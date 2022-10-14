Read full article on original website
Mattel introduces Tina Turner Barbie
Mattel is marking an entertainment milestone. The maker of the Barbie doll has introduced a Tina Turner doll to commemorate the 40th anniversary of her hit song “What’s Love Got To Do With It,” Reuters reported. The doll is dressed in an outfit honoring the song’s music...
This New Tina Turner Barbie Doll Is Simply The Best
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Barbie is celebrating the “Queen of Rock ‘n Roll” with a new Barbie doll...
Tina Turner Barbie Joins the Brand’s Signature Music Series
The Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll has officially been Barbie-fied. Tina Turner unveiled her Barbie likeness Thursday (Oct. 13) as the latest installment of the brand’s Signature Music Series. In honor of the 40th anniversary of her classic hit, “What’s Love Got to Do With It,” the doll captures the star’s image from her spiky blonde hairstyle down to her pointed-toe heels.
Elvis Presley Claims This One Singer Had ‘The Perfect Voice’
Elvis Presley is the undisputed king of rock and roll. His music was marked by his great voice, talent, and charisma. However, just as The Beatles were mainly motivated by Elvis’ work, the singer himself was fond of one famous American star. The King had a profound love for...
Popculture
Major Country Star Reveals He Was Rejected From 'The Voice' Twice
A major country singer recently revealed that he was rejected from The Voice twice before going on to be a massive star. During the show's Monday night episode, Jimmie Allen joined coach Blake Shelton as a celebrity advisor. While chatting with Shelton, Allen admitted that he previously tried out for the show — twice — and was rejected both times.
Michael J. Fox’s Daughter Esme Is His Pride and Joy! See Rare Photos of His Youngest Child
Party of six! Michael J. Fox and his wife, Tracy Pollan, share four children: Sam, Aquinnah, Schuyler and Esmé. Their youngest daughter, Esmé, has been seen during rare public outings and in photos shared on her parents’ Instagram accounts over the years. Michael and Tracy got married...
Duo blows away 'Dancing With the Stars' audience with their incredible 'Simpsons' dance
Charli D'Amelio paid homage to Marge in the best way.
Lisa Marie Presley and the Presley Family’s Most Heartbreaking Quotes About Late Benjamin Keough
Remembering Benjamin. After Benjamin Keough — the late son of Lisa Marie Presley — tragically died by suicide at the age of 27, the Presley family has been candid about navigating their loss. “[Lisa Marie] is entirely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter […]
I asked for a trendy manicure at a salon – but the result looked more like diarrhea
FRENCH manicures have been trending for a while now, but the classic white tips aren't the only look. People have gotten different designs — from various colors to adding metallic powders at the tip, the french look almost never disappoints, but this one woman hated her french manicure. A...
Trisha Paytas hits back after being slammed for 'dangerous' picture of newborn daughter
Trisha Paytas has spoken out after receiving backlash over an image she shared of her newborn daughter on social media. The American YouTuber, singer and Only Fans content creator gave birth to her first child on Wednesday, 14 September. Not long after, she was slammed online after revealing what she...
Balenciaga Debuts Lays Potato Chip Handbags That Reportedly Cost $1,800
Watch: Balenciaga Debuts $1800 Lays Potato Chip Handbags. Balenciaga's new fashion move is all that and a bag of chips—literally. The luxury Spanish label has created everything from the controversial "destroyed" sneakers to Kim Kardashian's polarizing face cover at the 2021 Met Gala. But nothing could've prepared style aficionados for Balenciaga's latest design: Lays potato chip handbags.
Listen to a Long-Lost Queen Song
It’s been over 30 years since we lost Freddie Mercury, so any previously unheard vocals of his that are unearthed are a rare treat at this point — and fortunately for Queen fans, we’ve got just that. “Face It Alone” is a long-lost Queen track originally recorded three years prior to Mercury’s death, during the 1988 sessions for the band’s album The Miracle.
2-year-old boy steals the spotlight at big sister’s cheerleading squad in viral TikTok
Younger siblings perpetually want to do everything their older siblings do. It's just a rite of passage. A force of nature, if you will. And this Texas toddler cheerleader is no different—watch this two-year-old boy steal the show from his big sister's middle school cheerleading squad in a now-viral TikTok.
Behind The Meaning of Willie Nelson’s “Blue Eyes Crying In The Rain”
Willie Nelson certainly knows how to pen an enduring classic, but he also has a knack for putting his own spin on other artists’ songs to the level that his version becomes the definitive one. Though “Blue Eyes Crying In The Rain” was originally written by Fred Rose in...
TVOvermind
Paul Walker’s Legacy Lives on in His Lovely Daughter
The story of Paul Walker is a tragic one. A child star who went on to find a lot of success as an adult actor. He, alongside Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez, just to name a few, went on to make the Fast and the Furious franchise the massive success it is today. Paul Walker was everyone’s favorite handsome Hollywood actor, and he had a reputation for being a genuinely nice guy. It seemed everyone who worked with him or came into contact with him had nothing but lovely things to say about the actor. When he died unexpectedly just a few weeks after his 40th birthday, the world mourned alongside his family, his friends, and his young daughter. That daughter, Meadow, is now 23. She was 15 when her father died, and she’s now a happily married young woman who is coming up on the 9th anniversary of her father’s tragic death. We think her dad would be proud of her now.
Firerose: 5 Things About Billy Ray Cyrus’ Reported Fiancée
Billy Ray Cyrus, 61, is reportedly engaged to singer Firerose, after she was spotted with a diamond ring on her Instagram on Sept. 13. Although neither of them has publicly confirmed the news, it comes as a bit of a surprise since Billy was married to Tish Cyrus, 55, for 28 years. Now five months after the news of their split, Billy has moved on to a singer from Australia. Keep reading to learn five things about Firerose!
Jack White Shares Gratitude for ‘Mother Figure’ Loretta Lynn in Touching Tribute: ‘We Were Lucky to Have Her’
Jack White paid tribute to his late friend and "brilliant genius," Loretta Lynn, who he said was "like a mother figure" to him before she died at 90.
Jenna Lyons Leads ‘RHONY’ Reboot Cast As Bravo Looks To Reinvigorate Fading Franchise
The Real Housewives of New York City are welcoming some fresh faces into the long-running Bravo series. RHONY is injecting new life into the show with the addition of seven stars: Lizzy Savetsky, Jessel Taank, Ubah Hassan, Jenna Lyons, Erin Dana Lichy, Brynn Whitfield and Sai De Silva. Andy Cohen...
Netflix Releases Trailer for Jason Momoa’s New ‘Slumberland’
Jason Mamoa is commanding dreams in the new Netflix film. Netflix has dropped the first full-length trailer for its upcoming film, its take on Little Nemo In Slumberland. Slumberland is the stuff that dreams are made of. Starring Jason Mamoa, the family-friendly flick is a visually stunning journey into the dreamland of a young orphan who’s only hope is to see her lost father again.
