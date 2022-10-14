ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India

India called on to take holistic approach to the environment at G20

By Daniel J. Graeber
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- The Indian government should focus on getting capital flows to support climate initiatives in developing countries during its presidency at the G20 , energy and financial analysts said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NRxth_0iZ1eGUc00
(L-R) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, US President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi smile during a photo session at the launch of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) in Tokyo, Japan. India assumes the rotating presidency of the G20 in December. File photo from Japan Pool/EPA-EFE.

India is preparing to take over for Indonesia as the president of the Group of 20, a forum of the European Union and 19 countries. Speaking Thursday, Kristalina Georgieva, the head of the International Monetary Fund, said India will take control from a position of strength.

"India deserves to be called a bright spot on this otherwise darker horizon because it has been a fast-growing economy, even during these difficult times," she was quoted by The New India Express as saying.

Vibhuti Garg and Purva Jain from the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysts commented Thursday in The Economic Times in Delhi that India should emphasize finance and capital flows for so-called environmental, social and governance (ESG) platforms.

ESGs, while nothing new, have become somewhat synonymous with the move to add more renewables to the global energy sector.

More financing is necessary to achieve those aims, the analysts note. Developed economies such as Japan, the United States and Germany have expanded their climate finance commitments.

"But there is a long way to go, and developed economies could set the right example," they wrote. "Emerging economies, except for China, will need about $2 trillion by 2030 to meet their climate commitments."

India has already announced ambitious climate goals of its own. The nation, among the fastest-growing economies, set a target of using renewable energy for 40% of its installed electricity capacity by 2030.

It also aims to install 450 gigawatts of renewable energy across its entire economy. The government said it's already achieved 100 GW of that, making it one of the more climate-ambitious members of the G20, The Hindustan Times reported .

India assumes the one-year, rotating presidency of the G20 on Dec. 1.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 0

Related
aircargoweek.com

Standing strong in a challenging environment

Etihad Cargo, the fast-growing cargo division of Etihad Airways, is on a mission to cement itself as the industry’s leading air cargo partner. As the world returns to a more normal environment, Etihad Cargo is determined to emerge from the pandemic stronger than ever, with a customer-focused approach and sustainability firmly woven into every element of the business.
INDUSTRY
CNBC

The U.S. defense industry faces surging demand and a supply chain crunch

The war in Ukraine and rising tensions over Taiwan have caused demand for high-tech, American-made weapons to surge. And with the ongoing supply chain crunch and inflation continuing to rise, military industry watchers question whether the U.S. defense sector can keep up. "We can't rely on China to build components...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

In France, fuel crisis frays nerves and workers' resilience

VERSAILLES, France (AP) — Even close to midnight on a school night, the tipoff was too important to ignore: A nearby gas station had just been resupplied. So Aicha Far scooped up her 6-year-old and set off into the night. The home carer needed to refuel her car so she could continue looking after the vulnerable people on the outskirts of Paris who rely on her to keep them fed, clean and safe. The prospect of a full tank was worth dragging the kid out of bed for. “I wrapped him in a blanket and put him in the back,” Far recalled on Saturday, as she gently coaxed an older woman she looks after to drink her breakfast hot chocolate. Chronic fuel shortages in France sparked by strikes and panic buying are fraying nerves and testing both the resilience and ingenuity of millions of French workers who depend on their vehicles to do their jobs.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Autoblog

VW investing $2.3 billion in Chinese autonomous driving venture

Volkswagen will invest €2.4 billion euros ($2.3 billion) to set up an autonomous driving joint venture with China’s Horizon Robotics Inc. to strengthen the automaker’s tech presence in its biggest market. Most Read from Bloomberg. The new unit will develop automated and assisted driving systems for China,...
BUSINESS
Grist

Study: Climate anxiety is spreading all over the planet

If you’re feeling anxious about climate change, the common wisdom goes, there’s an antidote: Take action. Maybe you can alleviate your worries by doing something positive, like going to a protest, becoming an advocate for mass transit, or trying to get an environmental champion elected. New research reveals...
ENVIRONMENT
US News and World Report

IMF Countries Strengthen Calls to End Ukraine War, Russia Blocks Communique

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -International Monetary Fund member countries on Friday issued a near-unanimous call for Russia to end its war in Ukraine, the IMF's steering committee chair said, calling the conflict the single biggest factor fueling inflation and slowing the global economy. But Nadia Calvino, Spain's economy minister, told a news...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Thousands Take to the Streets of Paris to Protest Soaring Prices

PARIS (Reuters) - Thousands of people took to the streets of Paris on Sunday to protest against soaring prices as weeks of strikes for higher wages at oil refineries spurred demands for a general strike. The leader of hard-left party La France Insoumise (France Unbowed), Jean-Luc Melenchon, marched alongside this...
PROTESTS
CNBC

Russian airstrikes on Ukraine continue as peace talks near

Russia bombarded the Kyiv and Mykolaiv regions of Ukraine Thursday night. The strikes came after power was finally restored to most parts of the country following a retaliatory strike by Russia earlier this week. President Zelenskyy is calling for more international defense help, while President Putin is gearing up to meet with Turkey's president for peace talks.
MILITARY
bitpinas.com

Digital Pilipinas Festival Headlines PH Fintech Fest 2022

Kicking off on the same date as the upcoming Philippine Fintech Festival, which is also organized by Digital Pilipina, Digital Pilipinas Festival (DPF) is set to happen on October 17 to 21, 2022 as it gears towards an anti-fragile system in the country. The event will jump-start a month-long celebration of digital adoption in the ASEAN region.
CELEBRATIONS
techaiapp.com

Tata Power’s IT infrastructure hit by cyber attack

India’s largest integrated power company, Tata Power Company Limited, has confirmed it was hit by a cyberattack. The Mumbai-based electric utility company, part of the Tata Group conglomerate, said that the attack has impacted some of its IT systems. The company has taken steps to retrieve and restore the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
463K+
Followers
66K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy