Malvern Bank House of the Week: A Wyncote Estate — Once a Dairy Barn — That Elicits a ‘Holy Cow’
The real-estate listing of 7925 Washington Lane, Wyncote, is truly one of historic proportions. The property, once called the Ronaele Estate, is:
- Another local example of the residential architecture of Philadelphia designer Horace Trumbauer
- The former home of Eleanor Elkins Widener, socialite and philanthropist. Her father was one of the industrial giants whose fame led to the naming of nearby Elkins Park. Both her husband and son perished on the RMS Titanic.
- One of the remnants of a much larger parcel containing the Elkins-Widener estate Ronaele Manor (Eleanor spelled in reverse). It was then a dairy barn, but in 1952 was gloriously reimagined as a residence.
The home has 41 rooms overall, including six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a media room, and a great room.
Despite this property’s high-brow pedigree, however, design changes over the years have ensured that it is welcoming and warm, especially the living room.
Unique decorative touches have been delightfully incorporated into surprising spots throughout the home. This rectangle of Mercer tiles, set in floor outside the ballroom (yes, ballroom), is a good example.
The entry hallway has a unique and peaceful indoor water feature that flows outside.
The eat-in country family kitchen overlooks the grounds, pool, patio and aviary. With Italian subway tile, stainless steel countertops, and a center island with copper top, it’s functional but also welcoming.
And just to prove that upscale doesn’t necessarily mean stodgy and stuffy, the attic has been converted to an over-the-top game room with an indoor basketball court.
7925 Washington Lane is priced at $2,300,000.
Full account of the treasures it holds are at Realtor.com.
And more examples of the abundance of riches that makes up Montgomery County’s real estate scene are on display in the Malvern Bank House of the Week previous posts.
Comments / 0