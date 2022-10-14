ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Page Six

Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension

Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
CELEBRITIES
CBS Sports

Russell Westbrook's Lakers bench debut ends quickly as he leaves game after five minutes with hamstring injury

For the first time since he was a rookie, Russell Westbrook came off the bench Friday with the Los Angeles Lakers wrapping up their preseason schedule in Sacramento. Westbrook entered the game at the 7:30 mark of the first quarter, and five minutes later he was done for the night with a hamstring injury. During those five minutes, Westbrook was held scoreless, missing a couple 3-pointers and committing two turnovers. It was interesting that Westbrook entered the game to play alongside LeBron James.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Draymond Green appears to threaten Warriors front office over contract situation

Draymond Green is still answering questions about the Warriors’ chemistry. His latest comments seem to be pointing fingers at the front office. Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole at a Warriors practice has dominated the NBA conversation as preseason comes to an end. Draymond is back with the team and most of the comments coming from the team are about moving past the punch and getting back to business.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
thecomeback.com

NBA world reacts to huge Russell Westbrook decision

The Los Angeles Lakers had some real struggles incorporating star point guard Russell Westbrook into their offense last season. With just one preseason game left before the start of the NBA season, the team is experimenting with how they want to use Westbrook moving forward. According to NBA insider Adrian...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hoops Rumors

Hornets waive four players, including LiAngelo Ball

The Hornets have trimmed their roster down to 16 players in advance of the regular season, announcing today in a press release that they’ve waived LiAngelo Ball, Jalen Crutcher, Xavier Sneed, and Ty-Shon Alexander. The older brother of Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball, LiAngelo has played for Charlotte’s Summer...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

LeBron James Speaks On Russell Westbrook Coming Off The Bench: "I Really Don't Have An Opinion. I Think Whatever It Takes For Our Team To Be As Well Equipped, And For Guys To Feel As Comfortable As Possible."

Russell Westbrook came off the bench for the Los Angeles Lakers during their preseason game against the Sacramento Kings. There's no doubt that this was a departure from his usual role as starting point guard. LeBron James spoke about Russell Westbrook being the sixth man for the Los Angeles Lakers,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Jordan Poole agrees to four-year, $140 million extension with Warriors

After waiting all summer, Jordan Poole finally got his payday. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted on Saturday that the Warriors and Poole have agreed upon a four-year extension worth $140 million. A formal agreement is expected later today. Reports have said $123 million of that money is guaranteed, with incentives...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy