When Windows 11 was finally available, there were not a few users who found themselves in the position of not being able to install it; On this website we have talked extensively about the requirements to install the new Microsoft operating system on the PC, but what if you still have no power? Can it be installed if your PC does not meet these requirements? In this article we are going to tell you what to do if you receive the message “This computer can’t run windows 11» when trying to install it.

