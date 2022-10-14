ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

Related
purplePTSD.com

Speedy WR, Former Cousins Teammate Looking to Sign a Deal

For a couple seasons, Kirk Cousins and DeSean Jackson were teammates in Washington. In 2016, for instance, Jackson cleared 1000 yards receiving with Cousins under center, a statistical accomplishment that was largely the result of his ability to win deep. Jackson averaged 17.9 yards per reception that season. Since that...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

National Pundits Offer Trade Ideas for Vikings

As much as it feels like the NFL season is just getting started, we are rapidly approaching the midway point of the year. With that, comes the trade deadline. As of Saturday, October 15th, the NFL trade deadline is 17 days away, giving teams just a few weeks to make last-minute improvements to their teams. A few national analysts, namely Bleacher Report and ESPN, have a couple trade ideas for the Vikings.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Two Vikings Listed as Questionable for Sunday

Throughout the 2022 regular season, the Minnesota Vikings have continued to have great injury luck. That is, unless you’re a member of the Vikings rookie class. That group has been as banged up through five weeks as any in the NFL with Lewis Cine going down for the season, Andrew Booth missing four straight games, and Ty Chandler hitting IR.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Larry Brown Sports

Sauce Gardner savagely taunted Packers fans after Jets’ upset win

The New York Jets pulled off a huge upset on the road against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, and no one seemed to enjoy the win more than rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner. After the Jets dominated the Packers in a 27-10 effort, Gardner celebrated with some Jets fans who made the trip to Lambeau Field. He then managed to get his hands on a cheese head and wore it as he walked off the field. You can probably guess how the fans in Green Bay reacted.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Daily Post-Athenian

NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans

Sep 11, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio (right) talks with executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
HOUSTON, TX
purplePTSD.com

The Dolphins Will be a Good Test for Vikings

Needing to start the QB3 usually does much to undermine a team’s chances of victory. Unfortunately, it looks like that may be the case for the Dolphins. Regardless, the Dolphins are still going to present a challenge for the Vikings. Miami began the year wonderfully, capturing 3 victories in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Vikings Dalvin Cook Returns Home to Miami

This Sunday, Minnesota Vikings running back, Dalvin Cook, will return home to Miami, Florida, to play for the first time as a pro. The stadium is far more familiar to Cook than away stadiums usually are to opposing teams. He grew up practically in the shadows of Hard Rock Stadium, which is just outside of downtown Miami.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

7 Big Storylines for Vikings at Dolphins

This is Episode 142 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines storylines for Minnesota’s Week 6 trip to Miami. Particularly, the pass rush, offensive line, Kirk Cousins, and other items are discussed. Email any feedback — especially constructive criticism — to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Vikings Pass Rusher Out Vs. Dolphins

The Minnesota Vikings have been getting healthy over the past week, but it appears they will be without one of their main rotational pass rushers this week. D.J. Wonnum has been battling an illness throughout the week, and he officially has been listed as out ahead of Sunday contest with the Miami Dolphins.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

purplePTSD.com

Minneapolis, MN
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
542K+
Views
ABOUT

purplePTSD.com is, along with its partner VikingsTerritory.com, part of the largest local and independent Minnesota Vikings news/opinion/content source in the game!

 https://purplePTSD.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy