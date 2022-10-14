Read full article on original website
Prescott Fire Wise Festival Puts the Fun in Fire Safety, Saturday October 15th
The one-day event on Saturday, October 15, 2022, from 10 am to 4 pm, highlights local businesses who can help residents prepare for future fire risks and keep our communities safe from fire. It’s a downtown Prescott celebration of the 100th Year of National Fire Prevention Week and the 78th...
Yc to Hold Public Open Forums for Verde Valley Dean Finalists
Yavapai College to Hold Public Open Forums for Verde Valley Dean Finalists. Yavapai College will hold open forums for finalists for its Verde Valley Dean position on Tuesday, October 25 at the Yavapai College Verde Valley Campus. The forums are open to Yavapai College faculty, staff, as well as the...
City of Prescott to Host 2023 CDBG Needs Workshop
The City of Prescott invites representatives of local nonprofit organizations, City Departments, and for-profit organizations to attend our 2023 CDBG Needs Workshop on Wednesday, October 19 at 1:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, located at 201 S. Cortez Street in Prescott. Staff will provide a brief overview of eligible activities and national objectives, and will allow for a question and answer period regarding potential projects and programs who would like to apply for federal CDBG funds.
Celtic Concert Series Returns to Prescott – David Stringer, Publisher
Prescott’s long running Celtic Concert Series returns Sunday night, October 16th, with a one night performance by Old Blind Dogs, one of Scotland’s top touring bands. The Celtic Concert Series, which features the traditional music of Ireland and Scotland, has been a staple of Prescott’s live music scene since its founding in 2004.
'It's been a lot of restless nights': Family of missing Yavapai County hiker begging for answers
PHOENIX — It has been two weeks since 63-year-old Jeffrey Stambaugh was last seen at the Granite Basin Campground in Yavapai County on the morning of Sept. 30. His sister Pam Chambers says that time has felt like an eternity. "It's been a lot of restless nights and it's...
Aircraft Accident at Prescott Regional Airport – Prescott Fire Department
At approximately 9:05 am on the morning of October 15, an aircraft accident occurred when a single engine aircraft attempted to land on runway 21R at the Prescott Regional Airport. The Aeroprakt A22LS “Foxbat” veered off of the runway, landing in an inverted position between the runway and taxiway.
Prescott Talks: Interview with Jim Arroyo, Yavapai County Preparedness Team
David Stringer, guest host of Prescott Talks, talks to Jim Arroyo about the Yavapai County Oath Keepers chapter, and the Preparedness Team. Jim explains that they are not a militia nor a paramilitary group. The Preparedness Team’s purpose is to teach people how to prepare for both natural and manmade disasters. They have classes in Communications, Home Medical, Engineering, Security, Intel and Mobile Kitchens.
Breaking News Just In Chino Valley PD
Multiple Vehicle Injury Collision Shuts Down SR 89 in Chino Valley. On 10/13/2022 at approximately 10:58 am, Chino Valley Officers responded to reports of a multi-vehicle collision that occurred in the 2600 block of North State Route 89. When officers arrived, they found the collision involved a Ram 2500, a Ford F350, and a Chevrolet Silverado towing a fifth-wheel trailer.
2 dead, 1 injured after party shooting near Lake Montezuma, deputies say
RIMROCK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two people are dead, and one person is injured after a shooting at a party late Saturday night in Rimrock, just a short distance from Lake Montezuma. According to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, deputies showed up around 11 p.m. after reports of a shooting...
Two dead, 1 hurt in shooting at party in Rimrock in Yavapai County
RIMROCK, AZ — Two people were killed and another was hurt during a shooting at a party in Rimrock Saturday night, officials say. Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to investigate reports of a shooting around 11 p.m. A large group was partying at the location of...
Fatal Motorcycle Collision on Willow Creek Road – Prescott Police Department
On Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at approximately 5:57 p.m., Prescott Police Officers responded to a vehicle collision involving a motorcycle in the 3100 block of Willow Creek Road. Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that a 55-year-old Prescott resident was riding her motorcycle southbound on Willow Creek...
Boy critically injured after being shot at cemetery in Camp Verde
CAMP VERDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A young boy is listed in critical condition at a Phoenix hospital after he was shot at a Camp Verde cemetery Wednesday morning. Responding to a 911 call, officers discovered a young boy suffering from a single gunshot to his upper body at the Yavapai Apache Cemetery. He was taken by helicopter to the Phoenix Children’s Hospital.
Sales Tax Rates By Community
Prescott City Council Agrees to Sunset .75% PSPRS Tax December 31, 2022. City Projects Unfunded Liability to be Below $1.5 Million. Prescott City Council has voted to adopt Ordinance No. 2022-1801 eliminating the 0.75% Transaction Privilege Tax Dedicated to Paying Down the City’s Unfunded Liability in the Arizona Public Safety Personnel Retirement System (PSPRS), effective December 31, 2022. The City is projecting that the unfunded PSPRS liability will be below $1.5 Million, which according to the voter approved Proposition 443, allows the tax to sunset.
Party shooting in northern Arizona ends with 2 dead, suspect arrested
RIMROCK, Ariz. (AP) - The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a shooting at a party in Rimrock left two people dead and another wounded, which investigators believe is the suspect. Authorities received multiple 911 calls about a shooting near the 4000 block of Top O The Morning Drive...
Yavapai County groups face uncertain future surrounding ballot box monitoring
PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two Yavapai County organizations are facing potential legal punishment for plans to monitor ballot drop boxes in the weeks leading up to the election. The nonprofit Protect Democracy sent a letter to the Yavapai County Preparedness Team and the conservative group Lions of Liberty earlier...
Groups in Yavapai County facing potential legal punishment for plans to monitor ballot boxes
Officially opening on October 7 and continuing through Halloween, Scarizona features two haunted attractions and is recommended for those ages 12 and up. Phoenix doctor warns on dangers of the spicy "one chip challenge" for kids.
Volleyball Bested By Eastern Arizona In Four Sets
The Yavapai College volleyball team returned to Walraven Gymnasium on Wednesday night to start its six-game homestand with a matchup against the Eastern Arizona College Gila Monsters. EAC eventually prevailed in the match with a four-set victory to drop the Roughriders to 4-12 overall and 2-6 in conference play. Despite...
