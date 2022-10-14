Read full article on original website
Related
Covid: Top five symptoms after vaccination and signs you might have it
There are fears that Covid cases are already increasing in parts of the UK as Scotland has recorded spikes in infections, according to the latest figures.In Scotland, 113,500 people were likely to have tested positive for Covid in the latest week, or one in 45 – up from 104,400, or one in 50, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS). Meanwhile, trends in both Wales and Northern Ireland were described by the ONS as “uncertain”.The ONS estimated there were 881,200 people with coronavirus in private households across the UK in the week ending 5 September. That is down...
UK Covid-19 infections jump 31% with ‘notable rise’ among elderly
Total Covid-19 infections in the UK have risen 31%, the biggest percentage jump since June, with most of the country now seeing a steady increase in virus levels.There has also been “another notable rise” in infections among older age groups who are seeing the highest rates of admission to hospital.The figures come on the day that everyone in England aged 50 and over can now book an appointment to receive a fresh booster dose of coronavirus vaccine.Some 1.7 million people in private households across the UK are likely to have tested positive for coronavirus in the period September 23 to...
Coronavirus levels rise across most of UK with 1.7m people infected
Covid infection levels are rising across much of the UK, with more than 1.7 million people thought to have had the virus in the most recent week, data has revealed. About one in 35 people in England – 2.8% of the population – had Covid in the week ending 3 October based on swabs from randomly selected households, according to the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics. It is an increase from one in 50 the week before.
Covid deaths start to rise again as Brits warned ‘stay away from elderly relatives if you’re sick’
COVID deaths have started to rise again, new data has revealed. It's prompted health chiefs to once again warn Brits to stay away from elderly relatives if you're feeling under the weather. It comes as a surge in cases and hospitalisations marked the start of a new wave, with those...
Urgent warning as thousands of people have been given the wrong flu jab – are you one of them?
THOUSANDS of Brits have been given the wrong flu jab which leaves them exposed to the deadly virus this coming winter. Many people aged 65 years and over could have been given a flu jab which is ineffective for the age group. Experts have called on healthcare professionals to revaccinate...
Study suggests flu shot linked to less severe Covid cases
People with flu shots are less likely to be admitted to hospital with Covid, and reported less severe symptoms, a study has found. The research, which was carried-out by scientists from the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine in Miami, Florida, suggested that there were benefits from flu shots amid the ongoing outbreak of Covid.
aiexpress.io
Severe COVID-19 outcomes after full vaccination of primary schedule and initial boosters: pooled analysis of national prospective cohort studies of 30 million individuals in England, Northern Ireland, Scotland, and Wales
Present UK vaccination coverage is to supply future COVID-19 booster doses to people at excessive danger of great sickness from COVID-19, however it’s nonetheless unsure which teams of the inhabitants may benefit most. In response to an pressing request from the UK Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, we aimed to establish danger elements for extreme COVID-19 outcomes (ie, COVID-19-related hospitalisation or demise) in people who had accomplished their main COVID-19 vaccination schedule and had acquired the primary booster vaccine.
outbreaknewstoday.com
Europe officials report increase in diphtheria cases in migrants
European health authorities are reporting an increase in diphtheria cases through September this year. As of 26 September 2022, 92 cases of diphtheria among migrants, including a fatal one, have been reported this year by seven European countries – Austria, Germany, United Kingdom, Norway, Belgium, France and Switzerland. All cases are males, mainly from Asia and Africa, and most of them have been diagnosed in reception centres for migrants.
Now over-50s can get a Covid booster! Roll-out widens in face of surging virus rates - as health bosses open up flu jab bookings online for first time amid 'twindemic' fears
Millions of over-50s will be able to book their autumn Covid booster and flu jabs from tomorrow. Phone and online bookings for the latest coronavirus vaccine will open to around 12million people aged between 50 and 64. And for the first time, those eligible for a flu jab will be...
COVID harm: Babies missed key milestones amid pandemic — 'really detrimental' to their health
Babies born right before and during the coronavirus pandemic have missed key milestones in their development because of the COVID pandemic and the lockdowns that were implemented as a result, a new study has revealed. The study, posted this past week in the peer-reviewed medical journal BMJ by researchers at...
What is Ebola and what are the symptoms as Uganda hit by deadly new outbreak
Four health workers are among 10 people who have died after an Ebola outbreak in Uganda, prompting huge concern from health authorities.The country’s health ministry confirmed at the end of September that a 24-year-old man from the central Mubende district showed symptoms of the disease and later died.There have so far been 44 confirmed cases and 10 deaths since the first case was diagnosed.The World Health Organisation (WHO) said the latest outbreak was of the relatively rare Sudan strain, for which there is no current vaccine available.No Ebola cases from the outbreak have yet been reported outside Uganda. However the...
BBC
M25 Dartford Crossing closed as protesters climb bridge
Two people who scaled the Queen Elizabeth II Bridge, causing its closure, are Just Stop Oil supporters, the protest group said. Police closed the bridge, which connects the M25 between Essex and Kent, after reports of climbers at about 03:50 BST. Just Stop Oil said it was part of a...
outbreaknewstoday.com
South Africa: Measles outbreak reported in Limpopo Province
Measles surveillance at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases detected three cases of measles from two healthcare facilities in the Greater Sekhukhune District, Limpopo Province within 30 days. A measles outbreak is classified as three laboratory-confirmed measles cases reported within 30 days in a district. A public health response investigation...
BBC
Homelessness: Numbers of rural rough sleepers on the rise
A homeless charity has said it has seen a sharp rise in the numbers of rural rough sleepers. Doorway Wiltshire said it was "seeing new people every week" compared to two years ago, when it was monthly. Brian Tubb spent 13 years sleeping rough between Chippenham and the outskirts of...
nypressnews.com
‘Winter vomiting disease’ is ‘highly contagious’
Furthermore, they also add: “Do not visit the hospital if you are living in the same household as someone who has symptoms of norovirus or flu. “Catch it, bin it, kill it – if you have flu-like symptoms, use tissues when you sneeze and to blow your nose, then discard tissues into waste bins immediately. Wash your hands thoroughly after.”
Comments / 0