Game recap: Indianapolis Colts beat Jacksonville Jaguars on late Alec Pierce touchdown
The Jacksonville Jaguars hit the road for an AFC South matchup in Week 6, traveling to Lucas Oil Stadium to meet the Indianapolis Colts in their second meeting of the 2022 NFL season. At 2-3, the Jaguars are suddenly showing signs of struggle after their strong start, including their 24-0 shutout of the Colts in Week 2. Second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence lost five turnovers two weeks ago against the Philadelphia Eagles and failed to move the offense...
Colts make surprising decision with QB depth chart
Matt Ryan officially has a new understudy. The Indianapolis Colts made the surprising decision on Friday to elevate quarterback Sam Ehlinger to No. 2 on the depth chart behind their starter Ryan. Ehlinger displaces former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles, who is now set to be inactive for Week 6 against the Tennessee Titans (per Mike Chappell of FOX59 in Indianapolis).
Seahawks social media brilliantly trolled Kliff Kingsbury, Cardinals after win
Congratulations to the Seattle Seahawks’ social media team for absolutely burying Kliff Kingsbury and the Arizona Cardinals on Twitter after Sunday’s big divisional rivalry win. The Seattle Seahawks improved to 3-3 on the season and Kliff Kingsbury may soon be out of a job, as his Arizona Cardinals...
Colts vs. Jaguars: Inactive players for Week 6
The Indianapolis Colts (2-2-1) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2-3) released their lists of inactive players ahead of the Week 6 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium. Leading into Sunday morning, the Colts ruled out four players while one player was listed as questionable. The Jaguars had two players ruled out and another three players listed as questionable going into morning of the game.
Jaguars rule out receiver Marvin Jones Jr. vs. Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. and defensive lineman Folorunso Fatukasi have been downgraded from questionable to out for
Rumor: Patriots connected to cornerback wanting a trade
As the trade deadline is now only mere weeks away, teams around the NFL will be taking a look at their roster and players’ performances while also looking around the league at who they could possibly trade for. The Patriots are sure to make a move before November 1st, but the name floating around as the best fit for them may be a bit surprising.
NFL・
Indianapolis Colts: 3 bold predictions for Week 6 vs. Jaguars
The Indianapolis Colts have had a very confusing start to the season, and are now gearing up for a huge divisional matchup in Week 6. After getting dismantled by the Jacksonville Jaguars earlier this season, the Colts will be looking for some revenge in this one. With kickoff quickly approaching, we decided to unveil our Colts Week 6 bold predictions for this crucial matchup.
2 Reasons to be excited about Eagles RB Miles Sanders as 2022 rolls on
The Eagles should be thrilled with what they’re getting from Miles Sanders. The Philadelphia Eagles organization has several decisions to make at the end of this season in terms of their rosters. One of them relates to the man that they drafted 53rd overall during the 2019 NFL Draft. Running back Miles Sanders is undoubtedly playing a much better brand of football so far in 2022 than we saw from him last season.
NFL Odds: Jaguars vs. Colts prediction, odds and pick – 10/16/2022
A critical AFC South matchup is in store for Sunday as the Jacksonville Jaguars go head-to-head with the Indianapolis Colts. Join us for our NFL odds series, where our Jaguars-Colts prediction and pick will be unveiled. After putting the NFL on watch with a dominating performance in a 38-10 win...
