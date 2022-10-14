The City of Prescott invites representatives of local nonprofit organizations, City Departments, and for-profit organizations to attend our 2023 CDBG Needs Workshop on Wednesday, October 19 at 1:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, located at 201 S. Cortez Street in Prescott. Staff will provide a brief overview of eligible activities and national objectives, and will allow for a question and answer period regarding potential projects and programs who would like to apply for federal CDBG funds.

