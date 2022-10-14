Read full article on original website
Orscheln store in Lincoln to become Bomgaars
SIOUX CITY, IA. (KSNB) - Officials with Bomgaars says the Sioux City, Iowa-based company will become the second largest farm and ranch retailer in the nation based on total store count. This distinction comes after the company acquired 73 stores from Orscheln Farm and Home as part of a larger industry deal.
Jim McKee: Life on Lincoln's east edge
Very few readers today will relate to the above photo taken about 1967, but when Jim Nissen showed it to me, I recognized it instantly as taken from 68th and O streets looking west from what is today the north drive-in lanes of Union Bank. Today, the only thing still...
Affordable housing in Omaha’s midtown area to be no more than $450-$750 dollars
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As prices for everything skyrocket, it’s hard for people to keep up. But new housing developments in the midtown area are expected to bring some relief, especially for low-income individuals like Melissa Smith. Smith knows all too well what it’s like to face housing insecurity....
4 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska or wish to travel there in the near future and you also happen to love steaks, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Fremont seniors talk Social Security cost-of-living raise
Some good news for seniors on a fixed income: The Social Security Administration announced millions of beneficiaries will get a cost-of-living adjustment, the highest since the 1980's.
Nebraska 'Poor People's Campaign' holds rally at state capitol
LINCOLN, Neb. — A group of citizens marched around the state capitol building in Lincoln Saturday morning to stand up for the well-being and dignity of the poor. The Nebraska Poor People's Campaign says the time is now to fight for things like living wages and voting rights. Their...
Norfolk residents help find robbery suspect
Residents were able to assist officers in locating a subject who was allegedly involved in a robbery.
Creighton University Experts recommend Double-Dose of Vaccinations
(Omaha) Creighton University experts recommend a double dose of vaccinations ahead of the 2022-2023 flu season. That includes a flu vaccination and a COVID-19 shot. According to Creighton University, flu activity is currently surging in the Southern Hemisphere, which could indicate what is to come in the U.S. So far, the United States has avoided both flu and COVID-19 cases.
Wildfire north of Columbus closes portion of Highway 81
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Firefighters are battling a wildfire near Humphrey as drought conditions continue to swell. Platte County Emergency Manager Tim Hofbauer says the fire started north of Highway 81 and moved several miles southeast. The fire came close to several homes but ultimately destroyed only one or...
House Fire in Rural Pottawattamie County
(Shelby, Iowa) A fire destroyed a house in rural Pottawattamie County on Saturday afternoon. Avoca Fire Chief Drew Becker tells KSOM/KS95 News the call went out at 1:24 p.m. of a house fire at 410th Street, three-quarters of a mile south of Tamarack Road. “While en route to the scene, we could see heavy black smoke, and upon arrival, the house was fully involved in smoke and fire,” said Becker. “The house was deemed a total loss before we setup.”
Sheriff Terry Wagner gets endorsement from former Lincoln Police chief
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner, who is running for reelection, announced several endorsements early Thursday morning. Among his new backers are former Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister, the Lincoln Police Union, the Lancaster County Deputy Sheriff’s Association and the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 29.
Council Bluffs man wins $50,000 lottery prize
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A Council Bluffs man took home a substantial prize after playing the Iowa lottery. The Iowa Lottery says Steve Bartlett of Council Bluffs matched four out of five white balls and the Powerball in the Oct. 5 lottery drawing. Bartlett was only one number away...
4 Great Burger Places in Nebraska
What is your favourite comfort? If the answer is a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side, this article is for your, especially if you live in Nebraska. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Nebraska that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients.
Sarpy County announces its first case of Monkey Pox
(Sarpy County, NE) -- The first case of the monkeypox virus is confirmed in the Sarpy/Cass Health Department jurisdiction. The Health Department says the case was diagnosed in a man, 35-44 years old, who is a Sarpy County resident. The department says the man is isolating at home and a contact investigation is underway to inform people who may have been exposed.
Omaha Fire Department quickly extinguishes kitchen fire
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Crews took down a kitchen fire quickly Friday night. According to the Omaha Fire Department, at 8:46 p.m. Friday crews went to an apartment near 38th and Farnam Street for a kitchen fire. When firefighters arrived they saw a fire on the stove and quickly extinguished...
Omaha stay-at-home dad finds ways to lower utility bills as temps get colder
As the weather gets cooler, you'll probably crank up the heat soon. But electricity, natural gas and oil could see price spikes. Here's how to save energy and lower utility costs.
Liquor license in limbo for Throwback Arcade Lounge at 14th and Howard
The city says there have been reports of fights, over-serving and public urination at the 'Throwback Arcade Lounge.'
Two Omaha area figure skaters heading to national level
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In November two local athletes are taking their talents to a national stage. A figure skater duo, 13-year-old Camille Kane and 16-year-old Thomas McClure have been a pairs team for three years. “They both skate 5-6 days a week, they are both very strong skaters to...
Court documents outline Nebraska woman’s failed murder for hire plan
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - New court documents outline how undercover agents unearthed a plot they said was put together by a Nebraska woman to hire someone to kill five people, including children. A probable cause affidavit for 39-year-old Valerie Miller of Elwood describes how she allegedly made plans to meet...
NORFOLK ROBBERY SUSPECT IN CUSTODY
A NORFOLK, NEBRASKA MAN IS IN CUSTODY CHARGED IN A STRONG ARM ROBBERY OF A BUSINESS IN THAT CITY. POLICE SAY THE INCIDENT HAPPENED AROUND 10:15 A.M. WEDNESDAY AT A BUSINESS IN THE 100 BLOCK OF NORFOLK AVENUE WHEN THE SUSPECT ENTERED THE BUSINESS, TOOK MONEY OUT OF THE CASH REGISTER AND ATTEMPTED TO LEAVE.
