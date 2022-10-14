It will be a poignant night on Dancing with the Stars when the 12 remaining couples perform emotional routines that best represent the most impactful years of their lives. “Honestly, I’ve lived a lot of big moments in my life, I’m thankful for those," Shangela told Parade.com. “So, I’m really excited to be able to share with you what my most memorable year is next week on the show. Because so many people who have been with me on my journey know the highs and the lows, it’s going to be a really special night. It’s going to really be something powerful. And, hopefully, people can draw some kind of inspiration from the year that I will never forget the most in my life, and it gives them something to motivate them as well.”

TV SHOWS ・ 18 MINUTES AGO