Adeline (Brouwer) Groen, age 96, of Renville, MN died on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at CentraCare – Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar, MN. Funeral services will be on Tuesday, October 18, at 11:00 a.m. at Emden Christian Reformed Church (512 Emerson Ave. NW) in Renville, MN. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. at the church on Tuesday. Burial will be at the Emden Cemetery following the service. Memorials are preferred to Children of the Promise, Central Minnesota Christian School, and Emden Christian Reformed Church. Arrangements are by Dirks-Blem Funeral Service of Renville.

RENVILLE, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO