Marshfield police seen handcuffing people at Sysco Boston strike in Plympton
While continuing their strike, Sysco Boston workers were met with a massive police presence Monday morning. Police were seen by WCVB reporters and photographers loading several handcuffed people into the backs of vans, while screenshots of a person or multiple people being tackled by police were tweeted out by the same network. Shouts of “Hold that line!” were heard as Marshfield police apprehended a man at the strike, one photographer tweeted.
ABC6.com
6 people shot during party at a warehouse in Massachusetts
WORCESTER, Mass. (WLNE) — Worcester police said six people were shot during a party at a warehouse over the weekend. The shooting happened at about 3 a.m. Saturday on Webster Street. Police said they were called to the warehouse for a report of a person shot. However, when they...
whdh.com
Fight in front of Bova’s Bakery sends 1 to hospital
BOSTON (WHDH) - A large fight broke out outside of Bova’s Bakery in the North End, according to Boston Police. They said one person was transported to a hospital for injuries. No arrests have been made. This is a developing story. Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for updates.
Police warn residents after Swampscott dogwalker surrounded by at least 9 coyotes
SWAMPSCOTT, Mass. — The Swampscott Police Department issued a warning to all residents after a man and his dog were surrounded by at least nine coyotes while on a walk Saturday night, officials said. Swampscott police were called around 9:30 p.m. to Rockledge Road where the caller reported a...
Boston mayor ‘devastated’ over triple shooting in Dorchester
Gun violence erupted again in Dorchester on Sunday night with a triple shooting on Geneva Avenue, Boston police said as reported by NBC Boston. According to the outlet, two men and a woman were shot around 8:50 p.m. The woman was pronounced dead on the scene, and the two men in their mid-20s were transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds. As of Sunday night, one man was in critical condition while the other was stable, NBC reported.
Burlington Police looking for owners of dog found near elementary school
BURLINGTON, Mass. — Burlington Police are looking for the owners of a small dog that was found wandering unattended in the area of Fox Hill Elementary school. “If you have any information that’ll help this pup get back to their family, call the Burlington Police Department at 781-272-1212,” police said in a tweet.
fallriverreporter.com
Westport and Chicopee pastor becomes first female Chaplain at Massachusetts State Police
Massachusetts State Police Colonel Christopher Mason on Wednesday, Oct. 12, welcomed Reverend Dr. Kate Galop as a new member of the Department’s Chaplain Corps. Reverend Galop, the MSP’s first female Chaplain, serves as the Pastor of Faith United Methodist Church in Chicopee. Colonel Mason said Reverend Galop’s appointment...
Community Alert: Police warning Boston parents of kidnapping scam
BOSTON — Boston Police issued a community alert Saturday warning parents of a kidnapping scam. This alert comes after at least three parents of students who are enrolled in Boston public schools received phone calls from someone who tried to trick them into paying ransom by falsely claiming their children were in danger or had been kidnapped.
Investigation underway after woman killed, 2 men wounded in Boston shooting
Authorities are investigating after a woman was killed and two men were wounded in a shooting in Boston on Sunday night. Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the area of Dorchester’s Geneva Avenue shortly before 9 a.m. found three people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Boston Police Department.
bpdnews.com
BPD Missing Person Alert: 70-Year-Old Margherita Viola of Roslindale
BPD Missing Person Alert: The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s help in efforts to locate 70-year-old Margherita Viola of Roslindale. Margherita was reported missing to the BPD last night (October 15, 2022) but has not been seen since Monday October 10, 2022. Although the photograph above is recent, there is no clothing description to share at this time. Margherita does not drive or own a cellphone. The reporting party stated that the victim suffers from schizophrenia and is known to frequent the area of Stop & Shop on American Legion Highway.
whdh.com
1 dead, 2 hospitalized in Dorchester shooting
BOSTON (WHDH) - Three people were shot on Geneva Avenue in Dorchester late Sunday night, Boston Police said. Around 9 p.m. emergency officials arrived on the scene of a shooting near Everton street, where they said one woman was shot and killed, and two men were injured. The two men...
MassLive.com
Niece stabilized Mass. hiker on Mt. Garfield as they awaited rescue
A Massachusetts hiker was seriously injured while hiking up Mount Garfield in New Hampshire last week. The hiker tripped and fell into a tree near the mountain’s peak, according to New Hampshire Fish & Game Department officials. Raymond Pike, 77, of Salisbury, was identified as the hiker that was...
4 men stabbed in Boston's Theater District
BOSTON – Four men were stabbed early Sunday morning during an incident in Boston's Theater District.It happened around 2:10 a.m. in the area of Tremont and Stuart Streets.When Boston police officers arrived they found two victims. One of the men had life-threatening injuries and the other had less serious injuries.The man who had life-threatening injuries has since been upgraded to stable condition and is expected to survive.In addition to the two victims treated on scene, two other men checked themselves into area hospitals on their own.Daryl Diamond, 39, of Dorchester was arrested at the scene of the stabbings. He is expected to be arraigned Monday in Boston Municipal court on four counts of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon.No further information is currently available.
whdh.com
Community rallies to name community center for Jean McGuire, 91, activist stabbed in Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - Dorchester activists rallied Thursday to bestow a special honor upon Jean McGuire, the 91-year-old civil rights activist and founder of the METCO program who was stabbed while walking her dog earlier this week. They want to name a new community center in Dorchester, which will be built...
‘I love you all and I will see you soon’: Jean McGuire, her family issue first statement since stabbing in Franklin Park
“We are at our best as a people; when it's about 'we' not 'me'.”. Jean McGuire, the 91-year-old Boston civil rights icon who was stabbed multiple times Tuesday night while walking her dog in Franklin Park, issued a statement to the public on Friday through her family, according to multiple media outlets.
WCVB
6 shot during after-hours party at warehouse in Worcester, police say
WORCESTER, Mass. — Worcester police say six people were shot overnight during a party at a warehouse in the Massachusetts city. Police said officers were dispatched shortly before 3:10 a.m. Saturday to a warehouse at 88 Webster St., where they found a male shooting victim suffering from serious injuries. Officers rendered medical aid to the man before an ambulance took him to an area hospital.
iheart.com
Men's March Pro-Life Protest At Mass. State House Meets Counter Protest
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — Hundreds of men marched from Planned Parenthood in Allston to the State House at Boston Common to denounce abortion on Saturday afternoon. Participants in the National Men's March to Abolish Abortion and Rally for Personhood gathered at 11:30 A.M to begin their march. At 2 P.M they began protesting at the Massachusetts State House where they were met with a counter-pro-choice protest.
capecod.com
Provincetown officials team up to save person in crisis
PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown officials worked quickly to help save a person in crisis Saturday evening. It started with a call of the person having jumped into the water near the Coast Guard Station. A friend of the victim also entered the water to try to help her but also ran into distress. A team effort by Provincetown Police, Provincetown Fire & Rescue, Provincetown Harbormaster and the U.S. Coast Guard resulted in the victim being successfully rescued and put into am ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital to get the help needed. The friend was evaluated for possible hypothermia.
westernmassnews.com
6 people shot near Worcester warehouse
WORCESTER, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Around 3 A.M. Saturday, Worcester police reported that 6 people were shot inside and near a warehouse. Officers were dispatched to a warehouse on Webster Street. On arrival, they found a man suffering from serious injuries and several additional shooting victims in the area. No arrests...
9-year-old falls on needle during football practice at Boston park
ROXBURY, Mass. — A 9-year-old boy is receiving treatment after his family says he fell on a needle during football practice. It happened on Wednesday night at Clifford Park in Roxbury. Boston 25 News has been regularly reporting on concerns about littered needles at the park for years now.
MassLive.com
