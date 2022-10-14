Read full article on original website
Grading 49ers' offense, defense in Week 6 loss to Falcons
ATLANTA — The 49ers returned home Sunday afternoon after spending the previous 10 days in the Eastern time zone. The 49ers were happy to be heading home, but they were certainly not pleased to be returning to the Bay Area with a 28-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. “Self-inflicted...
NFL Odds: 49ers vs. Falcons prediction, odds and pick – 10/16/2022
The San Francisco 49ers will continue their two-game Southeast swing as they head to Georgia to take on the Atlanta Falcons. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a 49ers-Falcons prediction and pick. The 49ers are coming off a 37-15 victory over the Carolina Panthers. Jimmy Garoppolo...
Kyle Shanahan, Jimmy Garoppolo explain 49ers’ one-dimensional attack vs. Falcons
Forty carries for 168 rushing yards. That is not a San Francisco 49ers stat taken from Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Although, it looks like one that should have belonged to Kyle Shanahan's offense, given their style of football. Instead, the Falcons accrued those punishing numbers, and the result was a 28-14 49ers loss and a drop to .500.
Six 49ers to watch vs. Falcons: 'Next man up' in Atlanta
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. -- The 49ers will face the Atlanta Falcons without several key players on defense, but as usual, it is a "next man up" mentality in the locker room. Filling the shoes of Arik Armstead, Javon Kinlaw, Emmanuel Moseley and Jimmie Ward is no small task. But...
Former 3rd Overall Pick Reportedly Going To Be Waived
On Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reports that "the Houston Rockets are planning to waive center Derrick Favors." The former third-overall pick was traded from the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Rockets over the offseason.
College Football Assistant Coach Announces Abrupt Resignation
A college football assistant coach has announced his abrupt resignation this Friday morning. Georgia Tech running backs coach Mike Daniels is stepping down from his position six games through the team's regular season. Daniels was out recruiting for the Yellow Jackets on Thursday. It's ...
Lane Kiffin just trolled the hell out of Tennessee and Nick Saban with one meme
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin trolls Nick Saban and Tennessee with one incredible meme. We must bow in the presence of our new meme lord Lane Kiffin. While people are allowed to evolve as human beings, never change, Lane. Never change. Nobody is better at trolling in the college football world than the Ole Miss head coach. With the power of his daughter spending $721 at a Zara, this king of the tarmac has created the perfect meme to troll his former mentor Nick Saban and his former team in the Tennessee Volunteers simultaneously.
Best Brittany Mahomes tweets about Bills-Chiefs game [UPDATED]
Best Brittany Mahomes tweets about Bills-Chiefs game. It’s almost as exciting to watch Brittany Mahomes‘ Twitter timeline as it is to watch the Kansas City Chiefs play (I SAID ALMOST!) Brittany’s Twitter account during the Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills game was chock full of reactions that, quite honestly,...
Toronto Raptors Waive Former 4th Overall Pick
On Friday, the Toronto Raptors waived three players, including Josh Jackson, who was the fourth overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.
Braves front office praises Dansby Swanson, but return to Atlanta is no guarantee
The Atlanta Braves front office faces a looming decision on shortstop Dansby Swanson. While they want him back, it’s no guarantee. Atlanta’s backup plan for Swanson isn’t necessarily a proven one, as prospect Vaughn Grissom is likely to step into his shoes were the former No. 1-overall pick to leave in free agency. Either that, or the Braves would replace Swanson with another high-priced shortstop.
Easterby out: Texans part ways with controversial front office executive
The Texans bye week was quiet, but on this Monday, Jack Easterby, who was executive vice president of football operations, is out of a job, a front office shakeup.
Rumor: Patriots connected to cornerback wanting a trade
As the trade deadline is now only mere weeks away, teams around the NFL will be taking a look at their roster and players’ performances while also looking around the league at who they could possibly trade for. The Patriots are sure to make a move before November 1st, but the name floating around as the best fit for them may be a bit surprising.
Falcons top 49ers 28-14, Atlanta's defense not allowing a point in second half
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons defeated the San Francisco 49ers 28-14 Sunday afternoon, Atlanta now 3-3 on the season. Falcons would strike first, quarterback Marcus Mariota found Michael Pruitt for the 2-yard touchdown. However, the defense would be the key to this win. A forced fumble on 49ers' Jeff...
Kyle Pitts BREAKING: 'Huge' Injury Update for Atlanta Falcons vs. 49ers
"It was very tough sitting at home," Kyle Pitts said of missing an Atlanta Falcons game. "It was my first game (watching at home) - it didn't feel right ... I could see it from a different standpoint, but for the main part, it sucked."
Report: There is 'less urgency' about Bryan Harsin's future at Auburn
There has reportedly been a change in Auburn’s plans regarding Bryan Harsin. According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, the Tiger’s ongoing search for an athletic director has caused there to be “less urgency” to make a decision on Harsin’s future as Auburn’s head coach.
Braves News: Season over, onto the offseason
Well, the Braves have been eliminated from the postseason, ending their quest to repeat as champions. With that being said, 101 wins and an NL East title is still a good season and the Braves appear to be built to be good for a long time. As the head into the offseason, there aren’t many questions about the team, with so many players locked in long term, but what to do at shortstop, potentially trading Ozuna, and the deGrom rumors will headline the offseason for Atlanta, with perhaps an outfielder and a few bullpen arms to be added as well. As always, we will be here with coverage of it all.
