'Vogue' for 'Internship of a Lifetime'

"It was an honor to work with some of the best in the business and learn from you all," said the 20-year-old student Phoebe Gates has fond memories from her time with British Vogue. Phoebe, the youngest child of Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share that she had the "internship of a lifetime" with the respected publication.  "Thank you @britishvogue," the 20-year-old Stanford University student wrote alongside a series of snaps from her time across the pond, some of which showed her...
BEAUTY & FASHION
techunwrapped.com

This is Loab, the creepy woman created by an AI that appears everywhere

Artificial intelligence is designed to help us in certain tasks or add value. It is expected that it can be easily used in the generation of images and text. At the moment, we are working on teaching you things and this is achieved by introducing instructions for content generation. A...
TECHNOLOGY
ohmymag.co.uk

This unwanted dog got adopted after a heartbreaking video showing his loneliness went viral (VIDEO)

Social media can change lives, and it did for this lonely pup. Sarge, the longest resident of Orange County Animal Services in Orlando, Florida, was struggling to find a forever home. It seemed, no one wanted him. But when a TikTok video documenting his sadness took the Internet by storm, Sarge was up for his happily ever after with a perfect new family.
ORLANDO, FL
Maya Devi

Video of Bear Cub Dancing In Forest Melts 4.7 Million Hearts

A video of a Bear cub dancing has created a huge sensation on the internet. Nowadays, social media is the window to stories and other events happening in different parts of the world. People make unique and attractive content, like this one. In this video, it is seen that the bear is dancing as if he owns the forest.
J.R. Heimbigner

Great white shark soars out of the water right in front of camera

great white sharkPhoto by Alex Steyn (Creative Commons) Imagine seeing a great white shark leap out of the water and soar right in front of you. That's exactly what happened to Bewildering Nature in the following video. Keep in mind that the average weight of a great white shark is 5,000 pounds (2,268 kg) according to What Things Weigh. Great whites are capable of producing a bite force of up to 4,000 psi. For comparison, polar bears have the strongest bite force of all bears, with a bite force of 1200 PSI.
Smith Johnson

A video of a chimpanzee meeting his family and hugging family members went viral over internet

Grab Screenshot from a twitter user Buitengebieden. Family is a crucial part of who we are and what makes us. For all of us, the family can be the most important thing in our lives. We may have lost touch with our family members over time, but it's easy to remember them as they are consistently in our thoughts. Distance doesn't change the love that we have for them. But When we meet our family after a long time, their love is something we should not take for granted.
Smith Johnson

A funny video of a dog playing a cup game went viral

Grab Screenshot from a twitter user Buitengebieden. Dogs are man's best friend and furriest family member. They show unconditional love, provide non-judgmental companionship, and give us a reason to live every time we look into their innocent eyes. The dog is the most prevalent pet in American households, with nearly 39% of all homes owning at least one.
Smith Johnson

The video of the puppet playing the guitar got viral over internet

Grab Screenshot from Twitter's user Buitengebieden. The Internet never stops stunning us, and once again, I found something that will amaze you. A guitar-playing puppet video is going viral on social media. In the video, we see a puppet playing the guitar, producing lovely music. Music is so sweet that it touched the bottom of my heart, and I think you, too, feel like me.
buckinghamshirelive.com

'Creature' caught by dad turned out to be daughter's false eyelashes

A mum says she was left in hysterics when she came home to discover her dad had hunted down and 'trapped' a creature lurking in her bathroom - that turned out to be her false eyelashes. Jen Robinson's dad Pete Robinson popped over to fix a leak in her bathroom when he spotted what he thought was a 'multi-legged arachnid-type creature' skulking on the windowsill.
PUBLIC SAFETY
msn.com

Curious facts about the iconic Jayne Mansfield

Slide 1 of 27: She is often remembered for her signature platinum blonde look and flirtatious personality, but Hollywood star Jayne Mansfield was much more than just a pretty face. She was highly intelligent, she had a shrewd business acumen, and she knew exactly how to build a public personality.Check out this gallery to learn all about Hollywood's smartest blonde.You may also like: 30 hilarious panoramic photo fails.
CELEBRITIES

