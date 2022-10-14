Women who are married to line workers have spawned a new TikTok genre responding to 'bucket bunnies' they think are pursuing their husbands

TikTok videos of the linewives and "bucket bunnies" drama. TikTok/@emilyhosein1/@linewifejessica

Thousands of linemen have traveled to Florida to repair power lines in the wake of Hurricane Ian.

Floridians posted screenshots of dating apps showing an influx of linemen workers.

Now, many of their wives are going viral responding to the "bucket bunnies" pursuing them.

After Hurricane Ian downed many of Florida's electrical lines, line workers reported to Florida to help — and a new TikTok subgenre emerged.

Thousands of line workers traveled to Florida after Hurricane Ian touched down in Cayo Costa, Florida, on September 28, to repair downed power lines.

Local women began posting TikToks romanticizing the workers, known as "linemen," and showing screenshots of the influx of linemen on Bumble and Tinder .

The videos kicked off a new subgenre of TikTok as linewives — the women married to the workers — butted heads with so-called "bucket bunnies," or the people pursuing the linemen.

The hashtags # linemen , # linewife , and # bucketbunny currently have 386.8 million, 131.9 million, and 14.6 million views respectively.

One viral video showcasing linemen on Tinder racked up more than 9.5 million views and stirred up a slew of responses from the linewives community.

A September 29 TikTok by 20-year-old Floridian, @emilyhosein1 flits through screenshots of Tinder profiles of linemen under text that reads, "Everyone saying pray for Florida but this is our Tinder right now."

The video has since been viewed more than 9.5 million times and has inspired anger , intrigue, and plenty of stitched jokes from wives who wish to disillusion "bucket bunnies" — women who are openly pursuing these lineworkers — from the "linemen wife life" with their day-to-day realities.

Jumping into the conversation, linewives pointed out that the men in screenshots appeared to be in their early 20s.

In an October 1 TikTok viewed almost 90,000 times, Carol Ann (@heartonthewire) asked, "Has anyone noticed the age of these men? They're 19, 20, 21 tops? There are no wives looking for them. Their momma is still doing their laundry, wondering if they have enough food to eat, she's wondering if they're going to check in today."

"Their moms are probably sending them care packages," another user commented.

Commenters have been quick to note that the men shown in dating app screenshots look too young to likely be married, though Cassie House (@cassiehouse), another linewife, noted that youth doesn't mean they don't have partners — and there have been TikToks supposedly from women who spotted their husbands through these TikToks of dating app screenshots.

House told any linewives who caught their husbands cheating to wait until the storm checks come: "Pretend you don't know for the next couple of months. You cash those bad boys out. And then you go and live your best life on his dime."

@katlin_marie Attn Linewives: I’m here for you ❤️ “I know i look like trash… stress will do that to ya 😅. Y’all don’t know the lifestyle that comes with blue collar guys and 90% of you wouldn’t last with one. I’m tired of seeing y’all joke about something that should not be joked about. Grow up. @lowkeysarrahhh @emplass22 @linetramp2017 #hurricaneian #linewife #bluecollar #lineman ♬ original sound - Katlin Staley

Some linewives asked 'bucket bunnies' to stay away from their partners and critiqued the 'petty' attention.

Kaitlin Staley told "bucket bunnies" in a September 30 TikTok viewed over 40,000 times that their "petty" attention to the men repairing power lines was not "cute," explaining in a comment that she's not worried "about him messing with any woman. I just want him home safe."

"You might have a snack," Kaitlin Staley (@kaitlin_marie) continued in the September 30 TikTok . "But honey, he's got a whole meal at home waitin', and he knows."

"If you're thirsty or desperate, just say that," she continued.

Others encouraged Floridians to keep posting screenshots of linemen on dating apps so they could look for people they knew.

"Just making sure ma dad ain't on here," 18-year-old TikToker @uhjamez wrote over a September 30 stitch with 40,000 views of the slideshow of Tinder profiles.

"Lol.. my dad too, he provides well for his three kids with bucket money," commented another user. "Dirty hands clean moneyyyy," responded the creator.

Some wives of other traveling workers responded in solidarity.

TikToker @ohhmtee, who identifies as a pipeline wife, gave a three-fingered salute, a la "The Hunger Games," in solidarity with lineworkers' wives.

"We dealt with Row Hoes before Tik Tok," she wrote in the TikTok with 548,000 views , seeming to allude to women who pursue pipeline workers. "I stand with all the linemen wives as they prepare to take on Florida's bucket bunnies. Blue collar is not a trend, it's a lifestyle."

Other linewives joked about the realities of being with a lineman and #linewifeproblems, particularly their absence.

"I just want to tell you guys some of the things that come along with being a lineman wife, because it is not for the faint of heart," one TikToker whose bio states her name is Brit Hunter, told "bucket bunnies" in an October 1 video viewed 23,000 times .

"You want to buy a cute little 1950s farmhouse and fix it up?" she continued, "Too bad. Pay somebody to do it or do it yourself because your husband is not going to be home to do it. And when he is home, he's tired, and he's hungry."

She also told viewers to wash their clothes separately because of the "smell" and "residue." In conclusion, she told the bucket bunnies: "you don't want it."

"I love Brian so much but it ain't because he's a lineman that's for sure!" she captioned the video.

"That's what I told mine," one commenter wrote. "I won't fight for you, I'll take my support, alimony, and half that retirement and she can have you."

TikToker Stephanie Hamelink gave bucket bunnies a description of her husband, advice on how to wash his clothes (he prefers an extra rinse), and asked for a heads up when they decide to return him in a TikTok viewed almost 765,000 times .

"Heavy duty with an extra rinse cycle**" commented one user. "Girl how did you know?! Did you find Josh already?" the creator replied.

"Let me know when you want to return him to sender," she told "bucket bunnies" in the September 28 video , "so I can clean my house and hide the Amazon packages."

Jessica Adkins (@linewifejessica) told "bucket bunnies" in a September 29 TikTok viewed 819,000 times that the #linelife wasn't a trend — panning to a nearly empty driveway to show "what you have to look forward to" because "that man is working 16/7 and 10,000 miles away!"

"Behind every lineman wife is..." Lindsey B (@its_lindseybee) wrote on her September 22 TikTok, viewed more than 300,000 times, "A pair of empty boots because he's always working."

"How I sleep knowing I don't have to deal w/ his storm shenanigans anymore," wrote @absolutelynotbella, who implies she's a former partner of a lineman, on a TikTok of herself pretending to sleep alongside the slideshow of Tinder screenshots with almost 75,000 views .

Others talked about the 'wrath' of lineworkers' wives being scarier to linemen than a natural disaster.

TikToker @alabama.sisi told viewers linemen were more scared of "the wrath" of their wives than Hurricane Ian in a TikTok viewed over 531,000 times .

"I promise the men fear the wrath of their old lady a lot more than anything Hurricane Ian is dishing out right now," she said. "I know that's a natural disaster but, baby, this will be hell brought to you in a motherfucking handbasket if mine, and I'm sure all the others, are ever caught on them TikToks."

And poked fun at the expectations of linewives on the app.

She also satirized what people think linewives sound like on TikTok, responding to a comment asking why wives are "coming after the women" when their husbands are the ones on Tinder.

Joking that she won't be able to "sleep all day" and do nothing besides shopping at Target and Starbucks in a September 30 TikTok viewed more than 111,000 times . "I am just so scared that by one Tinder swipe my whole life can be taken away from me," she said.

"We have no existence and personality besides our men being linemen," she joked in the September 20 video, "So we just simply won't be able to suffice if one of these great women take our men and steal them from us off of tinder. Y'all need to have some sympathy for us."

"As a linewife I'm hollering," another TikToker commented.