ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Kohr Explores: The Portland Retro Gaming Expo returns!

By Kohr Harlan
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wUi2G_0iZ1fOf300

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — From Super Mario Bros and Pac-Man to pinball, arcade fans can step back in time for the Portland Retro Gaming Expo!

The expo kicks off Friday and is returning for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

Kohr Harlan visited the Oregon Convention Center to show us some of the games you can find there.

Couple discovers what appears to be a ‘globster’ on the Oregon coast

Watch the full video in the player above.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOIN 6 News

Biden stops for treat at Gresham Baskin Robbins

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — President Joe Biden left Portland Saturday, but not before partaking in one of his favorite hobbies: eating ice cream. Biden’s final stop on Saturday before departing was a local Baskin Robbins in Gresham. He shook hands while there, even took a selfie, and then...
GRESHAM, OR
KOIN 6 News

Photos: Joe Biden at East Portland Community Center

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Early Saturday afternoon, President Joe Biden spoke at East Portland Community Center about the Inflation Reduction Act. He also spoke about lowering the cost of prescription medication, allowing for easier access to life-saving medicine. Oregon Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici, as well as Senators Ron Wyden and...
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

42K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy