mocoshow.com
Ridge Rd Closed in Damascus Following Crash That Sends Eight to Hospital
Ridge Road in Damascus is currently closed just north of High Corner Street following a serious crash involving two vehicles that took down a utility pole. The roadway will remain closed even after emergency crash response clears for utility pole replacement. Six were transported to a trauma center, with one...
Baltimore police discover burning body, homicide detectives assume investigation
Officers responded to the 1000 block of East 20th Street near the intersection of Kennedy Avenue at 11:11 a.m. for reports of a burning body
Wbaltv.com
Firefighters will never forget 2002 firebombing that killed Dawson family
Sunday commemorates 20 years since the fatal firebombing of the Dawson family in east Baltimore. City firefighters who responded to the fire told 11 News it's something they will never forget. The Dawson family's former home on Preston Street in the Oliver community was turned into the Dawson Safe Haven...
foxbaltimore.com
Burning body found in abandoned lot in East Baltimore, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A burning body was found Sunday in an abandoned lot in East Baltimore, city police said. Police said the body was found around 11 a.m. in the 1100 block of East 20th Street in the city's East Baltimore Midway section. When officers arrived, police said Baltimore...
Maryland State Police are investigating a deadly intersection crash in Frederick
Maryland State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Frederick Friday night. It all happened shortly before 9:20 p.m. when troopers responded to the U.S. Route 40 and Harmony Road intersection.
Police investigate a shooting that killed an identified male in Southwest Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- A male was shot and killed Saturday night in Southwest Baltimore, according to authorities.Officers responded to a reported shooting at 10:48 p.m. on the Unit block of South Monastery Avenue, where they found a male suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.The identified victim was transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center and pronounced dead by medical personnel.This incident is under investigation. Homicide detectives ask anyone who has information about this incident to call at 410-396-2100.
Nottingham MD
Burglaries reported in Nottingham, Parkville
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three local burglaries that were reported over the past week. Between 6 p.m. on Monday, October 10 and 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 11, an individual broke into a residence in the unit block of Ferns Way (21236) and stole televisions. At just after 6:15...
foxbaltimore.com
Bel Air home goes up in flames Saturday night
Bel Air, Md. (WBFF) — The Bel Air Fire Company says a home went up into flames last night in Harford County. The fire company said a neighbor discovered the fire at approximately 6:30 p.m. in the Unit block of West Riding Drive. The fire was come from the...
‘I could’ve been in the middle of that’: Shootings an hour apart leave one dead
One life was taken while another one was threatened after shootings overnight broke out on opposite ends of Patapsco Avenue just a few miles from each other in South Baltimore.
Police: Road closed due to fire activity in Harford County
A road closure is in place for Troyer Road between Hunter Mill Road and Norrisville Road due to fire activity, according to the Harford County Sheriff's Office.
foxbaltimore.com
Vehicle fire near Ft. McHenry Tunnel Saturday evening
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Fire Department battles flames from a vehicle on the northbound lane near the Ft. McHenry Tunnel, says authorities. Three of the four traffic lanes are now closed, according to Maryland Transit Authority. Fire trucks can be seen in the area. Stay with FOX45 News...
Family of hit-and-run victim wants to send him home
The family of the victim in the fatal hit-and-run in Dundalk this week is raising money to send his remains back to his native country of Ecuador.
Child Injured From Fall Out Of Second-Story Window While Mom Ran Errands In Baltimore: Police
A 3-year-old boy is fighting for his life in Maryland after falling out of a two-story window in Northeast Baltimore on Wednesday night, police say. The child was found by officers on Wednesday, Oct. 12, in the 5100 block of Cedgate Road, where he reportedly fell, suffering head, neck, and back injuries, according to officials.
Police block parts of Druid Hill Park amid reports of a suspicious package
Baltimore Police and Fire Department have cordoned off portions of Druid Hill Park to investigate a suspicious item
Terra Alta man involved in fatal Maryland crash
A Maryland man has died after getting into a two vehicle accident in Friendsville, Md.
NBC Washington
‘I Had No Chance': Md. State Trooper Dragged on I-270 Hopes Drivers Move Over
A Maryland State Police trooper who could have been killed in a terrifying crash hopes his story reminds drivers to move over and slow down when they approach any vehicle stopped on the side of the road. Trooper Brian DeHaven had pulled over a car for speeding on Interstate 270...
Police: Autopsy shows 4-year-old in Baltimore died of drug intoxication
The March 6 death of a 4-year-old boy in Baltimore City has been ruled homicide. Police and medics were called that morning to the 3900 block of Garrison Boulevard.
CBS News
Two teens robbed at gunpoint in North Baltimore neighborhood
BALTIMORE - Two teens were robbed at gunpoint within a mile apart in North Baltimore Friday morning. Police said they both had their cellphones stolen in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood. A student walking to school around 9:10 a.m. pm Loch Raven Boulevard and Walker Avenue was approached by four males,...
foxbaltimore.com
6,500 trout stocked in Maryland waters, available for fishers
WASHINGTON (7News) — Seven counties in Maryland had their Fall trout stocking this past week. 6,500 fish were loaded into Maryland waters becoming available for people to catch. The types of fish and specific places they were loaded can be found below:. Carroll County:. Piney Run Reservoir was stocked...
Nottingham MD
Angry parent attempts to board BCPS school bus, shatters two windows
——— TOWSON, MD—Police had to be called on Thursday to restrain an angry parent who attempted to board a Baltimore County Public Schools bus. Board of Education president Julie Henn says that, on Thursday morning, a parent engaged in a verbal altercation with a BCPS bus driver and attempted to board the bus. The driver immediately locked the doors.
