Read full article on original website
Related
Speedy WR, Former Cousins Teammate Looking to Sign a Deal
For a couple seasons, Kirk Cousins and DeSean Jackson were teammates in Washington. In 2016, for instance, Jackson cleared 1000 yards receiving with Cousins under center, a statistical accomplishment that was largely the result of his ability to win deep. Jackson averaged 17.9 yards per reception that season. Since that...
FOX Sports
Packers say they aren't worried. If they don't beat the Jets, that will change
Does anyone have suggestions on what nickname to give this week in the National Football League, which amounts to pro football's equivalent of moving day in golf or even a premature version of Selection Sunday?. A worthy title could be Shuffling Sunday, a day-long window that will etch in most...
National Pundits Offer Trade Ideas for Vikings
As much as it feels like the NFL season is just getting started, we are rapidly approaching the midway point of the year. With that, comes the trade deadline. As of Saturday, October 15th, the NFL trade deadline is 17 days away, giving teams just a few weeks to make last-minute improvements to their teams. A few national analysts, namely Bleacher Report and ESPN, have a couple trade ideas for the Vikings.
Two Vikings Listed as Questionable for Sunday
Throughout the 2022 regular season, the Minnesota Vikings have continued to have great injury luck. That is, unless you’re a member of the Vikings rookie class. That group has been as banged up through five weeks as any in the NFL with Lewis Cine going down for the season, Andrew Booth missing four straight games, and Ty Chandler hitting IR.
Everyone Confused After Jets Were Called For an Unsportsmanlike Penalty That Gifted the Packers a First Down
The New York Jets and Green Bay Packers engaged in a very Thursday Night Football-esque first quarter on Sunday afternoon. Teams combined for 81 yards and three
Sauce Gardner savagely taunted Packers fans after Jets’ upset win
The New York Jets pulled off a huge upset on the road against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, and no one seemed to enjoy the win more than rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner. After the Jets dominated the Packers in a 27-10 effort, Gardner celebrated with some Jets fans who made the trip to Lambeau Field. He then managed to get his hands on a cheese head and wore it as he walked off the field. You can probably guess how the fans in Green Bay reacted.
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans
Sep 11, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio (right) talks with executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
The Dolphins Will be a Good Test for Vikings
Needing to start the QB3 usually does much to undermine a team’s chances of victory. Unfortunately, it looks like that may be the case for the Dolphins. Regardless, the Dolphins are still going to present a challenge for the Vikings. Miami began the year wonderfully, capturing 3 victories in...
Vikings Dalvin Cook Returns Home to Miami
This Sunday, Minnesota Vikings running back, Dalvin Cook, will return home to Miami, Florida, to play for the first time as a pro. The stadium is far more familiar to Cook than away stadiums usually are to opposing teams. He grew up practically in the shadows of Hard Rock Stadium, which is just outside of downtown Miami.
7 Big Storylines for Vikings at Dolphins
This is Episode 142 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines storylines for Minnesota’s Week 6 trip to Miami. Particularly, the pass rush, offensive line, Kirk Cousins, and other items are discussed. Email any feedback — especially constructive criticism — to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com....
The Vikings’ Depth Chart for their Week 6 Dolphins Game
Getting to 5-1 would be an excellent way to head into the bye. Being able to overcome the Dolphins (on the road) will be the key to doing so. Kevin O’Connell will be hoping his team is prepared to take on the challenges Miami will present. The players, of...
Vikings Pass Rusher Out Vs. Dolphins
The Minnesota Vikings have been getting healthy over the past week, but it appears they will be without one of their main rotational pass rushers this week. D.J. Wonnum has been battling an illness throughout the week, and he officially has been listed as out ahead of Sunday contest with the Miami Dolphins.
atozsports.com
How one player danced on the Packers’ grave after losing to the New York Jets
Nothing eases the pain of a Chicago Bears loss quite like the Green Bay Packers getting embarrassed by a perennial bottom-feeder in front of a sold-out crowd at Lambeau Field. That’s exactly what happened on Sunday as the Packers fell to the New York Jets by the score of 27-10.
purplePTSD.com
Minneapolis, MN
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
542K+
Views
ABOUT
purplePTSD.com is, along with its partner VikingsTerritory.com, part of the largest local and independent Minnesota Vikings news/opinion/content source in the game!https://purplePTSD.com
Comments / 0