Adulting 101 - Introduction to Resumes (pre-register by Oct. 25, class is on Oct. 25th)
What: Adult Program "Adulting 101 - Introduction to Resumes" Pre-register at https://forms.gle/jFWokwEPXWHPeq6y9.
Adeline Groen
Adeline (Brouwer) Groen, age 96, of Renville, MN died on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at CentraCare – Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar, MN. Funeral services will be on Tuesday, October 18, at 11:00 a.m. at Emden Christian Reformed Church (512 Emerson Ave. NW) in Renville, MN. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. at the church on Tuesday. Burial will be at the Emden Cemetery following the service. Memorials are preferred to Children of the Promise, Central Minnesota Christian School, and Emden Christian Reformed Church. Arrangements are by Dirks-Blem Funeral Service of Renville.
Peek-A-Boo! Stearns Co Deputies Find A Stolen Handgun After Man ‘Peeks’ At Them
File this one under the too-strange-to-be-fake file. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office shared a post on their social media page this morning regarding finding a stolen and loaded handgun and arresting a man while serving a warrant for another man at an apartment building on Monday morning. The post reads:
Boaters of Big Birch lake (Todd County) be warned!
I work as a watercraft inspector and while at the lake I noticed that some jerk(s) decided to dump two HUGE tree trunks at the bottom of the Hunter’s bay boat access ramp!. Completely submerged; It’s nearly impossible to see as you approach with your boat or trailer.
U of M Vice Chair Sviggum under fire for comments about UM Morris diversity
(St. Paul MN-) KSTP TV says during a University of Minnesota Board of Regents meeting last Thursday, Board of Regents Vice-Chair, Steve Sviggum, asked the interim-chancellor at the University of Minnesota-Morris if declining enrollment might be connected to “too much diversity” at the campus which is about two-and-a-half hours west of the metro area.
Lillian Eastlund
Lillian M. Eastlund, age 106, of Willmar and formerly of Blomkest, passed away Friday morning, October 14, at Bethesda Grand in Willmar. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 19, at Svea Evangelical Lutheran Church. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Arrangements are entrusted to the Peterson Brothers Funeral Home. www.petersonbrothers.com.
Sugar beets spill over western Minnesota road in crash
A semi-truck driver was injured in a crash when his trailer of sugar beets spilled over a Minnesota road on Wednesday. The crash happened in Edwards Township, near Raymond, at around 9:40 p.m. Thursday. The driver, identified as a 47-year-old man from Pennock, Minnesota, was taken to a nearby hospital...
Stolen Semi Stopped Near Avon
AVON (WJON News) - A brief police chase on I-94 recovered a stolen semi-truck and trailer Thursday afternoon. Avon police officials say a semi-truck and trailer were reported stolen from Fridley and located on I-94 near Avon a short time later. Officers used spike strips and the truck went into...
Two Arrested for Theft South of Hutchinson
Two suspects were arrested after a theft was reported south of Hutchinson Wednesday night. The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office says at 11:04pm, they responded to a theft on Hwy 15, south of Hutchinson. Hutchinson Police and the MN State Patrol also assisted. As a result, a 19-year-old St. Paul...
It may look look like a little hummer, but it’s not
Early fall brings an amazing insect to our flower gardens across the United States. It is the White-lined Sphinx Moth (Hyles lineata) also called the Hawk Moth or Hummingbird Moth. No matter what name you use, this is a large nectar feeding moth that looks and acts just like a hummingbird.
Siblings of Sartell: The Mrozeks
Can you imagine living with quintuplets? That has been Kaylei Mrozek’s life since she was two years old. Kaylei’s “normal” has been chaotic, disorganized, unique, and complete since the Mrozek quintuplets have been born. The Mrozek siblings are all at the high school this year and...
Woman Charged After Alleged Assault In Lester Prairie
An Apple Valley woman was arrested and charged after her ex-boyfriend says she attempted to hit him with a tire iron and with her truck in Lester Prairie Tuesday morning. At just after 10am, Lester Prairie Police responded to a report of people fighting at Casey’s General Store. According...
