Rollover crash injures one in northern Linn County
CENTER POINT, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was hurt in a single-vehicle crash near Center Point on Sunday afternoon, according to law enforcement officials. At around 6:10 p.m., the Linn County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of a crash on Interstate 380 southbound near mile marker 38. Deputies arrived and located a black Subaru Legacy in the median. They believe that the vehicle was traveling southbound and lost control, causing it to strike the guardrail and roll.
One hurt in single-vehicle crash on Interstate 380
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was airlifted to a hospital after a motorcycle crashed along Interstate 380 on Saturday afternoon. At around 4:21 pm., the Iowa Department of Transportation reported that Interstate 380 northbound was blocked by a crash near the interchange between it and U.S. Highway 30 and 151. Emergency crews were seen on Iowa DOT traffic cameras attending to the crash, with traffic being diverted onto Highway 30.
1 dead, 2 hurt in head-on Iowa crash
One man is dead and two others are injured after a head on collision on the Sabula, Iowa Causeway Saturday night. One of those injured is in Iowa City. On October 15 at approximately 8:30 p.m., Sabula police officers were dispatched to an accident involving two vehicles on the Sabula Causeway near the Sabula/Savanna Bridge. […]
Omaha man arrested in Fayette County
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At around 3:45 a.m. Sunday morning the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office looked into a suspicious vehicle located at High and Dry Storage Units in Oelwein. After investigating, they arrested 47-year-old Christopher Monzu from Omaha, Nebraska for an out of state warrant for a felony...
Motorcycle fire at Edgewood & Ellis intersection in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Emergency crews responded after a motorcycle caught fire at the Edgewood Rd and Ellis Blvd NW intersection on Friday. The northbound lanes of Edgewood were blocked off while crews extinguished the fire. No injuries were reported. The roads opened back up at approximately 6: 42...
Occupants displaced after Cedar Rapids structure fire
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 3:40 a.m. Sunday morning the Cedar Rapids Fire Department was dispatched to 1512 Wheatland Court SW for a structure fire after receiving a report of smoke and flames coming from the back of the home. When crews arrived they found heavy fire expanding into...
Manchester man caught in grain bagger dies
MANCHESTER, Iowa — A Manchester man died in a farm accident Thursday at a farm three miles north of Hopkinton. The Delaware County Sheriff's Office says at 11 a.m. Randall Wulfenkuhle, 68, was operating a grain bagger and while checking or adjusting the machine, his clothing got caught in a drive shaft.
Multiple agencies respond to Wellman apartment fire
Multiple agencies responded to an apartment fire in Wellman Friday night. Washington County dispatch records indicate Wellman firefighters were initially called to a residence on 3rd Street just before 7:15pm. A caller reported seeing fire coming from inside the apartment as they were driving by. The same caller told 9-1-1 that the resident then came outside and said it was a grease fire on the stove.
Cedar Falls Man Arrested After Car Chase
A Cedar Falls man was arrested Wednesday night after he refused to pull over during a traffic stop and leading police officers on a chase. Cedar Falls Police tried to pull over Shawn Drinnon for a traffic stop on Main Street and University Avenue. Drinnon refused and took off northbound on Main Street. He eluded officers, driving west on W. 18th Street, north on Walnut Street and east on highway 57 onto Broadway Street in Waterloo. He then drove north on Airport Blvd and onto West Airline Highway, back into Cedar Falls. Drinnon finally pulled into the 2000 block of Lincoln Street where he was taken into custody. He faces multiple charges including eluding, interference with official acts and driving with a suspended license.
Delaware County man dies in farming accident
Waterloo man pleads not guilty to 2020 threats and gunfire in Charles City
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Waterloo man is pleading not guilty in connection to gunfire in Floyd County in the summer of 2020. Calvin Tillman Edwards, 20, is charged with aiding and abetting intimidation with a dangerous weapon. Court documents state that on June 13, 2020, Edwards ordered a...
University of Iowa hospitals settle lawsuit with employees
Waterloo Eatery Will Close Very Soon For The Season
Fall temperatures are coming in swinging in full force. For some seasonal businesses that means that it's time to close up shop...at least for the year. It's been an interesting few weeks for businesses in the Cedar Valley. Several new restaurants are coming to Northeastern Iowa this year. We've shared...
A cold start to the workweek
Iowa City family opening 2nd farm business near Des Moines
Paul Rasch pulls a couple of Red Free apples from the trees at Wilson’s Orchard & Farm, about 5 miles northeast of Iowa City’s downtown.
Drone strikes rock Ukrainian capitol of Kyiv, US sends $725 million aid package
Apartment fire displaces Coralville residents
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Friday morning at approximately 5:10 am, the Coralville Fire Department responded to a report of an apartment fire in the 200 block of Holiday Rd. Crews were able to extinguish the fire within 30 minutes. Fire damage was contained to a 3rd-floor apartment and attic area...
N. Center Point Rd and Robins Rd/Emmons St Intersection
HIAWATHA, IA – October 14, 2022 – Starting Monday, October 17, 2022, traffic in all directions at the intersection of North Center Point Rd and Robins Rd/Emmons St will temporarily change to a four-way stop while the traffic signal mast arms are replaced. Traffic may be reduced to two lanes during the removal and reinstallation of the mast arms.
IC man who was not wanted by police arrested after allegedly fleeing traffic stop
An Iowa City man who was not wanted by police allegedly fled from a traffic stop anyway, leading to his arrest. Iowa City Police report attempting to pull over a vehicle for a traffic violation near Bradford Drive and 1st Avenue just before 2pm Monday. The car allegedly sped away from officers after they activated their lights and sirens. One of the vehicle’s passengers, later identified by police as 18-year-old Logan McConaughy of the Pheasant Ridge Apartments on Roberts Road, reportedly jumped out and fled on foot. He was quickly detained by officers from the Department of Corrections who had been dispatched to the scene for assistance.
IC woman arrested after allegedly beating juvenile with a belt
Iowa City Police have arrested a woman they say beat a juvenile with a belt. The alleged incident reportedly took place around 2am on September 24th at the Bittersweet Court residence of 25-year-old Doniece Mason. Police allege Mason struck the victim with a belt multiple times, causing redness and swelling to the girl’s forearms, legs and face. Mason allegedly admitted to striking the girl with a belt.
