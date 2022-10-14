HENDRY COUNTY, Fla. (TCD) -- A 43-year-old bodybuilder was arrested and charged after his 39-year-old ex-wife’s remains were discovered in a burn pile on his property. According to a news release from the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, Sept. 30, one of Katie Baunach’s friends reported that she had left her two children in her care to go to the home of her ex-husband, Ian Baunach, to gather some of her personal belongings. The friend was concerned for Katie Baunach’s safety and said friends and family had not heard from the mother, nor were they able to contact her.

