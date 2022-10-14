Read full article on original website
North Muskegon mayor faces challenger in November election
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – North Muskegon’s mayor is facing a challenge for her seat in the Nov. 8 general election. Sabrina Freeman, who has been mayor since 2019, is facing a challenge from Christopher Nance. The mayor position is nonpartisan. Freeman previously was mayor of North Muskegon from...
Governor hopeful Tudor Dixon, other GOP candidates campaign at rally in Muskegon
GOP gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon was in West Michigan Sunday evening for a rally in Muskegon.
Ottawa County leaders move to ‘protect’ DEI director ahead of takeover by further right Republicans
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Ottawa County leaders this week approved a severance agreement for the county’s diversity office director that would “protect” her, and the county, should she be fired following the board takeover next year by candidates who lean further right. The Republican-majority Ottawa County...
Incumbent, challenger compete for state House seat representing northern Kent County
CEDAR SPRINGS, MI – Incumbent state Rep. Pat Outman, R-Six Lakes, faces Democrat Tammy L. DeVries on Nov. 8 in the race for the state House’s 91st District. The district the pair are competing for represents the northern portion of Kent County that includes Cedar Springs and the northeastern corner of the county. It also includes portions of Montcalm and Ionia counties, including the cities of Greenville and Belding.
Newcomer challenging 3 incumbents on Kentwood school board
KENTWOOD, MI – A newcomer is seeking to unseat one of three incumbent candidates who are up for reelection to the Kentwood Public Schools Board of Education in the November general election. There are three, four-year seats and one partial-term seat up for grabs on the seven-member Kentwood school...
Grand Rapids business group skips endorsement in closely watched congressional race
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The Grand Rapids Chamber’s PAC is not endorsing a candidate in the closely watched congressional race between Republican John Gibbs and Democrat Hillary Scholten. The political action committee, Friends of West Michigan Business, has historically backed Republicans in the 3rd Congressional District race, but...
Village residents ‘confused’ about why they did not get stimulus money from Kalamazoo County
SCHOOLCRAFT, MI -- People in the village of Schoolcraft do not want to come off as “sore losers,” the village manager said, but they are confused about why the county did not grant the village federal stimulus funds as part of recent distributions. The village has scheduled a...
Country club plans golf course at site once eyed for homeless housing in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI -- A site once eyed to provide housing for people experiencing homelessness is now being developed as a new nine-hole golf course expansion by the Kalamazoo Country Club. Plans for the development are waiting approval through the city of Kalamazoo’s site plan review process. The property, located just...
Man wanted for possibly recording women in Kent County changing room
KENT COUNTY, MI -- Police in Kent County are investigating a man suspected of possibly recording women in a changing room. At about 12:50 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, deputies from the Kent County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the Goodwill thrift store in the 11000 block of East Fulton Street in Lowell Township, east of Grand Rapids, after receiving a report of a man placing a phone under the door of a changing room.
2 first-ever events take over streets throughout Grand Rapids
Saturday was the perfect fall day for two first-ever events in Grand Rapids: Fall on Fulton and October on Ottawa.
Leighton Twp. Board buys Moline School and property
Members of the Leighton Township Board Thursday evening voted 4-0, with Treasurer Jaci Bultsma absent, to use $650,000 in federal ARPA funds to purchase the site of the old Moline Elementary School and surrounding property. The Township Board six years ago adopted and ordinance amendment to allow owner Steve Austin...
Southwest Michigan Land Conservancy unveils nature preserve in Allegan
ALLEGAN, Mich. — A new nature preserve opened Saturday in Allegan. The Southwest Michigan Land Conservancy unveiled a new Armintrout-Milbocker Nature Preserve. The 140-acre property is a few minutes from downtown Allegan, according to a Southwest Michigan Land Conservancy representative. “This is a dream that has been in the...
Grand Rapids Housing Commission tapped for federal program helping families create, grow savings
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The Grand Rapids Housing Commission (GRCH) is among 18 nationwide chosen to participate in a federal program aimed at helping residents create and grow personal savings. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) recently announced the Moving to Work (MTW) Demonstration Program was expanding...
Man accused of making ghost guns in Kalamazoo County sentenced to prison
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A Kalamazoo County man was sentenced to prison for creating ghost guns in a subterranean workshop. Zachary Grosser, 29, was sentenced Oct. 14 to a total of 12 years in prison, according to court records in the U.S. District Court, Western District of Michigan. He...
Women in deadly purse snatching in Grand Rapids area seek early release from prison
KENT COUNTY, MI – They were young – Eboni Spight was 18, Monika McCain, 21 – when they targeted 81-year-old Margaret Herrema in a Meijer parking lot. They had already stolen four or five purses in previous days. Spight parked next to Herrema, who was loading groceries....
This Michigan Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the State
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Michigan. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
Inside Track: Vugteveen brings light to senior living services
Troy Vugteveen is a pastor’s son, and his career has, through all of its varied facets, always been about humble service to others and sharing the love of Christ. The Christian Living Services/Holland Home president and CEO has been in his position for less than a year, having succeeded Mina Breuker after her retirement in late 2021.
Michigan man who put phone into Goodwill fitting room identified
Kent County Sheriff's Office was searching for a man who placed a phone under a changing room door at Goodwill in Lowell Township on Friday.
Grand Rapids wildlife rehab group needs help avoiding closure
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Wildlife Rehab Center is calling on the community for help as it faces possible closure if it can't find a new home. Peg and Roger Markle founded the organization in 2002. But this past spring, Roger suffered a serious injury while working in the barn. He's recovering, yet according to the organization "it became clear that it was time for the Markles to officially retire."
Power restored to hundreds near Allegan
Consumers Energy crews have restored power to over a thousand customers Saturday morning.
