ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Comments / 0

Related
tvinsider.com

Elisabeth Moss Admits She Screamed Watching Upcoming ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Cliffhanger

Emmy-winning actress Elisabeth Moss has teased one of the “best cliffhangers” ever for the upcoming sixth episode of The Handmaid’s Tale‘s fifth season. Speaking to Good Morning America on Monday, October 10, Moss opened up about working on the hit Hulu dystopian drama, revealing her excitement for this week’s episode. “The end of this episode is one of the best cliffhangers we’ve ever done,” said Moss, who described herself as the show’s number one fan. “It makes me scream every time I watch it. It’s so delicious. I’m so excited for people to see it because I truly think they’re gonna be like, ‘what the…?'”
TV SERIES
Popculture

'The Handmaid's Tale' Sends Fans Into Uproar With Cliffhanger Ending

The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 is continuing to generate plenty of buzz online. The latest episode of the hit Hulu original series, based on Margaret Atwood's novel of the same name, ended with a massive cliffhanger when two beloved characters were captured. Warning: This post contains spoilers for The Handmaid's Tale, Season 5, Episode 5, "Fairytail."
TV SERIES
Soap Hub

Sybil The Psychic Predicts B&B Spoilers: Redemption For Thomas

Sybil The Psychic Predicts B&B Spoilers: Redemption For ThomasSoap Hub. B&B spoilers show that Thomas Forrester seems to be sticking his nose into everybody’s business! Whether it is discussing custody of his son Douglas Forrester with Hope Logan Spencer, scheming with sister Steffy Forrester Finnegan to reunite their parents, Ridge Forrester and Taylor Hayes, or just genuinely causing angst for Brooke Logan Forrester, his presence seems to be all over Los Angeles. Not sure how all this will work out for him but I, Sybil the Psychic, plan to look in to the future to see what’s in store for Thomas.
digitalspy.com

The Walking Dead just revealed how the final episode will end

The Walking Dead season 11c spoilers follow. The Walking Dead's final run begins with one last mystery, perhaps the biggest this show has ever had to contend with: how will TV's most successful horror franchise finally come to an end? (Sorry to American Horror Story.) While we haven't quite shuffled...
TV SERIES
EW.com

Good omen: Jensen Ackles saw a rainbow when he returned as Dean on The Winchesters

Jensen Ackles is heavily involved in the continuation of the Supernatural franchise. Not only is he an executive producer on The Winchesters, he also reprises his role as Dean Winchester — on camera for the first episode, and as narrator for the new series overall. When Ackles stopped by EW's video studio at New York Comic Con this weekend alongside the rest of the cast of The Winchesters, he talked about what Dean means to him.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 5: Serena Joy Waterford Makes Shocking Decision

No character has conflicted The Handmaid's Tale viewers more than Serena Joy Waterford. A major character since the Hulu show's debut season, Serena has walked the tightrope between good and bad on multiple occasions, viewers watching as she's struggled with her place in Gilead, sympathized with June, and even gave up Nicole to allow her a better, safer life in Canada, and in other moments turned a blind eye to the abuses handmaids endure and betrayed characters. In Wednesday's latest episode, "Together," Serena once again shocked viewers when she made a surprise decision. Warning: This post contains spoilers for The Handmaid's Tale Season 5, Episode 6, "Together."
TV SERIES
Parade

It’s Most Memorable Year Night! Check Out the Songs and Dances for Week 5 of ‘Dancing with the Stars’

It will be a poignant night on Dancing with the Stars when the 12 remaining couples perform emotional routines that best represent the most impactful years of their lives. “Honestly, I’ve lived a lot of big moments in my life, I’m thankful for those," Shangela told Parade.com. “So, I’m really excited to be able to share with you what my most memorable year is next week on the show. Because so many people who have been with me on my journey know the highs and the lows, it’s going to be a really special night. It’s going to really be something powerful. And, hopefully, people can draw some kind of inspiration from the year that I will never forget the most in my life, and it gives them something to motivate them as well.”
TV SHOWS
FanSided

Bob’s Burgers: A Comet-y of Errors lives up to its name

Bob’s Burgers continues to be an inventive example of the evolution of animated TV shows. Now in season 13, the show continues to change the game regarding storylines in particular. If you’ve been a fan of Bob’s Burgers since the beginning, you’ll know the unlikely origin of the series....
TV SERIES
People

Supernatural's Jensen Ackles and Jeffrey Dean Morgan Reunite for Dinner with Prequel Series Stars

The prequel series The Winchesters, starring Drake Rodger and Meg Donnelly, premiered Oct. 11 on The CW Jensen Ackles and Jeffrey Dean Morgan are keeping it all in the family!  The former Supernatural costars met up for dinner with Drake Rodger and Meg Donnelly — stars of The CW series spinoff The Winchesters — as well as Morgan's wife Hilarie Burton and their 4-year-old daughter George Virginia.  Alongside photos from the outing featuring the group, Morgan, 56, wrote on Instagram on Tuesday, "So, I was lucky enough to have...
TV & VIDEOS
FanSided

FanSided

291K+
Followers
552K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy