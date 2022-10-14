The New York Jets pulled off a huge upset on the road against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, and no one seemed to enjoy the win more than rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner. After the Jets dominated the Packers in a 27-10 effort, Gardner celebrated with some Jets fans who made the trip to Lambeau Field. He then managed to get his hands on a cheese head and wore it as he walked off the field. You can probably guess how the fans in Green Bay reacted.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 17 HOURS AGO