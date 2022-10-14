There are reportedly a lot of times that are in the market for Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey. However, the price may have them thinking twice. During Sunday’s pregame coverage on FOX, Peter Schrager reported that the Panthers are not quite in fire sale mode after firing head coach Matt Rhule. Schrager said that the Panthers are fielding trade calls for players, but aren’t going to just give away players on the cheap, reporting that Carolina is looking for multiple first-round picks in a deal involving McCaffrey.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 22 HOURS AGO