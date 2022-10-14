ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Ewen, NY

Mother Shot On Porch Of Home In Port Ewen Near Young Child

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KIS5n_0iZ1iJiH00
A Port Ewen woman was shot in the hip while sitting on her front porch. Photo Credit: Pixabay/diegoparra and Google Maps

Detectives are investigating after a mother was shot on the front porch of her Hudson Valley home in what's called a safe area.

The incident took place in Ulster County around 9:50 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6 in the hamlet of Port Ewen.

According to the Ulster County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a home on North Court for a report of gunshots and a woman screaming.

When deputies arrived on the scene they found a 34-year-old woman on a porch with a gunshot wound to her hip, the department said.

Aid was rendered and the was transported to MidHudson Regional Hospital by the Town of Esopus Volunteer Ambulance Squad for her injuries and is expected to recover, the Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies said the victim, who is a resident of the address, was home with her young daughter at the time of the shooting. Her daughter was not injured during the incident.

A preliminary investigation revealed the suspect fired at least rounds from a handgun at the victim before fleeing the area, the department added.

Detectives were assisted by members of the New York State Police, City of Kingston Police, Town of Ulster Police, and Mobile Life.

This remains an open and active investigation and does not appear to be a random act of violence, the Sheriff's Office said.

to follow Daily Voice Ulster Sullivan and receive free news updates.

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

Police: At least 1 shot overnight in City of Newburgh

At least one person was shot overnight in the City of Newburgh. The incident occurred on Lander Street between Farrington and Third streets, police say. The victim was rushed to Saint Lukes-Cornwall Hospital, where they remain in serious condition. There is currently no word on any suspects or arrests in...
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

BREAKING: Man shot in Poughkeepsie insurance company parking lot (VIDEO)

POUGHKEEPSIE – Police are investigating a Sunday morning shooting on Main Street in Poughkeepsie that sent a young man to the hospital shortly after 3:00 a.m. City police and fire responded to lower Main Street for reports of a man with a gunshot wound to the torso in the vicinity of the intersection of Main and South Clover Street in the city.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

Livingston Manor woman arrested for Grand Larceny

On October 12, 2022, State Police from the Narrowsburg barracks arrested Miranda J. Stickle, age 27 from Livingston Manor for Grand Larceny 3rd degree and Grand Larceny 4th degree, felonies. She was additionally charged with Unauthorized of a Motor Vehicle and Unlawful Use of a Credit Card, misdemeanors. On September...
LIVINGSTON MANOR, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

State Police responded to a residence in the town of Mount Hope for a report of shots fired.

State Police responded to a residence in the town of Mount Hope for a report of shots fired. On October 12, 2022, at approximately 3:28 p.m., Orange County 911 dispatched the State Police and the Town of Mount Hope Police to 41 Forrest Drive in the town of Mount Hope for a reported potential suicide. The caller stated they heard a gun go off and believed that a subject had shot himself. Responding officers arrived on scene and encountered Russell J. Teuschler, age 74 armed with a handgun. After numerous attempts to have Mr. Teuschler drop the firearm, he fired his handgun striking himself in the head. Troopers performed life saving measures on Mr. Teuschler but were unable to revive him. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. The Office of the Attorney General of the State of New York was notified and responded to investigate as is required by New York State. The investigation is ongoing by the New York State Police, Town of Mount Hope Police Department and the Office of the Attorney General.
MOUNT HOPE, NY
Daily Voice

Video Shows Hero Bristol PD Officer Who Fatally Shot Man Who Killed 2 Cops

A chilling bodycam video shows a hero police officer who had been shot as he takes down the suspect who allegedly killed two other cops in Connecticut. The dramatic video released by the Connecticut Inspector General's Office investigating the shooting, shows the moment Bristol Police Officer Alec Iurato, who was already shot in the leg during an ambush, calls for backup and shoots and kills the alleged suspect.
BRISTOL, CT
Mid-Hudson News Network

One wounded in latest Newburgh shooting (VIDEO)

NEWBURGH – City Police in Newburgh investigated the latest shooting incident early Saturday. It happened in the area of 116 Lander Street between Farrington and Third streets. Police said a 31-year-old Newburgh man was shot in the back and rushed to Montefiore St. Luke’s Cornwall Hospital, reported to be...
NEWBURGH, NY
Daily Voice

Police Investigate Reported Firearm Threat At Woodlands HS

Police said that "no credible life safety threat" was found after responding to an incident suspected of involving a firearm at a Westchester County high school. On Friday, Oct. 14 at 12:30 p.m., Greenburgh Police responded to a dispute between two students at Woodlands High School in the Hartsdale section of the town after receiving an "alleged statement involving firearms," police said.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Poughkeepsie firefighters honored for saving lives

POUGHKEEPSIE – City officials and members of the Poughkeepsie Fire Department gathered on Friday to present the distinguished “Lifesaving Medal” to 10 of the city’s professional firefighters. The firefighters presented with the Lifesaving Medal were principally involved in saving the life of a civilian through their...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
382K+
Followers
56K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy