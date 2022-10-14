ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Wawa May Halt Philly Expansion Due To Crime, Official Says

By Mac Bullock
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago

A beloved Pennsylvania convenience store chain may scrap plans to expand in Philadelphia due to a perceived rise in shoplifting, according to a city official.

At a forum hosted by the Philadelphia Real Estate Alliance on Tuesday, Oct. 11, city Councilmember Mike Driscoll said he'd heard from Wawa management that the company is considering rolling back its future plans for Philly locations, multiple news outlets reported.

This morning my colleagues Councilmember Isaiah Thomas, Councilmember Mark Squilla & I had the pleasure of speaking on a...

Posted by Councilmember Mike Driscoll on Tuesday, October 11, 2022

Driscoll said he'd spoken with the company after a viral video emerged in September, showing a mob of teens descending on a Wawa in the Mayfair neighborhood. Philadelphia police said the youths stole from the store and damaged property inside and outside, the Daily Voice has reported.

The councilmember said Wawa is weary of investing in new Philadelphia locations because of security concerns.

For its part, the convenience store chain told the Philadelphia Inquirer that it does not publicly discuss future planning, but added that it will continue to "continue to invest in and support" the city "in many ways."

The company has maintained a presence in greater Philly since 1902, when it existed as a dairy farm in Delaware County, according to its website .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Community Rallies For Beloved Philly Restaurant Server

Guests at Booker's Restaurant and Bar in Philadelphia's Cedar Park neighborhood are on a first-name basis with Gerald Willis-Dean. The beloved restaurant server has been a part of the Booker's team for three years, and is known to regulars for his lively demeanor and infectious passion. But on Saturday, Oct....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

4 Charged With Buying Stolen Goods From Atlantic City Mall: Police

Four employees of Atlantic City businesses were charged with receiving stolen property from The Walk Tanger Outlets mall, authorities said. During the months of August and September of 2022, members of the Atlantic City Police Department’s Special Investigations Section conducted an operation targeting employees of commercial establishments in Atlantic City that engaged in the purchase of stolen merchandise.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Six-Car Crash With Multiple Victims Jams Route 22

A six-car crash with multiple injuries closed Route 22 eastbound early Monday, Oct. 17, authorities said. Multiple people were reportedly hurt in the crash between Routes 512 and 191 in Bethlehem around 5:15 a.m., according to PA State Police. The roadway had reopened as of 8 a.m. to follow Daily...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Daily Voice

Violent Threats Shut Down Coatesville Area High School

For the second time in as many weeks, Coatesville Area High School was the subject of violent threats on Thursday and Friday, Oct. 13 and 14, authorities have announced. In a release from the Chester County District Attorney's Office, officials said classes were suspended Friday after threats were made on the anonymous tip-sharing app Safe2Say.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Dirt Bike Rider Killed In Jersey Shore Crash With Jeep

Authorities are seeking witnesses of a collision that killed a 40-year-old dirt bike rider in Monmouth County Friday, Oct. 14. Clifford Walton was operating the Kawasaki dirt bike that collided with a Jeep Cherokee on Arlington Avenue and Gordon Street in Aberdeen around 6 p.m., Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Coroner IDs Victim Of Deadly Route 309 Crash In Lehigh County

Authorities have identified the victim who died in a three-vehicle crash on Route 309 in Lehigh County on Thursday, Oct. 13. Philip J. Helman, 58, was behind the wheel of a car that was involved in the crash with an ambulance and another vehicle around 12:30 p.m. between Gun Club Road and Mountain Road in Lynn Township, according to Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Fiery Crash Closes I-78 In Berks County

A major crash caused a fire and shut down both lanes of I-78 near Exit 35 in Berks County, according to authorities. Emergency personnel was dispatched to a multi-vehicle crash near Exit 35 in Greenwich Township just before 8 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 14, according to the state Department of Transportation.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Disease-Causing Bacteria Found In Central Jersey Drinking Water

Bacteria that causes a certain type of pneumonia was found in a majority of water samples from about 30 Central Jersey homes, authorities announced. Legionella bacteria — which causes Legionnaires' disease — was found in water samples collected from more than half of 30 homes within several municipalities served by Trenton Water Works (TWW), the New Jersey Department of Health (NJDOH) said Saturday, Oct. 15.
TRENTON, NJ
Daily Voice

US Customs Tip Leads To Major Drug, Weapons Bust In Brick

A tip from a U.S. Customs agent led to a major bust in Ocean County. At approximately 12:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11, detectives from the Brick Street Crimes Unit, along with detectives from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office, agents from the U.S. Postal Service, and agents from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security made a warranted search at the Mantoloking Road home of Lucian Demarco, 37, Brick police said.
BRICK, NJ
Daily Voice

Murder, Attempted Murder Charges For 23-Year-Old Trenton Man In Double Shooting: Prosecutor

A 23-year-old Trenton man has been charged with murder and attempted murder in a May double shooting, authorities announced on Friday, Oct. 14. Kahiree Peterson, 23, was charged with murder, attempted murder, and several weapons offenses in the May shooting that took the life of Ali Abdullah and seriously hurt another man, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said.
TRENTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
382K+
Followers
56K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy