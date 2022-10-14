ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Curry County, OR

Curry County voters hear from local candidates

By By BREEANA LAUGHLIN The Pilot
The Curry Coastal Pilot
The Curry Coastal Pilot
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n3AsQ_0iZ1jGAj00

Community members across Curry County got to know local candidates running for contested political races last week through a series of voters forums organized by The League of Women Voters of Curry County.

The voters forums – held in Port Orford, Gold Beach and Brookings – were set up so each candidate could introduce themselves to voters, share their backgrounds and answer questions from the audience.

The forums included those vying for city council positions, the Curry County Commissioner position and Oregon State House district 1.

The candidates for the Oregon State House seat are Republican incumbent Representative David Brock Smith and Democratic Party candidate Bret Cecil.

During the voter's forum in Brookings on Saturday, Oct. 8, Smith touted himself as a “work across the aisle” republican – although he said he is a strong second-amendment supporter and a pro-life supporter.

“These are contentious issues when it comes to the State,” he said.

The Republican incumbent said he has worked to represent the needs of Curry County during his time in office.

“I work hard to make sure your voices are heard, and not only that, that actions are taken so that healthcare, childcare and other issues are worked on and resources are brought to bear to help make that happen,” Smith said during his closing statement at the voters forum.

Democrat candidate Bret Cecil says he will work to be a voice of the people if elected. He pledged to hold town meetings throughout Curry County during his time in office.

“One of the reasons I got involved in politics is because we have a lot of smart people here that have some really good ideas but our voices go unheard and unnoticed. So I want to work with you to make sure your voices get heard in the district and in Salem and anywhere we can affect change,” Cecil said.

The democrat said he is a strong believer in American democracy and wants to be a part of that.

“We need to pay really close attention to the fact that our American democracy is under threat right now. There are some folks who don’t want to believe that certain things have happened in history recently. I want to keep our American democracy. I want to be your representative and I want you to tell me what your needs are,” Cecil said.

Two candidates are also running for an empty seat on the Curry County Board of Commissioners. The seat is being vacated by county commissioner Christopher Paasch.

Brookings city councilmember Republican Brad Alcorn is running to fill the open county commissioner position, along with Democratic candidate Beth Barker-Hidalgo.

Barker-Hidalgo says she is a two-way supporter of both democrat and republican ideals. She says she owns a gun and is also a supporter of law enforcement.

The democrat candidate is involved in several community action and advisory committees – which she says connects her to potential funding opportunities for the County.

“I am a grant writer, a project manager and a project implementer,” Barker-Hidalgo said.

She also has a background in emergency management and social issues. Barker-Hidalgo worked as a court appointed advocate for children in foster care.

“I have gotten to see from the inside-out some of the more difficult and complex social issues we struggle with in Curry County,” she said.

The commissioner candidate describes herself as a scrapper.

“If a barrier is in my way, I will figure out a way under it, over it, around it – whatever has to happen to address the issues in our community,” Barker-Hidalgo said.

Republican county commissioner candidate Brad Alcorn listed off his long line of endorsements during his closing comments at the Oct. 8 voter’s forum – such as the current county commissioner Christopher Paasch, sheriff John Ward and county treasurer David Barnes.

The retired police officer said he would continue to serve the community similar to how he served his community as a law enforcement officer. He told the audience he has had a “lifetime of making difficult decisions.”

“Every decision I make, every choice, will be about your safety. It will be about protecting the culture and the beauty of this place,” Alcorn said.

“I’ve had a lifetime of serving and protecting my community and that is what I will do as a county commissioner,” he said.

Community members in Port Orford and Brookings, also had the opportunity to hear from those vying for open city council positions during the public forums.

The League of Women Voters Curry County said they held these forums to give local voters an opportunity to better understand their elected representatives and help to make informed choices.

These forums have been recorded and are available for viewing on the League’s website at www.lwvcurry.org.

