A Cedar Falls man was arrested Wednesday night after he refused to pull over during a traffic stop and leading police officers on a chase. Cedar Falls Police tried to pull over Shawn Drinnon for a traffic stop on Main Street and University Avenue. Drinnon refused and took off northbound on Main Street. He eluded officers, driving west on W. 18th Street, north on Walnut Street and east on highway 57 onto Broadway Street in Waterloo. He then drove north on Airport Blvd and onto West Airline Highway, back into Cedar Falls. Drinnon finally pulled into the 2000 block of Lincoln Street where he was taken into custody. He faces multiple charges including eluding, interference with official acts and driving with a suspended license.

3 DAYS AGO