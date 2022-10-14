ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers trade mistake somehow just got even worse

The Los Angeles Lakers somehow have a lot of roster turnover from last season but it still feels like the front office did not do much in the offseason. Rob Pelinka and co. swapped out minimum-contract role players for other minimum-contract role players and that was really about it. A...
Russell Westbrook Hit With Lakers Demotion

The demotion could just be temporary. Russell Westbrook’s time with the Los Angeles Lakers has been incredibly difficult. He has not been able to fit in with his teammates, and for the most part, he has looked disinterested. That was especially true yesterday as numerous videos showed Russ not participating in team huddles.
Russell Westbrook, Dennis Schröder day-to-day with injuries

The Los Angeles Lakers are listing Russell Westbrook as day-to-day moving forward with what they are for now only terming “left hamstring soreness.” The issue forced Westbrook out of the team’s final preseason game against the Sacramento Kings on Friday, and his designation leaves it unclear if he’ll be ready in time for Tuesday’s season opener against the Golden State Warriors, a game Dennis Schröder may miss with his own finger injury.
