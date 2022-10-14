Read full article on original website
makeuseof.com
The Windows Club
What is conime.exe in startup in Windows 11/10?
Microsoft Console IME or Input Method Editor has a file called conime.exe. Some users reported that this file is enabled on startup and they want to know why. In this post, we are going to know what is conime.exe in the startup list, whether is it safe and everything that you need to know about this file.
The Windows Club
Fix 0xC03F6603 Microsoft Store error in Windows 11/10
Today we are going to look at Microsoft Store Error Code 0xC03F6603. You can face this error generally while trying to install or update games via the Microsoft Store or the Xbox game pass. This error also accompanies an error message sometimes that says, “Something went wrong on our end,” and is more observable while trying to install Sea of Thieves on Windows. So, if you’re a fan of the game and are constantly facing this error, then you would want to remediate it immediately. Let’s see what you can do to that effect.
makeuseof.com
How to Set Up and Use File History on Windows 11
Creating routine backups of your data is common advice you hear on the internet. But, let's face it, very few of us care about creating multiple copies of work/important data. We rely very much on that one single copy of the file stored on the disk. However, problems arise when you encounter a system crash, corruption, or disk failure.
makeuseof.com
How Disabling Two Virtualizations Can Boost Your Game Performance on Windows
If you are struggling to get your games to run smoothly on Windows 11, temporarily turning off certain security virtualizations can help. That isn't just us saying that, either Microsoft agrees that some virtual environment features in Windows 11 can cause lower game performance. What Is Virtualization in Windows 11?
Cult of Mac
MacBook Pro and PC rig features designer’s own folding MagSafe stand [Setups]
Once in a while a computer setup comes along that shows off its owner’s invention. Sometimes it’s something perfectly utilitarian and sometimes it’s something weird and wonderful (examples below). In today’s featured MacBook Pro and Intel NUC PC setup, we find a nifty folding MagSafe charging stand...
makeuseof.com
How to Rebuild the Search Index in Windows 11
Is Windows Search feeling a little sluggish? Running into bugs or errors when trying to search in Windows 11? There's a chance rebuilding the Search Index will help. Windows keeps track of everything through indexes, and a properly indexed file or folder will show up quickly when performing a search.
Sony reportedly blocked Microsoft bringing Xbox Game Pass to PlayStation
Gamers are constantly comparing PlayStation’s subscription service, PlayStation Plus, to Xbox Game Pass. Game Pass is basically an undeniably fantastic service - the value it offers, with tons of great games to play (including day one releases) - many feel that in comparison, PS Plus is a bit lacklustre.
The Verge
Microsoft’s out-of-date driver list left Windows PCs open to malware attacks for years
Microsoft failed to properly protect Windows PCs from malicious drivers for nearly three years, according to a report from Ars Technica. Although Microsoft says its Windows updates add new malicious drivers to a blocklist downloaded by devices, Ars Technica found these updates never actually stuck. This gap in coverage left...
techunwrapped.com
Your computer can’t install Windows 11 but it has a solution
When Windows 11 was finally available, there were not a few users who found themselves in the position of not being able to install it; On this website we have talked extensively about the requirements to install the new Microsoft operating system on the PC, but what if you still have no power? Can it be installed if your PC does not meet these requirements? In this article we are going to tell you what to do if you receive the message “This computer can’t run windows 11» when trying to install it.
Cult of Mac
What to expect from the 2022 iPad Pro and iPad 10
October is likely to be a good month for iPad fans with new models expected any day now. That includes a faster version of the iPad Pro and a redesigned budget iPad, according to leaks. But don’t expect them to appear at a glitzy event. Apple is apparently going to...
techunwrapped.com
Better a computer attack than installing Windows 11
When Microsoft launched Windows 10, in 2015, the company put a lot of interest and resources (free updates, specialized support for companies, etc.) in getting both users and companies to update to its new OS. And this effort had a good result, and that is that the market share of Windows 10 skyrocketed in a very short time. However, with Windows 11 things change.
TechCrunch
Cult of Mac
Get a Ring Video Doorbell for 23% off, a price Amazon can’t beat
You might be getting ready for a steady stream of visitors flying in right about now. Whether they’re out for candy, roasted bird or gifts, the influx of guests probably won’t slow down until New Year. Though you may expect company, it also pays to know who is actually at your door, whether it’s your food delivery or an old friend. The Ring Video Doorbell Wired is a smart replacement doorbell that lets you see who’s outside, among other awesome features. For a limited time, you can purchase one for $49.99 (Reg. $64), cheaper than what you’d find on Amazon.
Google teases a better Play Store for tablets, foldables, and even Chromebooks
Google has had its opportunities to tease the Pixel Tablet this year whether it was at I/O 2022 in May or the Pixel hardware event earlier this month. That hardware is just a piece of the company's overall commitment to redesigning Android's interfaces for tablets and foldables. One software component to the strategy has been making the Play Store friendlier to large screens. Well, we now have some good insight into what's changing as Google has detailed some choice features coming to the app store on tablets, foldables, and Chromebooks.
Cult of Mac
Satechi’s new hardcase wraps MacBook Pro in form-fitting protection
The Satechi Eco-HardShell Case covers the top, bottom and sides of the 2021 MacBook Pro models to protect them from scratches. It fits the notebook like a glove to add minimal bulk. To celebrate the launch, the sleek hardcase is available now at 20% off the regular cost. Satechi Eco-HardShell...
Cult of Mac
Apple Arcade collection of classic games keeps growing
Apple Arcade subscribers can now enjoy The Gardens Between+, which challenges player to solve puzzles by manipulating time. It’s a classic title joining Apple’s game service. In recent weeks, Gris+, Gin Rummy Classic+ and Spider Solitaire: Card Game+ also joined Apple Arcade. Many classic games join Apple Arcade.
Cult of Mac
Apple Music gains Spatial Audio support on select Mercedes-Benz vehicles
Apple is partnering with Mercedes-Benz to bring Apple Music’s Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos support to select Mercedes vehicles. The feature will be immediately available to Apple Music subscribers with compatible cars. Apple Music has been available on Mercedes’ MBUX infotainment system since 2021. Enjoy Spatial Audio in...
