Apple Store in Oklahoma City Becomes Second to UnionizeEntrepreneur's JournalOklahoma City, OK
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Death Row Inmate Could Be a Free Man by ChristmasSam H ArnoldOklahoma City, OK
2022 NBA Draft Review: Oklahoma City ThunderAdrian HolmanOklahoma City, OK
Russell Westbrook’s surprising response to being told he won’t be starting for Lakers
Friday evening’s preseason contest between the Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings is expected to be something of a dress rehearsal for the Purple and Gold. That means possibly a preview of the starting lineup and rotations that will be seen during the regular season. One insider predicts Russell...
Yardbarker
Los Angeles Lakers Could Land DeMar DeRozan And Alex Caruso For Russell Westbrook And Two First-Round Picks
The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that has made a lot of moves this summer, most notably signing or trading for elite defensive players. We saw the team make a move for defensive guard Patrick Beverley and sign another solid defensive guard, Dennis Schroder. There's no doubt that the team has been hard at work in terms of revamping its roster.
Yardbarker
The Los Angeles Lakers Are Reportedly Worried About Dennis Schroder's Long-Term Durability After Finger Injury
Before the official start of the season, the Los Angeles Lakers are already dealing with a notable loss in their rotation. After this week's preseason game against the Kings, backup guard Dennis Schroder suffered a finger injury that could keep him out for the season opener. And while the injury...
Lakers trade mistake somehow just got even worse
The Los Angeles Lakers somehow have a lot of roster turnover from last season but it still feels like the front office did not do much in the offseason. Rob Pelinka and co. swapped out minimum-contract role players for other minimum-contract role players and that was really about it. A...
Charlotte Hornets Reportedly Signing Former OKC Thunder Player
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Charlotte Hornets are signing Theo Maledon to a two-way contract. He spent the first two seasons of his NBA career with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Orlando Magic Waive Three Players
On Saturday, the Orlando Magic waived Devin Cannady, Jay Scrubb and Simi Shittu.
hotnewhiphop.com
Russell Westbrook Hit With Lakers Demotion
The demotion could just be temporary. Russell Westbrook’s time with the Los Angeles Lakers has been incredibly difficult. He has not been able to fit in with his teammates, and for the most part, he has looked disinterested. That was especially true yesterday as numerous videos showed Russ not participating in team huddles.
silverscreenandroll.com
Russell Westbrook, Dennis Schröder day-to-day with injuries
The Los Angeles Lakers are listing Russell Westbrook as day-to-day moving forward with what they are for now only terming “left hamstring soreness.” The issue forced Westbrook out of the team’s final preseason game against the Sacramento Kings on Friday, and his designation leaves it unclear if he’ll be ready in time for Tuesday’s season opener against the Golden State Warriors, a game Dennis Schröder may miss with his own finger injury.
Ohio State football ready to let two-headed monster take over
The Ohio State football team is known for being able to pass the ball with great ease. They have been able to get whatever they want through the air with the myriad of weapons that C.J. Stroud has available to him. No team has been able to stop him or shut him down completely.
OKC Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on track for NBA season opener at Minnesota
Thunder star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (left MCL sprain) is on track to play Wednesday in Oklahoma City’s season opener at Minnesota. “He looks really good physically,” Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said Sunday after practice. ...
Yardbarker
L.A. Has ‘Some Worry’ Dennis Schroder’s Injury Could Be Long-Term
The Los Angeles Lakers were without a few players for their preseason finale against the Sacramento Kings. While they insisted that both Anthony Davis and Lonnie Walker IV sat for precautionary reasons and will be ready for next week’s season opener, the same can not be said just yet for Dennis Schroder.
NBA Insider Reveals That The Lakers Originally Wanted To Move Russell Westbrook Before Signing Dennis Schroder
The Lakers wanted to trade Russell Westbrook before acquring Dennis Schroder.
NBA
Q&A: Ivica Zubac on Kawhi Leonard's return, Paul George's leadership
LOS ANGELES – Just as he felt during the past two seasons, LA Clippers center Ivica Zubac currently likes the team’s NBA title chances. But Zubac knows those fortunes largely depend on the Clippers’ health. In the 2020-21 season, the Clippers advanced to the Western Conference finals...
OKC Thunder news: Adam Mokoka waived, Scotty Hopson signed
The Oklahoma City Thunder announced on Saturday that they have signed guard Scotty Hopson and waived guard Adam Mokoka. The Thunder signed Mokoka on Wednesday but did not appear in preseason for the team. Hopson played in one game with the Thunder last season. In 32 games last season with...
Four Rockets Acquired by Thunder in Early October All But Gone
After the waiving of David Nwaba, all four players brought over in the Rockets trade are presumably gone.
Report: Fox blocking Texas, Oklahoma early move to SEC
Texas and Oklahoma are set to leave the Big 12 for the SEC ahead of the 2025 college football season, but the major programs would love to join the SEC sooner than that. Apparently one TV network isn’t such a big fan of that plan. CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd...
FanSided
