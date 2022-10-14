ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walker, MI

The Grand Rapids Press

Incumbent, challenger compete for state House seat representing northern Kent County

CEDAR SPRINGS, MI – Incumbent state Rep. Pat Outman, R-Six Lakes, faces Democrat Tammy L. DeVries on Nov. 8 in the race for the state House’s 91st District. The district the pair are competing for represents the northern portion of Kent County that includes Cedar Springs and the northeastern corner of the county. It also includes portions of Montcalm and Ionia counties, including the cities of Greenville and Belding.
KENT COUNTY, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Man wanted for possibly recording women in Kent County changing room

KENT COUNTY, MI -- Police in Kent County are investigating a man suspected of possibly recording women in a changing room. At about 12:50 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, deputies from the Kent County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the Goodwill thrift store in the 11000 block of East Fulton Street in Lowell Township, east of Grand Rapids, after receiving a report of a man placing a phone under the door of a changing room.
KENT COUNTY, MI
townbroadcast.com

Leighton Twp. Board buys Moline School and property

Members of the Leighton Township Board Thursday evening voted 4-0, with Treasurer Jaci Bultsma absent, to use $650,000 in federal ARPA funds to purchase the site of the old Moline Elementary School and surrounding property. The Township Board six years ago adopted and ordinance amendment to allow owner Steve Austin...
MOLINE, MI
WWMTCw

Southwest Michigan Land Conservancy unveils nature preserve in Allegan

ALLEGAN, Mich. — A new nature preserve opened Saturday in Allegan. The Southwest Michigan Land Conservancy unveiled a new Armintrout-Milbocker Nature Preserve. The 140-acre property is a few minutes from downtown Allegan, according to a Southwest Michigan Land Conservancy representative. “This is a dream that has been in the...
ALLEGAN, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Inside Track: Vugteveen brings light to senior living services

Troy Vugteveen is a pastor’s son, and his career has, through all of its varied facets, always been about humble service to others and sharing the love of Christ. The Christian Living Services/Holland Home president and CEO has been in his position for less than a year, having succeeded Mina Breuker after her retirement in late 2021.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Grand Rapids wildlife rehab group needs help avoiding closure

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Wildlife Rehab Center is calling on the community for help as it faces possible closure if it can't find a new home. Peg and Roger Markle founded the organization in 2002. But this past spring, Roger suffered a serious injury while working in the barn. He's recovering, yet according to the organization "it became clear that it was time for the Markles to officially retire."
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids, MI
