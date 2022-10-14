Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The family behind Bill Miller BBQ is giving away millionsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Texas Sheriff Says Martha Vineyard Migrants May Qualify For Special Residency and CitizenshipTom HandyFlorida State
Teen who was shot by ex-San Antonio cop while eating a hamburger was not driving a stolen car, police sayArenacrownsiSan Antonio, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
San Antonio billionaire, Charles Butt is giving away his fortuneAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
Lakers trade mistake somehow just got even worse
The Los Angeles Lakers somehow have a lot of roster turnover from last season but it still feels like the front office did not do much in the offseason. Rob Pelinka and co. swapped out minimum-contract role players for other minimum-contract role players and that was really about it. A...
Darvin Ham finally makes the move Lakers fans have yearned for
After the most disappointing season in franchise history, the Los Angeles Lakers parted ways with the head coach that helped guide them to a championship less than two calendar years earlier. Frank Vogel was shown the door and replacing him was Darvin Ham. Ham is well respected in the league...
Phoenix Suns waive 23-year-old guard, local product Saben Lee
The Phoenix Suns waived guard Saben Lee on Thursday, according to NBA’s transactions page. The move comes after the 23-year-old Lee was signed to a training camp deal along with guard Adonis Arms on Tuesday. That type of contract does not take up one of the team’s 15 roster...
Orlando Magic Waive Three Players
On Saturday, the Orlando Magic waived Devin Cannady, Jay Scrubb and Simi Shittu.
NBC Sports
Tatum ejected as Celtics lose preseason finale to Raptors in OT
Fans in Montreal now think very highly of preseason NBA basketball. The Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors played most of their preseason finale Friday as if it were a regular-season game, finishing with an overtime thriller as part of the NBA Canada Series. And the referees called it as if it were one, ejecting Jayson Tatum along the way.
Grizzlies make sure Ja Morant has long-term help with latest roster move
The Memphis Grizzlies are poised to become one of the elite teams in the Western Conference behind budding superstar Ja Morant. But every star need a supporting cast of role players, and the Grizzlies have found one in Brandon Clarke. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Grizzlies and Clarke...
Cleveland Cavaliers Waive Sharife Cooper, Four Others
The Cleveland Cavaliers announced Saturday that they have waived former Atlanta Hawks guard Sharife Cooper amongst their list of preseason roster cuts.
Detroit Pistons: The state of the restoration as the season starts
When Troy Weaver took over as the GM of the Detroit Pistons, he talked about a restoration rather than a rebuild. He wants to bring Detroit back to their former glory and has spent the last two years completely transforming the roster. The Pistons got rid of all of their...
Milwaukee Bucks: 2022-23 season record prediction
Since Mike Budenholzer took over as the head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks in 2018 they have won 213 games, which is the most in the NBA. They also have averaged a league high 118 points per game, fourth in the NBA in 2021. Coach Bud led the Bucks to four playoff appearances, the team currently has a streak of six straight, and the team’s first NBA title in 50 years in 2021. These Milwaukee Bucks expect to be competitive and contend for another championship in 2022-23.
Three Big Questions for the Houston Rockets This Season
Can Jalen Green take a leap? Is this a make-or-break season for Kevin Porter Jr.? Here’s what the Rockets are facing this year.
New Orleans Pelicans Beat Atlanta Hawks 120-111
Summary, stats, and highlights for the preseason game between the Atlanta Hawks and New Orleans Pelicans.
Cavs exercising options on Evan Mobley, Isaac Okoro
The Cavaliers are exercising their 2023/24 rookie scale options on Evan Mobley and Isaac Okoro, sources tell Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com (Twitter link). The news was expected, as both 21-year-olds are key members of a young Cleveland squad. Mobley will earn $8,882,640 in his third season, while Okoro will make $8,920,795 in his fourth. Exercising Okoro’s fourth-year option also makes him eligible for a rookie scale extension next summer.
Yardbarker
Sacramento Kings Demolish Shorthanded Lakers In Preseason Conclusion
After your Los Angeles Lakers opted to move their priciest player to the bench, they suffered the karmic consequences, falling in embarrassing fashion to the Sacramento Kings for the second time this preseason, 133-86. L.A. wrapped up its preseason with a 1-5 record. Darvin Ham experimented with his sixth starting...
FanSided
291K+
Followers
552K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0