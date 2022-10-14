Hot Plate: cognac dinner at The Milton Inn, Flavors of Maryland at Whitehall Mill, tea-blending in Towson, and more

Read full article on original website
PhillyBite
Hottest and Most Desirable Neighborhoods in Baltimore
- If you're in the market to buy a home in Baltimore, you may want to know which neighborhoods are in high demand. Here, we'll look at Charles Village, Mount Vernon, Locust Point, and Federal Hill. Each neighborhood has a distinct character and style and has advantages and disadvantages. Charles...
travelawaits.com
17 Reasons To Visit This Charming Town Just West Of Baltimore
Question: What do you get when you cross a historic downtown with a scenic river with the oldest remaining passenger train station in the United States?. Answer: Ellicott City, Maryland. Ellicott City is the sixth largest city in Maryland. Located in Howard County, it’s about 15 miles west of Baltimore...
Wbaltv.com
WATCH: Mount Airy's Robert Creese wins Baltimore Marathon
Robert Creese, 29, of Mount Airy, a Glenelg High School alum who ran track at Penn State, signed up for the Baltimore Marathon ... the day before the race! He took the lead of the marathon early and never looked back.
WBAL Radio
Mount Airy man, Columbia woman win 2022 Baltimore Marathon
Two Marylanders won their respective divisions of the 2022 Baltimore Marathon. >> Weather | What you need to know | Road Closures | Race Winners/Results | FAQs <<. Baltimore's weather on Saturday made for perfect running conditions in the morning with a chilly start in the 40s, going up to the lower 70s later in the day.
I scooped thousands on the lottery thanks to the unique and random way I pick my numbers
A MAN who scooped thousands on the lottery claims his success was thanks to the unique and random way he picks his numbers. Michael Jones, 52, won a whopping £22,350 on the Pick 5 lotto draw on October 8 after paying just 45p to play. The electrician, from Baltimore,...
Commercial Observer
Hardware Store Inks Space in Maryland’s Easton Plaza Shopping Center
Harbor Freight Tools USA, a retail hardware chain, is bringing a new store to Easton, Md. The company has inked a 10-year, 16,200-square-foot lease at Easton Plaza Shopping Center, a 151,959-square-foot center, with landlord Easton Shopping Center LLC. Divaris Real Estate of Tysons, Va., represented the owner in the deal.
Baltimore Times
BALTIMORE IS LIVE WITH ENTERTAINMENT FOR YOUR PLEASURE
I hope that everything is going well on your end. It is just so much going on this month; I really do not know where to start. First, we are going to mention an upcoming show that will be held at the American Legion #122, located at 3324 Painters Mill Rd. in Owings Mills, Maryland. Sharon Alfred-Cuffie will be there with her band called The Nu Band featuring Obasi. Also, the New World Outreach Jazz Orchestra will be there on Saturday, October 15, 2022, from 8 p.m. until midnight.
baltimorefishbowl.com
No Way Rosé in Federal Hill transitioning from fine dining restaurant to new casual café concept
Federal Hill’s No Way Rosé is taking a brief hiatus in business as they prepare to change from a full fine dining restaurant to a casual café lounge. When executive chef and owner Ashish Alfred opened the French cuisine restaurant 7 months ago, he wanted to bring a different culinary experience to the Cross Street bar scene. He quickly realized that younger patrons in South Baltimore were not ordering bottles of wine or escargot; instead they were looking for bar food and a more relaxed atmosphere.
Maryland Restaurant Remains Open After A Customer Dies In Restroom, Social Media Reacts
A popular restaurant in Prince George’s County is receiving some backlash after a customer was found dead in the women’s restroom and the establishment remained open during the entire ordeal. According to reports, the incident happened on Oct. 12 at Jasper’s Restaurant in Upper Marlboro. The woman was attending a family reunion planning session before […]
wypr.org
The father of landscape architecture turns 200
The father of landscape architecture, Frederick Law Olmstead, and his sons, are acclaimed in Baltimore for spaces like Patterson Park and neighborhoods like Roland Park. We hear how the Friends of Maryland’s Olmsted Parks & Landscapes is celebrating 200 years since Olmstead Senior’s birth. Guests:. Jennifer Arndt Robinson...
mocoshow.com
Scratch Kitchen Olney Now Open For Dinner Service
Scratch Kitchen opened at 18062 Georgia Ave in Olney in August, initially opening for breakfast and lunch. The restaurant is now open for dinner service with updated hours of 7am-7pm Tuesday through Saturday and Sundays 7am-3pm. The new dinner menu consists of entrees like short ribs, mojo chicken, stuffed chicken breast, mofongo, lemon-butter salmon, and more (photos of the restaurant and some of the menu items available below).
Opinion: The Narrative Theft of Wes Moore
This opinion represents the views of the author, and not MarylandReporter.com, which does not endorse or oppose candidates. Opposing viewpoints and comments are welcome. I often shock friends and family when I show them various articles that I have penned. “This is you?!” they reply with shocked facial expressions. I wryly smile, but deep down, I want to shake them and shout, “yes idiot, a Black man can have a voice and at times, that voice is put on paper.”
foxbaltimore.com
Catch the busiest man in comedy at the Baltimore Comedy Factory
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Don't miss the busiest man in comedy and D.C. politics this weekend at the Baltimore Comedy Factory. Comedian and Independent Candidate for Mayor Red Grant shares more about his shows and the intersection of politics.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Columbia, MD
Located southwest of Baltimore and northeast of Washington, D.C., Columbia is Howard county's planned community in the heart of Maryland. This census-designated place ranks fifth in the Best Cities to Raise a Family in America and is one of the Baltimore–Washington metropolitan areas' biggest communities. You'll find a wide...
Wbaltv.com
From radio to racing: Talk show host participates in Baltimore Running Festival
Kaye Wise Whitehead is an award-winning Baltimore radio talk show host and activist. But Saturday, Whitehead will trade in her microphone for sneakers. For the first time, Whitehead is participating in the Baltimore Running Festival's "BaltiMORON-A-Thon." That's where runners do the 5K at 7:30 a.m. and then do the half marathon a little more than two hours later. That's a total of 16.2 miles.
foxbaltimore.com
Chilliest air of season so far coming soon to Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 8 a.m. October 16 — The weekend ends with a small chance for rain and then a big drop in temperatures this week. Sunday is mostly dry with highs in the upper 60s. Clouds increase during the afternoon. Sunday night into Monday morning is the...
foxbaltimore.com
Bel Air home goes up in flames Saturday night
Bel Air, Md. (WBFF) — The Bel Air Fire Company says a home went up into flames last night in Harford County. The fire company said a neighbor discovered the fire at approximately 6:30 p.m. in the Unit block of West Riding Drive. The fire was come from the...
Wbaltv.com
Paranormal Cirque brings death-defying acts with scary twist to Maryland
HANOVER, Md. — Paranormal Cirque is bringing death-defying acts with a scary twist to Anne Arundel County just in time for Halloween. In a big black-and-white tent on the parking lot of Arundel Mills Mall in Hanover, visitors can step inside and prepare to be amazed -- and a little terrified.
Nottingham MD
Baltimore County Rural Legacy Program areas to receive $5.575 million in state funding
TOWSON, MD—The Maryland Board of Public Works has unanimously approved $27.1 million in FY2023 Rural Legacy Program grants, including $5.575 million towards five Rural Legacy Areas within Baltimore County. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources’ Rural Legacy Program is designed to preserve large blocks of contiguous open space that...
thequakerquill.org
Spicy Chicken Sandwich Quest
Today, I set out to find the best fast food spicy chicken sandwich in Baltimore. After a quick Google search, I set my sights on four chains: McDonald’s, Popeyes, Royal Farms, and Chick-fil-A. I decided, to keep the taste test fair, I would trying each sandwich with no toppings....
