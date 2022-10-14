ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowleys Quarters, MD

Comments / 0

Related
mocoshow.com

Ridge Rd Closed in Damascus Following Crash That Sends Eight to Hospital

Ridge Road in Damascus is currently closed just north of High Corner Street following a serious crash involving two vehicles that took down a utility pole. The roadway will remain closed even after emergency crash response clears for utility pole replacement. Six were transported to a trauma center, with one...
DAMASCUS, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Burning body found in abandoned lot in East Baltimore, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A burning body was found Sunday in an abandoned lot in East Baltimore, city police said. Police said the body was found around 11 a.m. in the 1100 block of East 20th Street in the city's East Baltimore Midway section. When officers arrived, police said Baltimore...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police investigate a shooting that killed an identified male in Southwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A male was shot and killed Saturday night in Southwest Baltimore, according to authorities.Officers responded to a reported shooting at 10:48 p.m. on the Unit block of South Monastery Avenue, where they found a male suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.The identified victim was transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center and pronounced dead by medical personnel.This incident is under investigation. Homicide detectives ask anyone who has information about this incident to call at 410-396-2100.
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Burglaries reported in Nottingham, Parkville

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three local burglaries that were reported over the past week. Between 6 p.m. on Monday, October 10 and 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 11, an individual broke into a residence in the unit block of Ferns Way (21236) and stole televisions. At just after 6:15...
NOTTINGHAM, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Bel Air home goes up in flames Saturday night

Bel Air, Md. (WBFF) — The Bel Air Fire Company says a home went up into flames last night in Harford County. The fire company said a neighbor discovered the fire at approximately 6:30 p.m. in the Unit block of West Riding Drive. The fire was come from the...
BEL AIR, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Vehicle fire near Ft. McHenry Tunnel Saturday evening

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Fire Department battles flames from a vehicle on the northbound lane near the Ft. McHenry Tunnel, says authorities. Three of the four traffic lanes are now closed, according to Maryland Transit Authority. Fire trucks can be seen in the area. Stay with FOX45 News...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS News

Two teens robbed at gunpoint in North Baltimore neighborhood

BALTIMORE - Two teens were robbed at gunpoint within a mile apart in North Baltimore Friday morning. Police said they both had their cellphones stolen in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood. A student walking to school around 9:10 a.m. pm Loch Raven Boulevard and Walker Avenue was approached by four males,...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

6,500 trout stocked in Maryland waters, available for fishers

WASHINGTON (7News) — Seven counties in Maryland had their Fall trout stocking this past week. 6,500 fish were loaded into Maryland waters becoming available for people to catch. The types of fish and specific places they were loaded can be found below:. Carroll County:. Piney Run Reservoir was stocked...
MARYLAND STATE
Nottingham MD

Angry parent attempts to board BCPS school bus, shatters two windows

——— TOWSON, MD—Police had to be called on Thursday to restrain an angry parent who attempted to board a Baltimore County Public Schools bus. Board of Education president Julie Henn says that, on Thursday morning, a parent engaged in a verbal altercation with a BCPS bus driver and attempted to board the bus. The driver immediately locked the doors.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy