CBS News

Kroger and Albertsons to merge in $24.6 billion deal

Kroger, the nation's largest supermarket chain, and rival Albertsons are merging in a deal that would value the combined company at $24.6 billion. Together, the companies will have more than 710,000 workers and operate nearly 5,000 stores, along with roughly 4,000 pharmacies. Kroger, based in Cincinnati, Ohio, operates 2,800 stores in 35 states, including brands like Ralphs, Smith's and Harris Teeter. Alberstons, based in Boise, Idaho, operates 2,220 stores in 34 states, including brands like Safeway, Jewel Osco and Shaw's.
DoYouRemember?

Costco Makes Official Decision About $1.50 Hot Dog-And-Soda Combo

Despite high inflation affecting the world at the moment, a top Costco wholesale executive has come out to allay the fears that the gig-box retailer has no plans to increase the price of its $1.50 hot dog-and-soda combo at its stores. Recently, on a call during the company’s fourth-quarter earnings, Costco CFO Richard Galanti promised the cheap price point on the fan-favorite deal would be maintained.
Zacks.com

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for October 17th

JBL - Free Report) : This company which is one of the largest global suppliers of electronic manufacturing services, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days. Jabil, Inc. Price and Consensus. Jabil,...
Zacks.com

Beat the Market the Zacks Way: Cal-Maine, ADP, General Mills in Focus

The three most widely followed indexes ended a tumultuous week as fresh inflation numbers weighed on markets and investors closely monitored the global economic trends. The Dow Jones Industrial Average notched a 1.2% gain last week, while the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.6% and 3.1%, respectively. The...
Zacks.com

Uniti (UNIT) Surges 10.5%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

UNIT - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 10.5% higher at $7.29. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 25.5% loss over the past four weeks. The increased optimism stems from the...
Zacks.com

Agree Realty (ADC) Cheers Investors With 2.6% Dividend Hike

ADC - Free Report) announced a 2.6% sequential hike in the monthly cash dividend, increasing it to 24 cents per share from the 23.4 cents paid out earlier. The raised dividend is scheduled to be paid out on Nov 14 to stockholders of record at the close of the business on Oct 31, 2022.
Zacks.com

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR) Moves 5.2% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

XHR - Free Report) shares rallied 5.2% in the last trading session to close at $15.10. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 13.6% loss over the past four weeks. The...
Zacks.com

Dutch Bros (BROS) Stock Jumps 6.6%: Will It Continue to Soar?

BROS - Free Report) shares rallied 6.6% in the last trading session to close at $33.60. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 11.4% loss over the past four weeks. The...
Zacks.com

What Makes FAT Brands Inc. (FAT) a New Buy Stock

FAT - Free Report) , as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This rating change essentially reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture is at the core of the Zacks...
Zacks.com

3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love JD.com, Inc. (JD)

Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk...
Zacks.com

Orthofix (OFIX) Soars 5%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

OFIX - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 5% higher at $15.06. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 32.8% loss over the past four weeks. Orthofix scored a strong price rise...
Zacks.com

Alnylam (ALNY) Soars 3.6%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

ALNY - Free Report) shares soared 3.6% in the last trading session to close at $191.76. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 11.1% loss over the past four weeks. Earlier this month, the...
Zacks.com

Global Partners LP (GLP) Stock Moves -1.42%: What You Should Know

GLP - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $26.33, moving -1.42% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.24%. Heading into today, shares of the company had...
Zacks.com

Commercial Metals (CMC) Q4 Earnings & Sales Top Mark, Rise Y/Y

CMC - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.45 for fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Aug 31, 2022), beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.23. The bottom line surged 94% from the prior-year fiscal quarter’s earnings per share of $1.26. Including one-time items, CMC achieved an EPS...
