Patricia Ann Johnson
JANE LEW- Patricia Ann Johnson, 72, of Weston, slipped gently into the arms of the Lord on Thursday October 13, 2022, while under the compassionate care of Clarksburg Nursing Home and Rehabilitation. Patricia was born in Weston on March 19, 1950, a daughter of the late Russell Denver Forinash and...
Sharon Weaver
REEDSVILLE — Sharon Ruth Weaver, 64, of Reedsville, passed away Friday, Oct. 14, 2022 at her home. She was born May 10, 1958 in Morgantown, a daughter of the late Melvin and Ruth Ball Blosser.
Birth announcements
MYERS — A son, Axton Brent Myers, 8 pounds, 5 ounces, was born Oct. 5, 2022, at United Hospital Center, Bridgeport, to Kesley Myers (Shaver) and Kyle Myers of Clarksburg. Maternal grandparents are Scott and Carrie Shaver of Clarksburg. Paternal grandparents are Michele Woods and Dennis Myers of Clarksburg. Great-grandparents are Howard and Shirley Riffle, Clarksburg, James and Mary Ann Shaver, New Milton, Tanya Weekley-Burnside, Clarksburg, Mary Myers, Clarksburg.
WVa sisters use printing company to show state's beauty
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (AP) — Base Camp Printing highlights the beauty of West Virginia, without leaving the state. The two sisters behind the letterpress printing company, Emily and Betsy Sokolosky, recently joined community members and Fairmont State University students and professors for a closing ceremony of their first exhibit. The exhibit has been on display in Wallman Hall at Fairmont State since August, and it concluded on Oct. 7.
Morgantown area rich in haunted history
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — There are tales of the spooky, weird and haunted from every corner of the hills and hollers of West Virginia and the Morgantown area is no exception. Jason Burns is a professional storyteller and has been interested in ghost stories since he was a...
Divorces
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The following divorces finalized in September in Harrison County Circuit Court were reported to WV News from the Office of Circuit Clerk Albert Marano. — Nicole Renee Rice from George Wayne Rice.
Jewel City Church's fall festival in Meadowbrook (West Virginia) blesses community
MEADOWBROOK, W.Va. (WV News) — Free pumpkin picking, tractor rides and games for all ages were only part of the various activities available at Jewel City Church's annual Fall Fest. Church Children's Director Kristi Barnard was also excited to point out the petting zoo and pony rides, axe throwing,...
Marriage licenses
— Tyler Prince, 27, Lost Creek, and Tessa Hartley, 30, Lost Creek. — Devon Timothy Toppings, 27, Clarksburg, and Leanna Nicole Shaw, 29, Clarksburg.
West Virginia hidden gem: Watters Smith Memorial State Park shines in the autumn & year round
WEST MILFORD, W.Va. (WV News) — Watters Smith Memorial State Park, off the beaten path in southern Harrison County, is one of the under-appreciated gems of West Virginia's park system. The park offers a lengthy trail system that ranges from easy to difficult, including one section that's designed for...
The Cultural Foundation of Harrison County, West Virginia, accepting grant applications
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Cultural Foundation of Harrison County is accepting applications for its Community Arts Project Grants for 2023. The Cultural Foundation provides grants up to $1,000 to support arts organizations in Harrison County and encourage worthwhile projects that promote cultural awareness.
Mountaineer Trail Network Recreation Authority hires first executive director
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — On Oct. 1, the Mountaineer Trail Network Recreation Authority took a step forward in its mission to identify, enhance and market a network of many of the best nonmotorized trails in the eastern United States for bikes and boats by hiring Andrew Walker as its executive director.
The value of higher education: It's part dollars and cents and part vision for the future, according to West Virginia University President Dr. E. Gordon Gee
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — As he made clear during his State of the University address as well as in a 30-minute interview with The State Journal, West Virginia University President Dr. E. Gordon Gee believes there is “great value” when you analyze the cost of higher education with the potential reward.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Just as Thursday night's football meeting with Baylor turned o…
Gold Blue Debut Notebook: WVU hampered by absences
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — In any intrasquad scrimmage, there are some things that can be difficult to evaluate. Such was doubly the case in the Gold squad’s 37-31 win over the Blue at the WVU Coliseum on Friday evening, in which the 2022-23 Mountaineer men’s basketball team offered the first glimpses of itself to the public.
Glenville State University continues growth pattern with more programming, more students and better facilities
GLENVILLE, W.Va. — In the midst of Homecoming week during one of the school’s most historic years, Glenville State University President Dr. Mark A. Manchin took a few minutes between events and Board of Governors meetings to talk progress. “From the perspective of where the school is right...
