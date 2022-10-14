ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Grading 49ers' offense, defense in Week 6 loss to Falcons

ATLANTA — The 49ers returned home Sunday afternoon after spending the previous 10 days in the Eastern time zone. The 49ers were happy to be heading home, but they were certainly not pleased to be returning to the Bay Area with a 28-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. “Self-inflicted...
Six 49ers to watch vs. Falcons: 'Next man up' in Atlanta

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. -- The 49ers will face the Atlanta Falcons without several key players on defense, but as usual, it is a "next man up" mentality in the locker room. Filling the shoes of Arik Armstead, Javon Kinlaw, Emmanuel Moseley and Jimmie Ward is no small task. But...
Lane Kiffin just trolled the hell out of Tennessee and Nick Saban with one meme

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin trolls Nick Saban and Tennessee with one incredible meme. We must bow in the presence of our new meme lord Lane Kiffin. While people are allowed to evolve as human beings, never change, Lane. Never change. Nobody is better at trolling in the college football world than the Ole Miss head coach. With the power of his daughter spending $721 at a Zara, this king of the tarmac has created the perfect meme to troll his former mentor Nick Saban and his former team in the Tennessee Volunteers simultaneously.
Braves front office praises Dansby Swanson, but return to Atlanta is no guarantee

The Atlanta Braves front office faces a looming decision on shortstop Dansby Swanson. While they want him back, it’s no guarantee. Atlanta’s backup plan for Swanson isn’t necessarily a proven one, as prospect Vaughn Grissom is likely to step into his shoes were the former No. 1-overall pick to leave in free agency. Either that, or the Braves would replace Swanson with another high-priced shortstop.
Rumor: Patriots connected to cornerback wanting a trade

As the trade deadline is now only mere weeks away, teams around the NFL will be taking a look at their roster and players’ performances while also looking around the league at who they could possibly trade for. The Patriots are sure to make a move before November 1st, but the name floating around as the best fit for them may be a bit surprising.
Braves News: Season over, onto the offseason

Well, the Braves have been eliminated from the postseason, ending their quest to repeat as champions. With that being said, 101 wins and an NL East title is still a good season and the Braves appear to be built to be good for a long time. As the head into the offseason, there aren’t many questions about the team, with so many players locked in long term, but what to do at shortstop, potentially trading Ozuna, and the deGrom rumors will headline the offseason for Atlanta, with perhaps an outfielder and a few bullpen arms to be added as well. As always, we will be here with coverage of it all.
