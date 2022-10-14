Read full article on original website
ourquadcities.com
Kewanee man sentenced for drug charges
A Kewanee man, Wesley K. Jacobson, 41, of the 300 block of South Cottage Street, was sentenced Oct. 13, 2022 to 143 months’ imprisonment for conspiracy to distribute at least 50 grams of actual methamphetamine and distribution of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine. At...
ourquadcities.com
QCA man to serve up to 20 years for stabbing two
A 40-year-old Clinton man has been sentenced to serve up to 20 years in prison for stabbing two other men in 2021. Jacob Seitz appeared with his attorney Thursday in Clinton County Court, where a judge sentenced him to up to 10 years each on two charges of willful injury causing serious injury, court records say.
KCJJ
Transient accused of threatening Louisa County residents, then holding off police in armed standoff
A transient faces charges that he threatened two Louisa County residents, then held off police during an armed standoff. That’s according to the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office, which reports receiving a call just before 4pm Saturday that 37-year-old Jacob Strause had been leaving voicemails threatening to kill the caller and another resident at an address in Elrick Junction, southeast of Wapello. Minutes later, Strause reportedly arrived at the residence and tried to kick in the door. The sheriff’s office says when that was unsuccessful, Strause entered a nearby garage, which was quickly surrounded by arriving deputies. Strause reportedly remained inside, threatening violence against law enforcement.
wglt.org
Court documents: Aaron Rossi jailed for failed drug test as he awaits trial
Reditus Labs CEO Aaron Rossi faces a Monday morning court hearing following his arrest for allegedly violating terms of his bond. According to court documents, the Bloomington man tested positive for marijuana on Sept. 7 — a violation of his conditions for pretrial release. He was arrested Friday morning and booked at the Knox County jail.
Central Illinois Proud
Aaron Rossi booked in Knox County Jail pending Monday federal court appearance
KNOX COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Reditus CEO Aaron Rossi is currently being held in the Knox County Jail. Knox County Jail lists Rossi as being booked into the jail shortly after 6 p.m. Friday. According to court documents, He will be in federal court Monday for charges that he...
ourquadcities.com
Illinois woman arrested in connection with human remains found
MAQUON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Maquon woman has been arrested for concealment of death after human remains were discovered in a storage unit over the weekend. Marcy L. Oglesby, 50, was arrested Tuesday by detectives from the Knox County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant for concealment of death, which is a class 4 felony.
ourquadcities.com
Witness: Suspect drove stolen vehicle, helped remove catalytic converter from another
A 28-year-old Rock Island man faces a felony charge after a witness told police he was driving a stolen car and helping cut the catalytic converter off another. Taylor Anderson faces a charge of second-degree theft, court records say. Shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday, Davenport Police responded to North Lincoln...
tspr.org
Around the Tri States: Hearing set in decomposed body case; Macomb police make meth arrests
A Maquon woman charged with felony concealment of death appeared via video conference on Wednesday in Knox County court. Marcy Oglesby, 50, was arrested on a warrant after human remains were found in a Maquon storage unit. Oglesby is represented by a public defender. A preliminary hearing in the case...
KCJJ
ICPD arrests transient who allegedly shoplifted booze in his pants three times in one week from same convenience store
Iowa City Police have arrested a transient they say shoplifted alcohol in his pants three times in one week from the same convenience store. Staff at Kwik Star on Keokuk Street say they have video of 58-year-old Roy Baker taking various alcoholic beverages, stuffing them in his pants and leaving the store without paying three times during a one-week span last August.
Woman arrested on stolen car, resisting arrest charges
A Sterling woman is behind bars on multiple charges after police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle. Amy A. Dunham, age 40, was taken into custody on October 12 at about 1:11 p.m. after the Sterling Police Department received a report of a stolen vehicle on W. Lynn Blvd. and Avenue E. She […]
KBUR
Oquawka man arrested on multiple charges
Oquawka, Ill.- The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of an Oquawka man on multiple charges. According to a news release, on Saturday, October 8th at about 12:49 AM a Henderson County Deputy observed a vehicle going southbound on 1350 East. As the vehicle passes, the deputy saw it had a defective exhaust and the rear license plate was not illuminated. The deputy performed a traffic stop on the vehicle.
walls102.com
TRI-Dent finds over 200lbs of cannabis during I-80 traffic stop
PRINCETON – The Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team seized over 200lbs of purported cannabis during a traffic stop on I-80 in Bureau County on Thursday. According to authorities, they stopped a truck for allegedly speeding, and during an investigation that involved a free air sniff from a Trident K9, and search was made of the vehicle. Agents allegedly located six black duffel bags that were carrying 240lbs of purported cannabis. Taken into custody was 23-year-old Renzo Andres Esteves of Witchita Falls, Texas. He was taken to the Bureau Count Jail pending a felony bond hearing on the charge of Possession of Cannabis with the Intent to Deliver, a Class X Felony.
KCJJ
IC man who was not wanted by police arrested after allegedly fleeing traffic stop
An Iowa City man who was not wanted by police allegedly fled from a traffic stop anyway, leading to his arrest. Iowa City Police report attempting to pull over a vehicle for a traffic violation near Bradford Drive and 1st Avenue just before 2pm Monday. The car allegedly sped away from officers after they activated their lights and sirens. One of the vehicle’s passengers, later identified by police as 18-year-old Logan McConaughy of the Pheasant Ridge Apartments on Roberts Road, reportedly jumped out and fled on foot. He was quickly detained by officers from the Department of Corrections who had been dispatched to the scene for assistance.
KCJJ
IC woman arrested after allegedly beating juvenile with a belt
Iowa City Police have arrested a woman they say beat a juvenile with a belt. The alleged incident reportedly took place around 2am on September 24th at the Bittersweet Court residence of 25-year-old Doniece Mason. Police allege Mason struck the victim with a belt multiple times, causing redness and swelling to the girl’s forearms, legs and face. Mason allegedly admitted to striking the girl with a belt.
Man seriously wounded Saturday afternoon near downtown Rock Island
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Rock Island police are investigating a shooting that left one man seriously wounded around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. Officers responded to a shots fired call at the 500 block of 25th street. They located a 25-year-old male with a serious but non-life threatening gunshot wound. The man was transported to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.
KCJJ
Illinois man arrested after police say they found him walking around downtown with stolen picture frame
Iowa City Police have arrested an Illinois man they say they observed carrying a stolen picture frame around downtown early Sunday morning. According to arrest records, just before 2am officers witnessed 20-year-old Michael Pastore Jr. of Palatine, Illinois on foot near the intersection of Burlington and Linn Streets while carrying a large picture frame. The frame was reported stolen from a University of Iowa fraternity.
KBUR
Stronghurst man arrested on FTA warrant
Oquawka, Ill.- The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Stronghurst man on a warrant for Failure to Appear. According to a news release, on Saturday, October 8th, at 5:55 PM, Henderson County Deputies received reports of someone blowing things up in the Township of Stronghurst. After a county deputy responded to speak with complainants, the deputy located the suspect and identified him as 42-year-old Timothy Stangland of Stronghurst.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Jackson County Man Charged with Murdering Wife
A Jackson County man has been charged with murdering his wife. 56-year old Christopher Prichard of Bellevue faces a charge of First Degree Murder in the last weekend’s shooting death of 55-year old Angela Prichard. On Saturday, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call at the...
Iowa man pleads guilty to killing wife after taking out loans without his wife's knowledge
IOWA CITY, Iowa (TCD) -- A 70-year-old man recently pleaded guilty to stabbing his 65-year-old wife to death in 2019 after lying about their finances. On April 5, 2019, at approximately 7 a.m., Roy Browning called Iowa City police and said his wife, JoEllen Browning, was unresponsive in their home, the Iowa City Press-Citizen reports. She had reportedly been stabbed in the front and back of her torso, as well as on her hand.
aledotimesrecord.com
Cause of death undetermined of body found in storage unit ; Oglesby still in custody
GALESBURG — The woman charged with concealing the death of a man found in a storage container in Maquon on Friday remains in custody as of Thursday. She's scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 31. Mary Oglesby, 50, who lives across the street from the storage unit where...
