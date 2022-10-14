Mother Shot On Porch Of Home In Port Ewen Near Young Child

A Port Ewen woman was shot in the hip while sitting on her front porch. Photo Credit: Pixabay/diegoparra and Google Maps

Detectives are investigating after a mother was shot on the front porch of her Hudson Valley home in what's called a safe area.

The incident took place in Ulster County around 9:50 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6 in the hamlet of Port Ewen.

According to the Ulster County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a home on North Court for a report of gunshots and a woman screaming.

When deputies arrived on the scene they found a 34-year-old woman on a porch with a gunshot wound to her hip, the department said.

Aid was rendered and the was transported to MidHudson Regional Hospital by the Town of Esopus Volunteer Ambulance Squad for her injuries and is expected to recover, the Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies said the victim, who is a resident of the address, was home with her young daughter at the time of the shooting. Her daughter was not injured during the incident.

A preliminary investigation revealed the suspect fired at least rounds from a handgun at the victim before fleeing the area, the department added.

Detectives were assisted by members of the New York State Police, City of Kingston Police, Town of Ulster Police, and Mobile Life.

This remains an open and active investigation and does not appear to be a random act of violence, the Sheriff's Office said.

