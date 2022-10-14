Read full article on original website
Patrick Kane Gives Luke Richardson Game Puck for First Win as Blackhawks Coach
Kane gives Richardson game puck for first win as Hawks coach originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks rallied from 2-0 down to beat the San Jose Sharks 5-2 on Saturday at SAP Center for their first win of the 2022-23 season, a nice way to wrap up a three-game road trip after dropping their first two contests.
Meet the New Blackhawks: Jarred Tinordi
It’s hard to project what the Chicago Blackhawks will look like the next time they’re a competitive club. However, there probably won’t be many faces left from this year’s team. With a few exceptions, Chicago has a pretty veteran-heavy group and one that’s designed to lose...
Playing the bumper isn’t glamorous, but MacKenzie Entwistle wants to capitalize on his role with the Chicago Blackhawks
MacKenzie Entwistle wants you to know he’s OK with either “K.” You might have noticed the Chicago Blackhawks forward’s name “officially” has been spelled with an uppercase and lowercase “K,” depending on where you look. For the record, his mom, Margaret, named him with a capital “K,” but he has been writing lowercase since grade school. “But that’s just because I was lazy,” Entwistle said. Mom ...
Chicago Blackhawks finally have first win under Luke Richardson
The Chicago Blackhawks aren’t going to have anything come easy to them this season. They are a very bad team on paper that is going to have to grind all season long to get a few wins. On Saturday night, their final game of the season-opening road trip came to a close.
Meet the New Blackhawks: Jason Dickinson
On Oct. 7, the Chicago Blackhawks made a late night transaction the day before their final preseason contest. General manager Kyle Davidson took advantage of the salary cap-strapped Vancouver Canucks with a trade that gained the team yet another future asset. Defenseman Riley Stillman and forward Jason Dickinson exchanged scenery, with Stillman going to the Vancouver and Dickinson to Chicago. With this move, the Canucks gained $1.3 million in cap space, but they also gave up of 2023 second-round pick to the Blackhawks.
Sabres fans have some fun before game during Party in the Plaza
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Despite the cold weather Saturday, some fans gathered for a Party in the Plaza before the Buffalo Sabres played their second game of the season. There was live music, street hockey, axe throwing, and much more two days after the Sabres opened a new NHL season with a 4-1 victory against the Ottawa Senators.
