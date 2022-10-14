ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Sporting News

Referee climbs into stands to tell UNLV band to stop playing in blowout by Air Force

A bizarre scene unfolded in Saturday's meeting between Mountain West foes Air Force and UNLV, a game that saw the Falcons beat the Rebels 42-7. Not even that blowout could keep referee Steve Baron from enforcing Mountain West Conference rules regarding band music. The Star of Nevada Marching Band reportedly was breaking the rules by playing while Air Force was on offense.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
247Sports

Oregon's record when on ESPN's College Gameday

For the first time since the 2018 college football season, the University of Oregon Ducks will host ESPN's College GameDay pregame show live from Eugene. The national and popular college football program announced Saturday night they will air their show from Eugene ahead of the No. 10 Oregon vs No. 9 UCLA football game at Autzen Stadium. What's the history of Oregon and College GameDay?
EUGENE, OR
thecomeback.com

College football world blasts team’s terrible fake field goal

There were plenty of thrilling college football games on Saturday afternoon highlighted by the Tennessee Volunteers beating the Alabama Crimson Tide for the first time in 16 years. And while the Big Ten Conference showdown between the Michigan State Spartans and the Wisconsin Badgers certainly wasn’t the prettiest game, it definitely came down to the wire.
EAST LANSING, MI
Sporting News

How Dolphins netted 143 yards in one drive vs. Vikings — and still punted

The Dolphins put on a masterclass in self-sabotage during their second offensive drive of the day against the Vikings on Sunday. Miami drove as deep as the Minnesota 26-yard line, setting the team up for at least a field goal possession. But a barrage of self-inflicted penalties — five in seven plays — kept Miami from scoring the first points of the day.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Houston Texans Coach Lovie Smith Attending Texas vs. Iowa State

The Texas Longhorns are certainly no strangers to having celebrities roam the sidelines on any given Saturday. Of course, most notably among those is Texas Ex Matthew McConaughey, who is never shy to let his affinity for the burnt orange and white be known. Against the Iowa State Cyclones, though,...
AUSTIN, TX

