MacKenzie Entwistle wants you to know he’s OK with either “K.” You might have noticed the Chicago Blackhawks forward’s name “officially” has been spelled with an uppercase and lowercase “K,” depending on where you look. For the record, his mom, Margaret, named him with a capital “K,” but he has been writing lowercase since grade school. “But that’s just because I was lazy,” Entwistle said. Mom ...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO