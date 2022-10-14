Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
You're Invited to a Spooky Twilight Tour of Pembroke's Oldest Cemetery!Dianna CarneyPembroke, MA
This Class Could Save Your Pet's Life!Camilo DíazBrockton, MA
Mitchell Sets Cowboy 8k Record at DBU MeetHardin-Simmons UniversityDallas, TX
Local Marshfield Brewery Announces Scary Good NEW Beer Will Drop at Spooky Movie Night!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Students Get Holiday As Massachusetts Teachers StrikeCadrene HeslopMalden, MA
Ex-Celtics All-Star Likely To Be Cut Before NBA Season Opener
A former Boston Celtics guard is set to hit the market before the season tips off next Tuesday. Kemba Walker likely will not play a minute for the Pistons, as Detroit is expected to waive the four-time All-Star to bring its roster to 15 guaranteed spots, as reported Friday by The Athletic’s Shams Charania.
Bulls sign K. Antetokounmpo to two-way contract
All Kostas Antetokounmpo wanted was a chance. When he received one, he made the most of it. The Chicago Bulls announced on Friday that Antetokounmpo, the younger brother of two-time NBA most valuable player Giannis, has signed a two-way contract to stick with his fourth NBA team. Antetokounmpo, 24, will...
Boston's Grant Williams explains what happened to get Jayson Tatum ejected against the Toronto Raptors
Boston Celtics reserve forward Grant Williams was interviewed by the media following the team’s preseason 137-134 overtime loss to the Toronto Raptors in Montreal’s Bell Centre this past Friday night. With the loss, the Celtics’ preseason slate of four exhibition tilts comes to a close as the team turns its attention to Tuesday night’s home opener for the 2022-23 NBA season against the Philadelphia 76ers.
The perfect Jae Crowder trade offer Bucks must make to Suns
After having stated his displeasure with his current role on the Phoenix Suns, veteran forward Jae Crowder now finds himself on the trade block. With his recent absence from the Suns’ training camp, this now makes his exit from The Valley of the Sun more likely. As a well-accomplished 3-and-D role player, there’s no doubt that Crowder has his fair share of suitors.
Celtics Add Two Veteran Role Players Following Final Roster Cuts
Following Friday’s preseason finale, the Boston Celtics made a pair of roster additions before final cuts, keeping veterans Noah Vonleh and Justin Jackson on board. Vonleh and Jackson, who both saw action during the overtime thriller against the Toronto Raptors to close out Boston’s preseason action, will both serve in Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens’ offseason depth blueprint. During an eventful offseason, the Celtics endured some major injuries to key players, making the final roster decisions come as no surprise.
Fans join forces for anti-Yankees chants at Patriots-Browns game
For a moment during Sunday’s game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns, fans united against a common enemy. While fans were certainly on opposite sides of Sunday’s game at First Energy Stadium, all the fans gathered Sunday could agree on one thing: They don’t like the New York Yankees.
NBC Sports
Delly, Okpala, Moneke make Kings' opening night roster
The Kings' opening night roster for the 2022-23 NBA season is set. On Saturday, the Kings announced who would be on the squad for their season opener against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday at Golden 1 Center. Forwards KZ Okpala, Chima Moneke and guard Matthew Dellavedova made the cut...
NBA
New Orleans Pelicans waive Cheatham, Martin, Plowden, and Smart
The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has waived Zylan Cheatham, Kelan Martin, Daeqwon Plowden, and Javonte Smart. Cheatham, 6-5, 220, averaged 1.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.0 assist in four preseason games with New Orleans. Cheatham has appeared in five NBA games with New Orleans and Utah, holding averages of 2.4 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 0.6 assists.
Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce Disagree On Stephen Curry’s All-Time Ranking
Stephen Curry appeared to solidify his legacy after guiding the Warriors to their seventh NBA title in franchise history, but the debate continues to linger. Golden State took down the Boston Celtics in six games in the 2022 NBA Finals. The title victory put Curry at four championships. And the Warriors have won four NBA titles in seven years, putting the Dubs up for debate as one of the greatest dynasties in league history.
Yardbarker
Milwaukee Bucks Announce Key Player Will Miss 3 Weeks
The Milwaukee Bucks finished up the preseason on Wednesday evening with a 107-97 loss to the Brooklyn Nets. They went 0-5 in the preseason with losses to the Memphis Grizzlies, Atlanta Hawks (twice), Chicago Bulls and Nets. The regular season will begin on Oct. 18, and the Bucks will play...
Pacers waive 3 to bring roster to 15 players
The Indiana Pacers waived guards Tevin Brown and Eli Brooks, and forward Jermaine Samuels on Saturday, after signing them Friday. Friday, the team waived forward Deividas Sirvydis and guard Langston Galloway. It leaves the Pacers with 15 players and two two-way players -- Kendall Brown and Trevelin Queen. NBA teams are limited to 15 players and two two-way players during the season. The Pacers open on Wednesday vs. Washington at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. ...
Christian McCaffrey trade rumors: Panthers want multiple 1st-round picks (report)
There are reportedly a lot of times that are in the market for Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey. However, the price may have them thinking twice. During Sunday’s pregame coverage on FOX, Peter Schrager reported that the Panthers are not quite in fire sale mode after firing head coach Matt Rhule. Schrager said that the Panthers are fielding trade calls for players, but aren’t going to just give away players on the cheap, reporting that Carolina is looking for multiple first-round picks in a deal involving McCaffrey.
NFL Week 6 best bets, ATS picks
Ravens (-6) at Giants; over/under 45 points. Baltimore escaped its Week 5 Sunday night matchup against Cincinnati with a 19-17 victory on the strength of Justin Tucker’s right leg. The Ravens have alternated wins and losses through the first five weeks of the season, leaving them alone atop the AFC North with a 3-2 record.
Yankees vs. Guardians, Game 4 ALDS: How to watch MLB playoffs for free
The Cleveland Guardians will host the New York Yankees in Game 4 of the ALDS on TBS at 7:07 p.m. Saturday. The Guardians scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth inning in Game 3 on Saturday to walk off with a 6-5 victory. Oscar Gonzalez’s two-out, two-run single won it for Cleveland. He was down to his final strike.
Bruins’ F A.J. Greer is going to be popular in Boston | Matt Vautour
BOSTON — After he scored the Bruins’ fifth goal in Saturday’s home-opening win at TD Garden, A.J. Greer’s momentum carried the forward behind the net. He faced the crowd and shared in the celebration. Greer grabbed the spoked B crest on his black sweater and pulled...
Patriots’ Kendrick Bourne has turf toe injury; ‘doesn’t seem that serious’ (report)
The early signs are positive for New England Patriots receiver Kendrick Bourne after he left Sunday’s game with an injury. Bourne played just four snaps against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday before leaving the game with what the team announced as a toe injury. According to NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry, the injury is a lingering turf toe issue.
Where Patriots sit in AFC East, wild card playoff picture after Week 6
There’s obviously a lot of football - 11 games to be exact - before any of this really matters, but with back-to-back wins the Patriots aren’t yet back in playoff position, but they’re fully back in the postseason picture. At 3-3, they’re currently the No. 10 seed...
A.J. Greer scores twice, leads Bruins past Coyotes 6-3
BOSTON — Entering the season the Bruins wanted to get more offense from new places, especially while key players were still on the shelf. In their home opener Saturday, they got three goals from newcomers — two from A.J. Greer, one from Pavel Zacha — and two from unlikely returners — Nick Foligno and Derek Forbort — as they dispatched the Coyotes, 6-3, Saturday at TD Garden.
Which Red Sox free agents besides Xander Bogaerts might receive $19.65M qualifying offer?
The qualifying offer for 2023 will be $19.65 million, New York Post’s Joel Sherman reported Friday evening. It represents a $1.25 million increase from the $18.4 million qualifying offer in 2022. MLB teams will be able to offer their own eligible free agents the one-year qualifying offer. A player...
Brandon Carlo injury: Bruins defenseman knocked out of home opener
BOSTON — The Bruins’ blue line, which was already without Matt Grzelcyk and Charlie McAvoy, lost Brandon Carlo for the second and third periods of Saturday’s home opener. Carlo was on the receiving end of a legal hit from Liam O’Brien in the first period. The Bruins...
