Kroger and Albertsons, Owners of Grocery Chains Mariano's and Jewel, Have Agreed to Merge
Kroger, the nation's largest supermarket chain, and rival Albertsons are merging in a deal that would value the combined company at $24.6 billion. Together, the companies will have more than 710,000 workers and operate nearly 5,000 stores, along with roughly 4,000 pharmacies. Kroger, based in Cincinnati, Ohio, operates 2,800 stores in 35 states, including brands like Ralphs, Smith's and Harris Teeter. Alberstons, based in Boise, Idaho, operates 2,220 stores in 34 states, including brands like Safeway, Jewel Osco and Shaw's.
