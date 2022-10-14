Read full article on original website
inkfreenews.com
John Kwiatkowski
John Kwiatkowski, 84, Winamac, died at 12:10 a.m. Monday, Oct.10, 2022 ,at Life Care Center in Rochester. He was born on July 15, 1938. On April 6, 1963, he married Nancy Marie Neubieser. She passed away on March 2, 2008. He is survived by a son, Michael John (Angela) Kwiatkowski,...
inkfreenews.com
Allison Haimbaugh Jr.
Allison Haimbaugh Jr. 89, Rochester, died at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at his residence. He was born on April 3, 1933 in Rochester. He married Sharlene Kay Shull, on April 5, 1963. She preceded him in death on Oct. 20, 2020. Survivors include sons, Neal Haimbaugh, Culver, and...
inkfreenews.com
Eugene L. ‘Sonny’ Dutoi
Eugene L. “Sonny” Dutoi, 89, Bremen, died at 3:42 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 at South Bend Memorial Hospital. He was born May 3, 1933. On December 27, 1992, he married Kathryn Bandy; she survives. Additional survivors include children, Kathy Lynch, Angola, Leslie (Zacc) Hutchings, Plymouth; nine grandchildren;...
inkfreenews.com
Ed Lynch Jr.
Ed Lynch Jr. 68, Winamac, died at 4:45 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 at his home. He was born on Sept. 25, 1954,. He married Terri L. Hamman on Oct. 14, 1978. She survives. Additional survivors include two daughters: Shannon (Micah) Cook of Winamac, Heather (Joell) Grisel of Westfield; three sons: Kyle (Sue) Lynch Colorado Springs, Colo., Eddie Lynch III of Winamac, Sean Lynch of Carmel; and eight grandchildren.
inkfreenews.com
Vernell Flower
Vernell Flower, 79, of Plymouth, IN passed away on Friday, October 14, 2022 at her home in Plymouth, IN. Arrangements are pending at Frain Mortuary in Winamac, IN.
inkfreenews.com
New Pickleball Courts Open At Bixler Park
WARSAW — There’s a new spot in Warsaw for pickleball players to enjoy the sport. The Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce celebrated the opening of K21 Courts at Bixler Park, 503 N. Detroit St., with a ribbon-cutting on Friday, Oct. 14. People have been able to use the facility since Oct. 1.
inkfreenews.com
Community Support Needed — Efforts Planned To Help Deputy’s Family
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY — Imagine wondering what life will throw at you next. Your father was killed in the line of duty when you were around 4 years old. Now you’ve learned you may lose the love of your life and the mother of your 8-year-old daughter to stage 4B cervical cancer. On top of that your two-income family has quickly been brought to a single-income family without time to prepare.
inkfreenews.com
Edgewood Middle School Opens ‘Caring Closet,’ Seeks Support
WARSAW — Edgewood Middle School staff recently announced the opening of a caring closet that is a donation-based store located in the school to provide food, clothing, and self-care items for students and their families who may have unmet needs. “Our eighth-grade HOPE group has been instrumental in helping...
inkfreenews.com
Rev. Merle Holden
The Rev. Merle Ross Holden, 76, Nappanee, died Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at Goshen Hospital, Goshen. He was born Dec. 13, 1945. He married Judith Grace Swihart on April 3, 1971; she survives. Merle is also survived by one sister, Sharon (Charles) Vaughan, Angola; and one brother, Richard Holden, Lake...
inkfreenews.com
Jon Thomas Denney
Jon Thomas Denney, 65, Wabash, died at 6:30 a.m., Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at his home. He was born on April 4, 1957. He married Tracey Bever on Nov. 10, 1984. He is survived by his wife, Tracey Denney of Wabash; two children, Zac (Ashley) Denney and Zoe Denney, both of Fort Wayne; father, Donald Denney of Wabash; brother, Michael (Terri) Denney of Wabash; and his sister, Jane (John) DeJong of Granger.
inkfreenews.com
Robert ‘Bob’ Lewis Wulliman — PENDING
Robert “Bob” Lewis Wulliman, 86, Winona Lake, died Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, in his home in Winona Lake. Funeral arrangements are pending at McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels.
inkfreenews.com
Metal Quonset Building Burns In Milford
MILFORD — Milford Firefighters along with five other departments continued to extinguish a fire at a Quonset building at Syracuse and James streets Saturday night, Oct. 15. Firefighters were alerted of the fully engulfed fire at 9:18 p.m. It was officially brought under control at 11:18 p.m. A backhoe from a local contractor was being requested to assist in extinguishing the fire.
inkfreenews.com
Chamber Celebrates Ledgeview’s New Food Truck
WARSAW — Customers can now enjoy Ledgeview Brewing Co.’s food on the road thanks to its new food truck. The Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce had a ribbon-cutting for the truck on Thursday, Oct. 13. The truck has been in use since this year’s Fat & Skinny Tire Fest...
inkfreenews.com
Alejandro Chavez Jimenez
Alejandro Chavez Jimenez, 33, Akron, died at 6:05 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at Stillwater Hospice of Fort Wayne. Alejandro was born on July 17, 1989, in, Mexico. He is survived by three children Mia, Mateo, and Tadeo from Akron; mother of his children Vania Cisneros from Akron; his mother María Chavez Jiménez from Mexico; brother Manuel Jurado Chavez Mexico; and sister Cecilia Jurado Chavez and husband Rafael Rosas from Florida; nephews and nieces in Rochester and Mexico; maternal grandmother Ma Jesus Ramirez Jimenez from Mexico; uncle Jose Chavez and wife Amor Chavez from Akron; cousins from Akron and Mexico; and aunts in Mexico.
inkfreenews.com
Ciriello, Lewis Vie To Represent County Council District 3
WARSAW — Two candidates are vying to represent Kosciusko County Council District 3 in the upcoming election. Republican Anthony “Tony” Ciriello is going up against Libertarian candidate David Lewis. Ciriello currently serves as the elected coroner of Kosciusko County. In addition to his coroner duties, Ciriello is...
inkfreenews.com
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accident:. 11:08 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, South County Farm Road, south of East CR 300S, Warsaw. Drivers: Regino Urusa Olivera, 62, East Levi Lee Road, Warsaw; and Justin F. Vining, 42, South County Farm Road, Claypool. Vining applied the brakes on his vehicle for three deer that ran across the roadway, when Olivera’s vehicle struck the back of his vehicle. Vining and a passenger in his vehicle, Leah Vining, 37, South County Farm Road, Claypool, complained of pain to the neck and were transported to a hospital. Damage up to $25,000.
inkfreenews.com
Michael John Wais — UPDATED
Michael “Mike” John Wais, 76, died Oct. 10, 2022, at Parkview Warsaw Hospital, Warsaw. He was born June 7, 1946. He married Nancy; she survives. He is also survived by three daughters, Amy (Jim) Selle, Carolyn (Jim) Mathis and Brenda Wais (Jeff Mathefs); and two grandchildren. Titus Funeral...
inkfreenews.com
Donation To Cancer Care Fund
SYRACUSE — Recently Polywood, Syracuse made a donation to the Cancer Care Fund of Kosciusko County for $646. The County Cancer Care Fund of Kosciusko County was formed in 1999 to build a support system specifically for residents of Kosciusko County diagnosed with cancer and in financial need. Our volunteer founders had a simple mission – to reduce the challenges facing cancer patients and their families by financially assisting them during their fight.
inkfreenews.com
One Injured Southwest Of Milford
MILFORD — One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash at approximately 7:52 tonight, Sunday, Oct. 16. The crash occurred southwest of Milford at CR 900N and CR 300W. The driver of a Nissan Sentra was transported by Lutheran EMS to a local hospital. The extent of the driver’s injuries are unknown.
inkfreenews.com
Kosciusko REMC Hosting Electric Vehicle Test Drive
WARSAW — Kosciusko REMC will hold an Electric Vehicle Test Drive Experience event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. KREMC has invited its members to participate in the event at no cost. Members will be able to register on-site to test drive an EV around a designated route and learn more about EVs from employees and educational handouts.
