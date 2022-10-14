ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yc to Hold Public Open Forums for Verde Valley Dean Finalists

Yavapai College to Hold Public Open Forums for Verde Valley Dean Finalists. Yavapai College will hold open forums for finalists for its Verde Valley Dean position on Tuesday, October 25 at the Yavapai College Verde Valley Campus. The forums are open to Yavapai College faculty, staff, as well as the...
City of Prescott to Host 2023 CDBG Needs Workshop

The City of Prescott invites representatives of local nonprofit organizations, City Departments, and for-profit organizations to attend our 2023 CDBG Needs Workshop on Wednesday, October 19 at 1:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, located at 201 S. Cortez Street in Prescott. Staff will provide a brief overview of eligible activities and national objectives, and will allow for a question and answer period regarding potential projects and programs who would like to apply for federal CDBG funds.
Celtic Concert Series Returns to Prescott – David Stringer, Publisher

Prescott’s long running Celtic Concert Series returns Sunday night, October 16th, with a one night performance by Old Blind Dogs, one of Scotland’s top touring bands. The Celtic Concert Series, which features the traditional music of Ireland and Scotland, has been a staple of Prescott’s live music scene since its founding in 2004.
Prescott Talks: Interview with Jim Arroyo, Yavapai County Preparedness Team

David Stringer, guest host of Prescott Talks, talks to Jim Arroyo about the Yavapai County Oath Keepers chapter, and the Preparedness Team. Jim explains that they are not a militia nor a paramilitary group. The Preparedness Team’s purpose is to teach people how to prepare for both natural and manmade disasters. They have classes in Communications, Home Medical, Engineering, Security, Intel and Mobile Kitchens.
Breaking News Just In Chino Valley PD

Multiple Vehicle Injury Collision Shuts Down SR 89 in Chino Valley. On 10/13/2022 at approximately 10:58 am, Chino Valley Officers responded to reports of a multi-vehicle collision that occurred in the 2600 block of North State Route 89. When officers arrived, they found the collision involved a Ram 2500, a Ford F350, and a Chevrolet Silverado towing a fifth-wheel trailer.
Fatal Motorcycle Collision on Willow Creek Road – Prescott Police Department

On Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at approximately 5:57 p.m., Prescott Police Officers responded to a vehicle collision involving a motorcycle in the 3100 block of Willow Creek Road. Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that a 55-year-old Prescott resident was riding her motorcycle southbound on Willow Creek...
Boy critically injured after being shot at cemetery in Camp Verde

CAMP VERDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A young boy is listed in critical condition at a Phoenix hospital after he was shot at a Camp Verde cemetery Wednesday morning. Responding to a 911 call, officers discovered a young boy suffering from a single gunshot to his upper body at the Yavapai Apache Cemetery. He was taken by helicopter to the Phoenix Children’s Hospital.
Sales Tax Rates By Community

Prescott City Council Agrees to Sunset .75% PSPRS Tax December 31, 2022. City Projects Unfunded Liability to be Below $1.5 Million. Prescott City Council has voted to adopt Ordinance No. 2022-1801 eliminating the 0.75% Transaction Privilege Tax Dedicated to Paying Down the City’s Unfunded Liability in the Arizona Public Safety Personnel Retirement System (PSPRS), effective December 31, 2022. The City is projecting that the unfunded PSPRS liability will be below $1.5 Million, which according to the voter approved Proposition 443, allows the tax to sunset.
Volleyball Bested By Eastern Arizona In Four Sets

The Yavapai College volleyball team returned to Walraven Gymnasium on Wednesday night to start its six-game homestand with a matchup against the Eastern Arizona College Gila Monsters. EAC eventually prevailed in the match with a four-set victory to drop the Roughriders to 4-12 overall and 2-6 in conference play. Despite...
