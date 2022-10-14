The Eagles should be thrilled with what they’re getting from Miles Sanders. The Philadelphia Eagles organization has several decisions to make at the end of this season in terms of their rosters. One of them relates to the man that they drafted 53rd overall during the 2019 NFL Draft. Running back Miles Sanders is undoubtedly playing a much better brand of football so far in 2022 than we saw from him last season.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 HOURS AGO