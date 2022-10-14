Read full article on original website
outerbanksvoice.com
At the OBX Seafood Festival, commercial fishing takes center stage
With bright sunshine and temperatures in the low 70s, it would be hard to imagine better conditions for the 10th Annual Outer Banks Seafood Festival on Saturday, Oct. 15. Held at the Nags Head Event Site, the festival seemed to bring out much of what is best about the Outer Banks.
WAVY News 10
2022 Trick or Treating & Halloween events guide
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Halloween is just around the corner! Take a look at the 2022 Trick or Treating & Halloween events guide to plan your spooky season schedule. Check back here for regular updates to the guide. If you know of additional Halloween events to add to...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Outer Banks Halloween Parade returns to Kill Devil Hills
The 9th Annual Outer Banks Halloween Parade of Costumes returns to Aviation Park in Kill Devil Hills on Sunday, October 30, 2022. After being held as a virtual online-only event for the past two years, the Outer Banks’ largest Halloween celebration is back as an in-person event for the first time since 2019.
outerbanksvoice.com
Latin Ballet of Virginia performing Alma Latina comes to the First Flight High School Stage on Oct. 16
October 16, 2022 at 4 p.m. Students and their parents are invited to this special evening of dance and music at no cost. No ticket is required for students and their parents. Celebrating the rhythms that influenced the music, dance and history of Latin America, Alma Latina honors the native essence of Hispanic culture, how this spirit has found expression through times of oppression and how it has triumphed in our modern global society.
outerbanksvoice.com
Miss Katie’s public debut is a historic milestone, with a resonating namesake
The Miss Katie made her public debut at a full-day event on October 13 that included tours of the 156-foot-long vessel, capped off by a Christening Ceremony with Senator Richard Burr’s wife, Brooke Burr, breaking the traditional bottle of champagne. But it was the story behind the Miss Katie’s...
outerbanksvoice.com
Kitty Hawk to try and craft vendor ordinance
Effort to resolve lingering issue of permits for itinerant artists. In another attempt to facilitate permitting for artists operating as itinerant vendors in the town, the Kitty Hawk Town Council voted at its Oct. 3 meeting to support issuing some permits and to create a committee to craft a permanent ordinance that would resolve the confusion and complexity surrounding the issue.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Large swarm of Jellyfish washes ashore on North Carolina beach
OCRACOKE ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — A large swarm of Cannonball Jellyfish have washed up on a North Carolina beach. The mass of sea life were pushed on land at the North end of Ocracoke Island Wednesday. According to the Cape Hatteras National Seashore, Jellyfish can’t swim, so they float...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Nags Head considers tapping brakes on C-2 development, including workforce housing project
Nags Head commissioners are considering putting the brakes on development in the C-2, or General Commercial, district following community input on the location of the essential and workforce housing at the October 5 meeting. Commissioner Kevin Brinkley made a motion to put a moratorium up to 150-days for development in...
Middle school student dies after medical emergency in Elizabeth City
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — A North Carolina middle school student has died after suffering some kind of medical emergency at school. Administrators with Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools (ECPPS) said the student attended Elizabeth City Middle School. Staff there called paramedics, who took the child to the hospital, but the...
WITN
Elizabeth City police arrest man who was wanted for murder
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Elizabeth City police have arrested a man that was wanted for murder. The Elizabeth City Police Department says 28-year-old Timothy Laster Jr., of Elizabeth City, was wanted for the murder of 38-year-old Erin Gibbs on Sept. 23rd. Police say on that day, at about 7:20...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Early morning party results in assault, stabbings
In the early morning hours of Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, a planned party at 302 Scotsville Street in Columbia spawned a fight that sent five people to hospitals. At 1:50 a.m., Tyrrell County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the scene with multiple reports of a man down. When deputies...
Police: Elizabeth City student arrested after ‘threatening to discharge firearm,’ later found with Nerf guns
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — An 18-year-old was arrested Thursday after police say he threatened to discharge a firearm at an Elizabeth City education center. According to Elizabeth City Police, officers responded to the River City YouthBuild center on West Ehringhaus Street around 10:30 a.m. Thursday. Officers were able to locate the alleged suspect, later […]
