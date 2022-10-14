Read full article on original website
mybackyardnews.com
RHODE ISLAND DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION – RIDE
Commissioner’s Weekly Field Memo to Friends of Education. East Providence Teacher Wins “Oscars of Teaching”. On World Teachers’ Day, Hennessey Elementary School in East Providence welcomed leaders from across the state for a surprise of a lifetime for one of our outstanding educators. presented by the Milken...
GoLocalProv
Historic William Aplin House Hits the Market for $800K
GoLocalProv and Residential Properties Content Partnership. This property is the coupling of history and modern updates. The first floor has been used for an upscale salon and can be transformed back into residential. Beautifully updated inside and out and unmatched parking. Rare at the price and location. Residential Properties offers...
This Massachusetts city ranked among ‘Best Places to Live for Families’ by Fortune
In a new report by Fortune, researchers scoured the nation to find the 25 Best Places to Live for Families, with one Massachusetts town making the list.
Uprise RI
RI Poor People’s Campaign encourages poor and low-wage workers to vote their demands
Rhode Island residents marched in Providence on a sunny Saturday as the Rhode Island Poor People’s Campaign participated in a national Get Out The Vote action on capital city streets across the country. These marches and protests are to encourage poor and low-income people – and unlikely voters – to follow up their voter registration by casting their ballots. These coordinated, same-day actions, which started at noon in each time zone, are part of the work done by the Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival. These events will reach out to five million people with the theme of If We Ever Needed to Vote for Democracy and Justice, We Sure Do Need to Vote Now!
nerej.com
Scaralia of Albert sells 3,946 s/f retail center
Cranston, RI Albert Scaralia of Albert Realtors listed and sold a 3,946 s/f retail strip center at 10 Budlong Rd. for $530,000 to Diamond Investment Group LLC The seller was Jean Markarian. Taylor Swanson of Century 21 Luxe was the selling agent. Scaralia was the listing agent. The building consists...
RIPTA union seeks to address bus driver shortages
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence students taking the RIPTA bus to school have had their bus routes canceled at least three times in the past week. On Sunday, the issue was discussed at a monthly union meeting for RIPTA drivers. Those impacted routes include ones that have stops near Central Falls High School, Classical High […]
reportertoday.com
Acting Volunteers Needed for Disaster Training
Providence, Rhode Island (October 6, 2022) – Rhode Island Nursing Education Center seeks standardized patient actors to volunteer for a disaster simulation for students of the University of Rhode Island School of Nursing on Thursday, November 17. The training event will be held at 350 Eddy Street, Providence from 7:30 to 11:00 a.m. and repeated again from noon to 3:30 p.m. Volunteers may choose one or both timeslots. The exercise will help train student nurses in on-site response management including triage and first aid. Online training material, onsite training and free parking will be provided. Sign up at https://signup.com/go/pjZMOxv. Contact Bonnie Rayta at 401-480-8963 or rinec.simulation@riopc.edu to request additional information.
rinewstoday.com
In the news… update for Oct. 15, 2022
On the former I-195 land, a 212,000 square foot, 7-story building will house a new public health lab for the State of Rhode Island. The new Woonsocket Education Center opens – CVS Health, CCRI, RIC and New England Tech are all holding classes at new center. Unexpected death of...
reportertoday.com
Local Paramedic recognized for 40 years of service
Scott Meagher of Rehoboth, Massachusetts was recently recognized by the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians for achieving 40 consecutive years of National EMS certification. This distinction is an honor held by few EMS professionals. To maintain his status as a Nationally Registered Paramedic, Meagher completed, on a biennial basis,...
$17.5 million convention center and travel stop to be built off Route 20 in Sturbridge
STURBRIDGE — The pocket off Route 20 where trucks stopped for servicing for many years will be flattened for a $17.5 million multifaceted project come 2023. The seven-acre property, which was last active as New England Truck Stop Inc., was purchased by Noble Energy Real Estate Holdings in 2020. Michael Frisbie, owner of the...
mybackyardnews.com
LTE: PROVIDENCE – JORGE O. ELORZA
As Hispanic Heritage Month comes to a close, I would like to acknowledge all of the profound contributions our Hispanic community has made in our city, state and throughout our nation. Providence is a community of immigrants, and together, our unique perspectives, culture and heritage have built a strong and...
nerej.com
Casey of Sweeney Real Estate leases 10,000 s/f at West Davisville Commons
North Kingstown, RI DuraBody Inc., signed a 10,000 s/f lease agreement at 342 Compass Circle. The group joins the West Davisville Commons, a 400,000 s/f industrial complex located at Quonset Point. DuraBody Inc., designs, manufactures and services trucks, trailers and specialized equipment. Kevin Casey of Sweeney Real Estate & Appraisal...
rinewstoday.com
Johnson & Wales launches accelerated BS in Nursing
Johnson & Wales University will launch an accelerated second degree Bachelor’s of Science in Nursing program after receiving approval from the Rhode Island Board of Nursing Registration & Nursing Education. “Rhode Island, like the rest of the country, is experiencing a critical shortage of nursing professionals,” said Sandra G....
‘This is unacceptable’: McKee calls on RIPTA to address service disruptions
In a letter written to RIPTA's board of directors on Oct. 13, McKee criticized the agency for how the disruptions are affecting Providence students.
mybackyardnews.com
TIVERTON FOUR CORNERS – ANNUAL RETREE FESTIVITIES
CALL to MAKERS for the 9th Annual “re-Tree Outdoor Exhibition. A Festive Showcase of trees created with Recycled Materials” Open to individuals, kids & families, community organizations, businesses and art enthusiasts of all ages. Registration for this event begins on October 12th and runs thru November 18th. The...
Opioid overdose alert issued for 4 RI communities
Health officials recorded a recent increase in non-fatal opioid overdoses in Cumberland, Lincoln, Smithfield, and North Smithfield.
mybackyardnews.com
BRIDGEWATER STATE UNIVERSITY – “SEEKING ANSWERS”
International student finds her place as researcher. As a first-time researcher Paulina Aguilar, ’23, admits she was initially nervous about participating in Bridgewater State University’s nationally recognized undergraduate research program. “Sometimes we think of research as collecting data in a lab or it’s science-based,” the criminal justice major...
ABC6.com
BLM RI to discuss alleged excessive force by Woonsocket police
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — The Black Lives Matter Rhode Island PAC will discuss on Monday reports of excessive force by Woonsocket police. Harrison Tuttle, the executive director of BLM RI PAC, said a group of families claim that on Oct. 10, a man physically assaulted multiple minors at AutumnFest, and that police escorted the man out but never arrested or charged him.
uconn.edu
Dental Students Provide Free Dental Care to Hundreds in Rhode Island
Before the UConn School of Dental Medicine hosts the Connecticut Mission of Mercy free dental clinic in November (CT MOM), students with the School of Dental Medicine recently volunteered at the Rhode Island Mission of Mercy dental clinic (RIMOM) in Providence to provide free dental care to patients in need.
Former Whittier Farms farmhouse in Sutton sacrificed for firefighter training
SUTTON — Fire departments from Sutton, Millbury, Uxbridge and Auburn conducted a controlled burn of the old Whittier Farms farmhouse Saturday on Town Farm Road. The last dairy farm in Sutton, Whittier Farms was founded in 1945 by Robert and Harold Whittier. Whittier Farms later moved to its current...
