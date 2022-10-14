Shots fired outside Tops BBQ in Bartlett

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An argument in the parking lot of a Tops BBQ in Bartlett turned into gunfire Thursday night, police said.

Bartlett officers responded to the Tops location at 6780 Stage Road for a disturbance call around 10 p.m. They say shots were fired during an argument among several people in the parking lot.

No injuries were reported. Police said everyone involved has been identified and is being interviewed by investigators.

It’s unclear at this time if any formal charges have been filed.

Witnesses tell WREG that five to six gunshots were fired.

WREG did reach out to Tops BBQ for comment, and they say it doesn’t appear any of their employees were involved.

