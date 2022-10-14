Since Mike Budenholzer took over as the head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks in 2018 they have won 213 games, which is the most in the NBA. They also have averaged a league high 118 points per game, fourth in the NBA in 2021. Coach Bud led the Bucks to four playoff appearances, the team currently has a streak of six straight, and the team’s first NBA title in 50 years in 2021. These Milwaukee Bucks expect to be competitive and contend for another championship in 2022-23.

