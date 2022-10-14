Read full article on original website
Red Sox fans will be surprised by MLB insider’s Jacob deGrom free agency prediction
Whether or not Jacob deGrom will be in New York Mets blue and orange next season will be one of the most intriguing storylines of the offseason. Ahead of the 2022 season, the decorated righty made it clear that he planned to opt out of his five-year, $137.5M contract despite having another year remaining and a team option for 2024. And even though injuries limited his season to August and September, he’s reportedly sticking to that plan.
Hall of Fame closer Bruce Sutter, World Series champion, dies at 69
Hall of Fame closer Bruce Sutter has died at age 69, the St. Louis Cardinals announced Friday. Sutter played 12 seasons in the big leagues from 1976-88, including four years with St. Louis, before being elected to the Hall of Fame in 2006 as the first pitcher inducted without ever starting a game.
Ex-Red Sox Pitching Coach Responsible For Aaron Judge's Quiet Postseason
Former Boston Red Sox pitching coach Carl Willis -- now with the Cleveland Guardians -- has Aaron Judge's number. No, not No. 99 but seven, as in the number of times the hulking New York Yankees outfielder has struck out in the first two games of the American League Division Series matchup with the Guardians.
MLB playoffs: Phillies reach NLCS, Astros gain ALCS and Guardians get edge on Yankees
Philadelphia routed Atlanta to reach the NLCS, while Houston won 1-0 in 18 innings at Seattle to clinch an ALCS spot. Cleveland rallied for a 2-1 ALDS lead.
David Ortiz’s criticism of Padres will make Red Sox fans nostalgic
The Boston Red Sox aren’t tussling with the New York Yankees in the postseason this year, so David Ortiz is singlehandedly keeping the Rivalry alive in the FOX Sports studio. Ortiz has worked as an analyst for FOX for the last few postseasons and often brings up the Sox,...
2022 MLB Postseason: This is where, when the Houston Astros will play in the ALCS
HOUSTON – The Major League Baseball has announced the schedule for the American League Championship Series, where the Houston Astros will play against either the Cleveland Guardians or the New York Yankees. Astros will start the series at home on Wednesday. The game will be broadcast on TBS. If...
Hall of fame pitcher dies at 69, MLB world reacts
Friday morning brought some unfortunate news regarding hall of fame pitcher Bruce Sutter, who tragically passed away Thursday. The St. Louis Cardinals, a former team of Sutter’s, confirmed his death in a statement. “We are saddened over the passing of Bruce Sutter. Sutter was a dominant pitcher and a...
Red Sox have Yankees, Mets stars on free agency radar, MLB insider says
Winter is coming. So is the MLB hot stove, with plenty of buzz surrounding the Red Sox. Boston finished in last place in the American League East for the fifth time in 11 years, and that has insiders thinking Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom might be ready to wheel and deal.
Despite Game 4 loss, Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona is 'excited' for do-or-die Game 5 against New York Yankees in ALDS
CLEVELAND — Following the Guardians' 4-2 loss to the New York Yankees in Game 4 of the American League Division Series Sunday night, you would expect the mood to be one of fear and dread. The Guards had a chance to clinch a trip to the AL Championship Series...
MLB playoff schedule 2022: Updated bracket, dates, times, TV channels for ALCS, NLCS
One of the most shocking MLB postseasons in recent memory continues with an unexpected championship series matchup. The Padres and Phillies entered their wild-card series against the Mets and Cardinals as underdogs and won. They faced the Dodgers and Braves as underdogs in the NLDS and won. Now, the No. 5 team on the National League side is the higher seed in the NLCS as San Diego will open the championship series as the host against Philadelphia.
MLB Playoffs: Guardians-Yankees ALDS Game 5; Astros await
For the second night in a row, the only playoff game on the schedule features the New York Yankees facing the Cleveland Guardians. This time, it’s Game 5 at Yankee Stadium to decide their American League Division Series after New York staved off elimination Sunday, tying the series 2-all with a 4-2 victory in Cleveland behind $324 million ace Gerrit Cole. Aaron Civale (5-6, 4.92 ERA) starts for the Guardians, his first career postseason appearance. Jameson Taillon (14-5, 3.91) goes for the Yankees after taking the Game 2 loss in a playoff debut that marked his first major league relief outing. Taillon allowed two runs and three hits without getting an out. Civale hasn’t pitched since Oct. 5, but he’s won his last three starts with a 3.18 ERA. The right-hander was on the injured list three times this season.
Splash Bro to Bash Bro: Klay Thompson's Brother Trayce Chose Baseball Over Hoops
It's not often you turn a superstar like Klay Thompson into a spectator. As one half of the Splash Brothers, he's used to the spotlight, draining threes and winning NBA titles. But when Thompson makes the drive to Los Angeles' Dodger Stadium, that's exactly what he becomes. That's because his...
