MassLive.com

Marshfield police seen handcuffing people at Sysco Boston strike in Plympton

While continuing their strike, Sysco Boston workers were met with a massive police presence Monday morning. Police were seen by WCVB reporters and photographers loading several handcuffed people into the backs of vans, while screenshots of a person or multiple people being tackled by police were tweeted out by the same network. Shouts of “Hold that line!” were heard as Marshfield police apprehended a man at the strike, one photographer tweeted.
MARSHFIELD, MA
ABC6.com

6 people shot during party at a warehouse in Massachusetts

WORCESTER, Mass. (WLNE) — Worcester police said six people were shot during a party at a warehouse over the weekend. The shooting happened at about 3 a.m. Saturday on Webster Street. Police said they were called to the warehouse for a report of a person shot. However, when they...
WORCESTER, MA
whdh.com

Fight in front of Bova’s Bakery sends 1 to hospital

BOSTON (WHDH) - A large fight broke out outside of Bova’s Bakery in the North End, according to Boston Police. They said one person was transported to a hospital for injuries. No arrests have been made. This is a developing story. Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for updates.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Boston mayor ‘devastated’ over triple shooting in Dorchester

Gun violence erupted again in Dorchester on Sunday night with a triple shooting on Geneva Avenue, Boston police said as reported by NBC Boston. According to the outlet, two men and a woman were shot around 8:50 p.m. The woman was pronounced dead on the scene, and the two men in their mid-20s were transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds. As of Sunday night, one man was in critical condition while the other was stable, NBC reported.
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

BPD Missing Person Alert: 70-Year-Old Margherita Viola of Roslindale

BPD Missing Person Alert: The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s help in efforts to locate 70-year-old Margherita Viola of Roslindale. Margherita was reported missing to the BPD last night (October 15, 2022) but has not been seen since Monday October 10, 2022. Although the photograph above is recent, there is no clothing description to share at this time. Margherita does not drive or own a cellphone. The reporting party stated that the victim suffers from schizophrenia and is known to frequent the area of Stop & Shop on American Legion Highway.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

1 dead, 2 hospitalized in Dorchester shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Three people were shot on Geneva Avenue in Dorchester late Sunday night, Boston Police said. Around 9 p.m. emergency officials arrived on the scene of a shooting near Everton street, where they said one woman was shot and killed, and two men were injured. The two men...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Niece stabilized Mass. hiker on Mt. Garfield as they awaited rescue

A Massachusetts hiker was seriously injured while hiking up Mount Garfield in New Hampshire last week. The hiker tripped and fell into a tree near the mountain’s peak, according to New Hampshire Fish & Game Department officials. Raymond Pike, 77, of Salisbury, was identified as the hiker that was...
FRANCONIA, NH
CBS Boston

4 men stabbed in Boston's Theater District

BOSTON – Four men were stabbed early Sunday morning during an incident in Boston's Theater District.It happened around 2:10 a.m. in the area of Tremont and Stuart Streets.When Boston police officers arrived they found two victims. One of the men had life-threatening injuries and the other had less serious injuries.The man who had life-threatening injuries has since been upgraded to stable condition and is expected to survive.In addition to the two victims treated on scene, two other men checked themselves into area hospitals on their own.Daryl Diamond, 39, of Dorchester was arrested at the scene of the stabbings. He is expected to be arraigned Monday in Boston Municipal court on four counts of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon.No further information is currently available.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

6 shot during after-hours party at warehouse in Worcester, police say

WORCESTER, Mass. — Worcester police say six people were shot overnight during a party at a warehouse in the Massachusetts city. Police said officers were dispatched shortly before 3:10 a.m. Saturday to a warehouse at 88 Webster St., where they found a male shooting victim suffering from serious injuries. Officers rendered medical aid to the man before an ambulance took him to an area hospital.
WORCESTER, MA
iheart.com

Men's March Pro-Life Protest At Mass. State House Meets Counter Protest

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — Hundreds of men marched from Planned Parenthood in Allston to the State House at Boston Common to denounce abortion on Saturday afternoon. Participants in the National Men's March to Abolish Abortion and Rally for Personhood gathered at 11:30 A.M to begin their march. At 2 P.M they began protesting at the Massachusetts State House where they were met with a counter-pro-choice protest.
BOSTON, MA
capecod.com

Provincetown officials team up to save person in crisis

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown officials worked quickly to help save a person in crisis Saturday evening. It started with a call of the person having jumped into the water near the Coast Guard Station. A friend of the victim also entered the water to try to help her but also ran into distress. A team effort by Provincetown Police, Provincetown Fire & Rescue, Provincetown Harbormaster and the U.S. Coast Guard resulted in the victim being successfully rescued and put into am ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital to get the help needed. The friend was evaluated for possible hypothermia.
PROVINCETOWN, MA
westernmassnews.com

6 people shot near Worcester warehouse

WORCESTER, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Around 3 A.M. Saturday, Worcester police reported that 6 people were shot inside and near a warehouse. Officers were dispatched to a warehouse on Webster Street. On arrival, they found a man suffering from serious injuries and several additional shooting victims in the area. No arrests...
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

