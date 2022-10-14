Elk Grove man dies in motorcycle crash while fleeing from speeding stop, police say

A motorcycle rider who led police on a high-speed pursuit this month in Elk Grove before crashing into a residence died at a hospital, authorities said.

Police attempted to stop the motorcycle for speeding near Elk Grove and Franklin boulevards around 10:30 p.m. Oct. 8 when the rider refused to stop, the Elk Grove Police Department said in a Thursday evening news release.

The following pursuit ended when the motorcycle “collided into a fence and house” near Four Winds Drive and Lufkin Way, according to the news release. No residents of the home were injured, police said.

The rider was taken to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries the same day, according to the Police Department and Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner identified the rider as 47-year-old Loc Le of Elk Grove.