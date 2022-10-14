Read full article on original website
NBA
Cavaliers Waive Five Players
CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers have waived guard Sharife Cooper, forward Mamadi Diakite, forward Nate Hinton, guard R.J. Nembhard, and forward Jamorko Pickett, Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman announced today from Cleveland Clinic Courts. Nembhard (6-4, 200), who originally signed a Two-Way contract with Cleveland on Oct....
Lakers trade mistake somehow just got even worse
The Los Angeles Lakers somehow have a lot of roster turnover from last season but it still feels like the front office did not do much in the offseason. Rob Pelinka and co. swapped out minimum-contract role players for other minimum-contract role players and that was really about it. A...
Darvin Ham finally makes the move Lakers fans have yearned for
After the most disappointing season in franchise history, the Los Angeles Lakers parted ways with the head coach that helped guide them to a championship less than two calendar years earlier. Frank Vogel was shown the door and replacing him was Darvin Ham. Ham is well respected in the league...
Source: Indiana Pacers to waive three players
The Pacers continue to shape their roster for the regular season.
3 Atlanta Braves to blame for disappointing NLDS defeat
The Atlanta Braves fell to the Philadelphia Phillies in four games, thanks in part to a number of faults at key positions. It’s tough to blame an entire organizational failure on three positions, but we’ll try. Atlanta fell to the Phillies in four games, thus officially eliminating them from the 2022 MLB Postseason. With that, the Phillies will move on to the NLCS, and are just four wins away from the World Series.
Browns DE Myles Garrett leaves game v. Patriots due to injury
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett exited the field with trainers during Sunday's game against the New England Patriots with a shoulder injury.
Orlando Magic Waive Three Players
On Saturday, the Orlando Magic waived Devin Cannady, Jay Scrubb and Simi Shittu.
This is a Cavaliers column I never expected to write a year ago, or even in the spring – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Talking to myself as the Cavaliers prepare to open the season Wednesday:. QUESTION: How many games will the Cavs win this season?. ANSWER: I usually hate that question. Q: Why?. A: When LeBron James was here, the number of regular season victories was almost meaningless. The...
Knicks injury update: Quentin Grimes returns vs Wizards
After missing most of the training camp and the New York Knicks‘ first three preseason games, second-year wing Quentin Grimes will finally make his return. New York coach Tom Thibodeau told reporters that Grimes would make his much-awaited comeback from a left foot soreness against the Washington Wizards on Friday night.
Cleveland Cavaliers Waive Sharife Cooper, Four Others
The Cleveland Cavaliers announced Saturday that they have waived former Atlanta Hawks guard Sharife Cooper amongst their list of preseason roster cuts.
Milwaukee Bucks: 2022-23 season record prediction
Since Mike Budenholzer took over as the head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks in 2018 they have won 213 games, which is the most in the NBA. They also have averaged a league high 118 points per game, fourth in the NBA in 2021. Coach Bud led the Bucks to four playoff appearances, the team currently has a streak of six straight, and the team’s first NBA title in 50 years in 2021. These Milwaukee Bucks expect to be competitive and contend for another championship in 2022-23.
Grizzlies open 2022-23 season at home against the Knicks
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Grizzlies -6.5; over/under is 226.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Memphis Grizzlies open the season at home against the New York Knicks. Memphis finished 56-26 overall a season ago while going 30-11 at home. The Grizzlies averaged 115.6 points per game last season, 17.0 from the free throw line and 34.5 from 3-point range.
‘Hoos in the NBA update: Jerome signs two-way with GSW, Diakite in limbo with Cavs
The Golden State Warriors signed UVA Basketball alum Ty Jerome to a two-way deal that will have the four-year veteran shuttling back and forth between the G League and the defending champs. The 2019 first-round pick, traded last month by Oklahoma City to Houston, which then waived him, had signed...
Patriots Reportedly Won’t Have To Deal With Browns’ New Linebacker
Deion Jones practiced this week for the Browns but reportedly won’t be on the field Sunday afternoon against the New England Patriots. Jones, recently acquired by Cleveland in a trade with the Atlanta Falcons, is not expected to play in Week 6, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported Saturday morning. The 27-year-old linebacker hasn’t played this season due to a shoulder injury but returned to practice this week. He’ll remain on injured reserve until the Browns add him to their 53-man roster.
Pistons host the Magic for season opener
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pistons -4; over/under is 217.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Pistons host the Orlando Magic for the season opener. Detroit went 23-59 overall and 18-34 in Eastern Conference play last season. The Pistons averaged 104.8 points per game last season, 17.2 on free throws and 33.9 from deep.
Cleveland Browns beat down by 3rd string quarterback: Social media reacts
CLEVELAND — Oh what a difference 16 hours can make. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. If you stayed up late last night to celebrate the Cleveland Guardians thrilling come from behind, walk-off win at Progressive Field, you would have seen Cleveland sports fans jubilantly celebrating throughout the streets of downtown Cleveland.
2022 NBA Draft Review: Toronto Raptors
Although the other four teams in the Atlantic Division always seem to be making big-time moves over the past few years, the Toronto Raptors have found a way to remain a perennial playoff team. The Raptors have qualified for the NBA Playoffs in eight out of the last nine seasons. Last season, the Raptors went 48-34 and finished as the #5 seed in the Eastern Conference. However, Toronto was ousted in the first round by the Philadelphia 76ers in six games.
Yankees still alive in ALDS, beating Guards 4-2
The Guardians are coming into Game 4 leading the ALDS 2-1. It starts at 7:07 p.m. Sunday, with the first pitch by former Indians relief pitcher Cody Allen.
Boston Celtics schedule and predictions
Boston Celtics schedule: Tuesday, October 18 Game Time (ET) TV Philadelphia 76ers 7:30 PM TNT Point spread: Celtics -2.5 Moneyline:
Pacers host the Wizards for season opener
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pacers -2.5; over/under is 227. BOTTOM LINE: The Indiana Pacers host the Washington Wizards in the season opener. Indiana finished 11-41 in Eastern Conference games and 16-25 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Pacers allowed opponents to score 114.9 points per game and shoot 48.3% from the field last season.
