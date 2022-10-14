Read full article on original website
'Outlander' Adds Five New Cast Members, Including a Major Recast of Jamie's Relative
Outlander fans can look forward to season 7 of the time-traveling series with the return of several characters from past seasons. David Berry had announced last weekend at New York Comic Con the return of Lord John Grey, but today STARZ announced several others. Also coming back for season 7...
'Outlander' Star Sam Heughan Says Jamie Fraser Would Not Like Him
In the middle of the current Droughtlander, Sam Heughan took a break from filming season 7 of Outlander in Scotland to pop into New York Comic Con to share his thoughts on the role that made him a household name: Jamie Fraser. The funny thing is, Heughan thinks that his...
The End of Brooke and Ridge on B&B? — Katherine Kelly Lang Speaks Out!
Thanks to some devious manipulation from Thomas, Brooke and Ridge have once again split up on THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL. And what’s worse is that the miscommunication between the pair has left Brooke completely in the dark as to why she’s been dumped!. Brooke lying out to...
tvinsider.com
Elisabeth Moss Admits She Screamed Watching Upcoming ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Cliffhanger
Emmy-winning actress Elisabeth Moss has teased one of the “best cliffhangers” ever for the upcoming sixth episode of The Handmaid’s Tale‘s fifth season. Speaking to Good Morning America on Monday, October 10, Moss opened up about working on the hit Hulu dystopian drama, revealing her excitement for this week’s episode. “The end of this episode is one of the best cliffhangers we’ve ever done,” said Moss, who described herself as the show’s number one fan. “It makes me scream every time I watch it. It’s so delicious. I’m so excited for people to see it because I truly think they’re gonna be like, ‘what the…?'”
Popculture
'The Handmaid's Tale' Sends Fans Into Uproar With Cliffhanger Ending
The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 is continuing to generate plenty of buzz online. The latest episode of the hit Hulu original series, based on Margaret Atwood's novel of the same name, ended with a massive cliffhanger when two beloved characters were captured. Warning: This post contains spoilers for The Handmaid's Tale, Season 5, Episode 5, "Fairytail."
Sybil The Psychic Predicts B&B Spoilers: Redemption For Thomas
Sybil The Psychic Predicts B&B Spoilers: Redemption For ThomasSoap Hub. B&B spoilers show that Thomas Forrester seems to be sticking his nose into everybody’s business! Whether it is discussing custody of his son Douglas Forrester with Hope Logan Spencer, scheming with sister Steffy Forrester Finnegan to reunite their parents, Ridge Forrester and Taylor Hayes, or just genuinely causing angst for Brooke Logan Forrester, his presence seems to be all over Los Angeles. Not sure how all this will work out for him but I, Sybil the Psychic, plan to look in to the future to see what’s in store for Thomas.
‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Just Killed off a Major Character in Season 5 Episode 6
'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 5 Episode 6 features two shocking plot twists.
digitalspy.com
The Walking Dead just revealed how the final episode will end
The Walking Dead season 11c spoilers follow. The Walking Dead's final run begins with one last mystery, perhaps the biggest this show has ever had to contend with: how will TV's most successful horror franchise finally come to an end? (Sorry to American Horror Story.) While we haven't quite shuffled...
EW.com
Good omen: Jensen Ackles saw a rainbow when he returned as Dean on The Winchesters
Jensen Ackles is heavily involved in the continuation of the Supernatural franchise. Not only is he an executive producer on The Winchesters, he also reprises his role as Dean Winchester — on camera for the first episode, and as narrator for the new series overall. When Ackles stopped by EW's video studio at New York Comic Con this weekend alongside the rest of the cast of The Winchesters, he talked about what Dean means to him.
Popculture
'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 5: Serena Joy Waterford Makes Shocking Decision
No character has conflicted The Handmaid's Tale viewers more than Serena Joy Waterford. A major character since the Hulu show's debut season, Serena has walked the tightrope between good and bad on multiple occasions, viewers watching as she's struggled with her place in Gilead, sympathized with June, and even gave up Nicole to allow her a better, safer life in Canada, and in other moments turned a blind eye to the abuses handmaids endure and betrayed characters. In Wednesday's latest episode, "Together," Serena once again shocked viewers when she made a surprise decision. Warning: This post contains spoilers for The Handmaid's Tale Season 5, Episode 6, "Together."
‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Showrunner on Aunt Lydia ‘Growing’ in the Direction of Her Character in ‘The Testaments’
'The Handmaid's Tale' showrunner Bruce Miller discusses Aunt Lydia shifting toward her character in 'The Testaments.'
9 new Netflix movies and shows to watch this week (October 17)
It’s Monday, I don’t like it one bit, but I’m excited to check out some new movies this week. Like we do each and every week, we’re sharing all the new Netflix movies and shows debuting beginning the week of Oct. 17, 2022. In our never-ending...
Jenna Lyons Leads ‘RHONY’ Reboot Cast As Bravo Looks To Reinvigorate Fading Franchise
The Real Housewives of New York City are welcoming some fresh faces into the long-running Bravo series. RHONY is injecting new life into the show with the addition of seven stars: Lizzy Savetsky, Jessel Taank, Ubah Hassan, Jenna Lyons, Erin Dana Lichy, Brynn Whitfield and Sai De Silva. Andy Cohen...
Chicago Fire star celebrates wedding: ‘Some weekends are just better than others’
Love continues to be in the air for the cast of Chicago Fire. Less than two weeks after star Kylie Estevez announced her engagement, a former cast member is celebrating walking down the aisle and tying the knot in a weekend ceremony. Taking to Instagram, Jon Ecker, who played fan...
It’s Most Memorable Year Night! Check Out the Songs and Dances for Week 5 of ‘Dancing with the Stars’
It will be a poignant night on Dancing with the Stars when the 12 remaining couples perform emotional routines that best represent the most impactful years of their lives. “Honestly, I’ve lived a lot of big moments in my life, I’m thankful for those," Shangela told Parade.com. “So, I’m really excited to be able to share with you what my most memorable year is next week on the show. Because so many people who have been with me on my journey know the highs and the lows, it’s going to be a really special night. It’s going to really be something powerful. And, hopefully, people can draw some kind of inspiration from the year that I will never forget the most in my life, and it gives them something to motivate them as well.”
Bob’s Burgers: A Comet-y of Errors lives up to its name
Bob’s Burgers continues to be an inventive example of the evolution of animated TV shows. Now in season 13, the show continues to change the game regarding storylines in particular. If you’ve been a fan of Bob’s Burgers since the beginning, you’ll know the unlikely origin of the series....
‘Magpie Murders’ Review: A Welcome Twist on the Cozy Crime Drama
A book editor tries to find out who killed a best-selling author in PBS's new mystery-within-a-mystery series 'Magpie Murders.' It premieres Oct. 16.
Supernatural's Jensen Ackles and Jeffrey Dean Morgan Reunite for Dinner with Prequel Series Stars
The prequel series The Winchesters, starring Drake Rodger and Meg Donnelly, premiered Oct. 11 on The CW Jensen Ackles and Jeffrey Dean Morgan are keeping it all in the family! The former Supernatural costars met up for dinner with Drake Rodger and Meg Donnelly — stars of The CW series spinoff The Winchesters — as well as Morgan's wife Hilarie Burton and their 4-year-old daughter George Virginia. Alongside photos from the outing featuring the group, Morgan, 56, wrote on Instagram on Tuesday, "So, I was lucky enough to have...
‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Showrunner Says ‘the Walls’ Are ‘Closing in on Nick’ in Season 5
Bruce Miller thinks 'the walls' are 'closing in on' Max Minghella's popular character Commander Nick Blaine in season 5 of 'The Handmaid's Tale.'
The Legacy of the Shepherd Family Continues on 'Grey's Anatomy' — Who Is Lucas Adams?
During Episode 1 of Season 1 in Grey's Anatomy, we first hear Dr. Derek Shepherd (played by Patrick Dempsey) utter a sentence that would eventually become his calling card. "It's a beautiful night to save lives," he says while preparing for a complicated surgery. In subsequent episodes he would swap out "night" for "day" but the sentiment remained.
FanSided
