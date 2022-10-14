6-vehicle crash backs up I64W morning traffic

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A six-vehicle crash backed up traffic this morning on I-64 in Cabell County.

Cabell County dispatchers say the crash happened around 6:48 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14, 2022around the 18 mile-marker in the westbound lanes of I-64. Dispatchers say no one was transported from the scene for treatment.

According to dispatch, the scene was cleared up around 7:30 a.m. There is no word on what caused the crash.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.