Kohr Explores: The Portland Retro Gaming Expo returns!
PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — From Super Mario Bros and Pac-Man to pinball, arcade fans can step back in time for the Portland Retro Gaming Expo!
The expo kicks off Friday and is returning for the first time since the start of the pandemic.
Kohr Harlan visited the Oregon Convention Center to show us some of the games you can find there.
