Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
I Never Planned to be Divorced and Poor in Middle Age. I Thought I'd Be Married With Money.Elle SilverLos Angeles, CA
Hollywood Fried Chicken Restaurant Finally OpensGreyson FLos Angeles, CA
Shrimp Tacos At Mobil Station Are A Local FavoriteLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Mark Wahlberg moves his family from Hollywood to NevadaTina HowellNevada State
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in L.A.Terry MansfieldLos Angeles, CA
Related
Russell Westbrook’s surprising response to being told he won’t be starting for Lakers
Friday evening’s preseason contest between the Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings is expected to be something of a dress rehearsal for the Purple and Gold. That means possibly a preview of the starting lineup and rotations that will be seen during the regular season. One insider predicts Russell...
Brooklyn Nets Waive Recent Golden State Warriors Player
On Saturday, the Brooklyn Nets waived Chris Chiozza. He played in 34 games for the Golden State Warriors this past season.
Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension
Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
ESPN Analyst Jalen Rose Ignores Sister Who Publicly Blasts Him Over Battle For Late Mother’s Home
Family drama has entered the life of a former NBA player as his sister has taken to social media to disrespect him for making a move that she does not like. According to The Shadow League, current NBA basketball analyst and former NBA player Jalen Rose is embroiled in what appears to be a family feud with his sister.
NBA・
CBS Sports
Russell Westbrook's Lakers bench debut ends quickly as he leaves game after five minutes with hamstring injury
For the first time since he was a rookie, Russell Westbrook came off the bench Friday with the Los Angeles Lakers wrapping up their preseason schedule in Sacramento. Westbrook entered the game at the 7:30 mark of the first quarter, and five minutes later he was done for the night with a hamstring injury. During those five minutes, Westbrook was held scoreless, missing a couple 3-pointers and committing two turnovers. It was interesting that Westbrook entered the game to play alongside LeBron James.
Yardbarker
Los Angeles Lakers Could Land DeMar DeRozan And Alex Caruso For Russell Westbrook And Two First-Round Picks
The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that has made a lot of moves this summer, most notably signing or trading for elite defensive players. We saw the team make a move for defensive guard Patrick Beverley and sign another solid defensive guard, Dennis Schroder. There's no doubt that the team has been hard at work in terms of revamping its roster.
Yardbarker
Steve Kerr responds to Richard Jefferson saying Warriors' video team should be fired for leak
“By the way, our video guys had a message for Richard,” Kerr told ESPN. “They think he should be fired. Yeah, I might tweet that later.”. Kerr walked away from the on-court interview with an ear-to-ear grin. And while it was a solid snap-back, it’s not as if the Warriors themselves weren’t frustrated with the video leak.
Draymond Green appears to threaten Warriors front office over contract situation
Draymond Green is still answering questions about the Warriors’ chemistry. His latest comments seem to be pointing fingers at the front office. Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole at a Warriors practice has dominated the NBA conversation as preseason comes to an end. Draymond is back with the team and most of the comments coming from the team are about moving past the punch and getting back to business.
4x NBA All-Star Reportedly Going To Be Waived
According to Shams Charania and James L. Edwards III of The Athletic, "the Detroit Pistons are likely to waive four-time All-Star Kemba Walker before Monday’s deadline to set regular season roster." Over the offseason, Walker was traded from the New York Knicks to the Pistons.
thecomeback.com
NBA world reacts to huge Russell Westbrook decision
The Los Angeles Lakers had some real struggles incorporating star point guard Russell Westbrook into their offense last season. With just one preseason game left before the start of the NBA season, the team is experimenting with how they want to use Westbrook moving forward. According to NBA insider Adrian...
Yardbarker
Ben Simmons Admits He Never Had A Relationship With Joel Embiid: “I Don’t Talk To Jo. We Never Really Spoke.”
Ben Simmons lived a tumultuous exit from the Philadelphia 76ers, starring in controversial moments almost every season he spent at Wells Fargo Center. Following a collapse against the Atlanta Hawks in 2021, Ben made a lot of enemies in Philadelphia, and his situation got worse after he declined to play for the team again.
Hornets waive four players, including LiAngelo Ball
The Hornets have trimmed their roster down to 16 players in advance of the regular season, announcing today in a press release that they’ve waived LiAngelo Ball, Jalen Crutcher, Xavier Sneed, and Ty-Shon Alexander. The older brother of Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball, LiAngelo has played for Charlotte’s Summer...
Yardbarker
LeBron James Speaks On Russell Westbrook Coming Off The Bench: "I Really Don't Have An Opinion. I Think Whatever It Takes For Our Team To Be As Well Equipped, And For Guys To Feel As Comfortable As Possible."
Russell Westbrook came off the bench for the Los Angeles Lakers during their preseason game against the Sacramento Kings. There's no doubt that this was a departure from his usual role as starting point guard. LeBron James spoke about Russell Westbrook being the sixth man for the Los Angeles Lakers,...
Deadspin
Attention NBA teams with no desire to win: Call the Lakers because Russell Westbrook already looks checked out
Calling all tankers. Calling all tankers. If you are desperate to improve your chances at drafting Victor Wembanyama, there is a disgruntled guard on the Los Angeles Lakers who is on an expiring contract, and not as athletic as he used to be. The Lakers treated Wednesday night’s preseason game...
saturdaytradition.com
Draymond Green has interesting response when asked about future with Golden State Warriors
Draymond Green addressed his future with the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night. Green, the former standout at Michigan State is looking ahead to winning another championship with the Warriors. The four-time NBA champion is staying focused purely on the goal of another championship with a contract that goes until...
CBS Sports
Tom Brady fined more than $11,000 for violating NFL rules by kicking opponent during Week 5 win over Falcons
Tom Brady's bank account is going to be taking a hit this week and that's because the NFL has decided to fine the Buccaneers quarterback for his actions during Tampa Bay's 21-15 win over Atlanta in Week 5. Over the past few days, the NFL was trying to determine whether...
Toronto Raptors Waive Former 4th Overall Pick
On Friday, the Toronto Raptors waived three players, including Josh Jackson, who was the fourth overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.
NBA・
Houston Rockets Waive Former 6th Overall Pick
On Saturday, the Houston Rockets waived Willie Cauley-Stein. The 29-year-old was the sixth overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft by the Sacramento Kings.
The LA Clippers Sign and Waive a Player
The Clippers have both signed and waived a player today.
NBC Sports
Jordan Poole agrees to four-year, $140 million extension with Warriors
After waiting all summer, Jordan Poole finally got his payday. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted on Saturday that the Warriors and Poole have agreed upon a four-year extension worth $140 million. A formal agreement is expected later today. Reports have said $123 million of that money is guaranteed, with incentives...
Comments / 0