Little Rock, AR

At the Movies: Film Critic reviews ‘Luckiest Girl Alive,’ ‘To Leslie’

By Ashlei King
 2 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Film Critic Michael Cook reviewed “Luckiest Girl Alive” and “To Leslie” on FOX16 Good Day Arkansas.

“Luckiest Girl Alive” is streaming on Netflix. The platform describes the film as a writer’s perfectly crafted New York City life unraveling when a true-crime documentary forces her to confront her harrowing high school history. Mila Kunis stars in this movie, which is based on a novel.

“To Leslie” is streaming on Amazon Prime. The film is about a West Texas single mother being alone and living hard at the bottom of a bottle years after a lottery win. She’s forced to come home and confront her past after she has nowhere left to go, according to Amazon Prime’s website.

Watch the video above to see Cook’s review.

