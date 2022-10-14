ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

Red Sox fans will be surprised by MLB insider’s Jacob deGrom free agency prediction

Whether or not Jacob deGrom will be in New York Mets blue and orange next season will be one of the most intriguing storylines of the offseason. Ahead of the 2022 season, the decorated righty made it clear that he planned to opt out of his five-year, $137.5M contract despite having another year remaining and a team option for 2024. And even though injuries limited his season to August and September, he’s reportedly sticking to that plan.
CBS Sports

Hall of Fame closer Bruce Sutter, World Series champion, dies at 69

Hall of Fame closer Bruce Sutter has died at age 69, the St. Louis Cardinals announced Friday. Sutter played 12 seasons in the big leagues from 1976-88, including four years with St. Louis, before being elected to the Hall of Fame in 2006 as the first pitcher inducted without ever starting a game.
Yardbarker

Ex-Red Sox Pitching Coach Responsible For Aaron Judge's Quiet Postseason

Former Boston Red Sox pitching coach Carl Willis -- now with the Cleveland Guardians -- has Aaron Judge's number. No, not No. 99 but seven, as in the number of times the hulking New York Yankees outfielder has struck out in the first two games of the American League Division Series matchup with the Guardians.
thecomeback.com

Hall of fame pitcher dies at 69, MLB world reacts

Friday morning brought some unfortunate news regarding hall of fame pitcher Bruce Sutter, who tragically passed away Thursday. The St. Louis Cardinals, a former team of Sutter’s, confirmed his death in a statement. “We are saddened over the passing of Bruce Sutter. Sutter was a dominant pitcher and a...
ng-sportingnews.com

MLB playoff schedule 2022: Updated bracket, dates, times, TV channels for ALCS, NLCS

One of the most shocking MLB postseasons in recent memory continues with an unexpected championship series matchup. The Padres and Phillies entered their wild-card series against the Mets and Cardinals as underdogs and won. They faced the Dodgers and Braves as underdogs in the NLDS and won. Now, the No. 5 team on the National League side is the higher seed in the NLCS as San Diego will open the championship series as the host against Philadelphia.
The Associated Press

MLB Playoffs: Guardians-Yankees ALDS Game 5; Astros await

For the second night in a row, the only playoff game on the schedule features the New York Yankees facing the Cleveland Guardians. This time, it’s Game 5 at Yankee Stadium to decide their American League Division Series after New York staved off elimination Sunday, tying the series 2-all with a 4-2 victory in Cleveland behind $324 million ace Gerrit Cole. Aaron Civale (5-6, 4.92 ERA) starts for the Guardians, his first career postseason appearance. Jameson Taillon (14-5, 3.91) goes for the Yankees after taking the Game 2 loss in a playoff debut that marked his first major league relief outing. Taillon allowed two runs and three hits without getting an out. Civale hasn’t pitched since Oct. 5, but he’s won his last three starts with a 3.18 ERA. The right-hander was on the injured list three times this season.
